Powerful PAC backs Kawakami v Luke, Schofield one of two Army divisions testing AI, hotel sought for Hilo airport, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s 2026 election includes a few high-profile challenges. Hawaii’s most interesting 2026 election races so far include Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s Democratic primary challenge of incumbent Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and opponents for the state’s two members in the U.S. House of Representatives. Star-Advertiser.
State lawmakers Monday to discuss Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund. Representatives from Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division, Hawaiʻi Property Insurance Association and Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund will cover the status of Act 296, aimed at stabilizing the state’s property insurance market and ensuring coverage remains available when private insurers are unable to meet demand. Big Island Now.
Construction bill advances amid support, labor concerns. Senate Bill 2024 would authorize the Hawaii School Facilities Authority to partner with private developers to design, finance and build public school facilities — including on privately owned land — and launch a pilot program to develop three new schools across the state. Star-Advertiser.
This May Be The Year For Reforming Hawaiʻi’s Child Welfare System. Bills to support families at risk for intervention by Child Welfare Services and fund domestic violence training for caseworkers are still alive at the Legislature. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi Banned Plastic Foam Food Containers. Are Bodyboards Next? Polystyrene, sometimes branded as Styrofoam, has long been a target for environmental advocacy groups. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers consider calling ‘action’ on enhanced film industry incentives. Three bills aimed at increasing taxpayer support for the film industry via rebates on spending recently advanced past the midpoint of the 2026 legislative session and are pending further discussion and possible passage. Star-Advertiser.
Federal cuts put growing strain on Hawaii nonprofits. As April marks Volunteer Month in Hawaii and across the country, nonprofit leaders say community service is no longer just encouraged — it is becoming essential. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
City Council mulls measure to enhance TOD communities. Private developers aiming to secure city-offered incentives like monetary grants or increased height and density allowances to build transit-oriented development projects near Skyline stations will first be required to provide greater benefits to surrounding communities, new city-initiated legislation dictates. Star-Advertiser.
Schofield soldiers lead the charge in Army’s AI testing. The U.S. Army has put the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks at the forefront of testing how it can use AI models and tools on the battlefield. The 25th is one of two divisions — the other being the 4th Infantry Division in Colorado — that is experimenting with these systems as part of the Army’s “Next Generation Command and Control Modernization” program. Star-Advertiser.
Waikīkī is a testing ground for mitigation against sea level rise. Hawaiʻi's dependence on coastal areas makes it vulnerable to sea-level rise. And thatʻs especially the case on the South Shore of Oʻahu. Hawaii Public Radio.
North Shore businesses suffer in aftermath of Kona-low storms. Spring break is typically busy at Sharlyn Foo’s budget accommodations in Haleiwa. But last month, instead of welcoming surfers and families, Foo spent her days canceling reservations, refunding payments and responding to repeated calls from travelers asking whether Oahu’s North Shore was even open. Star-Advertiser.
Farmers next to Otake Camp are months away from being able to grow again. Much of the land next to the camp is still covered in at least half-a-foot of mud, now dry and cracked — and unusable for farming. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Hotel sought for Hilo airport; some developers already have expressed interest. The Hawaii Department of Transportation has issued a notice of request for information (RFI) that seeks input from potential developers to gauge their interest and ability to build a hotel on state land adjacent to Hilo International Airport. Tribune-Herald.
Vote on Pahoa town rezoning bills postponed; goal of measures is to help revitalize the area. The Hawaii County Windward Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to postpone passing a slate of legislation intending to rezone parts of downtown Pahoa. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers review county general plan. The county's Planning Department has been working on the latest version for more than 10 years. Hawaii Public Radio.
Pahoa Agricultural Park eyed for piggeries. Farmers at the Pahoa Agricultural Park would be allowed to raise pigs for food under a state House bill making its way through the Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui oceanfront condo damaged by 2025 flood did not survive 2026 storm. Owners association blames county inaction. Kīhei Kai flooded four times in the past five years after Maui County reconstructed a nearby bridge over Waiakoa Gulch on South Kīhei Road. Maui Now.
Molokaʻi storm recovery needs start to shift — but there's still lots of mud. For nearly two weeks, volunteers at a temporary Manaʻe community hub on Molokaʻi's east end have been delivering supplies and checking on neighbors after massive flooding. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Mayor’s $504 Million Budget Prioritizes Housing, Infrastructure. The proposed spending plan continues Mayor Derek Kawakami’s long-term focus on road resurfacing, bridge repairs and parks improvements. Civil Beat.
The Biggest Renewable Energy and GHG Lies Aren't Denials— It's the Math - Posted on April 6, 2026, by Henry Curtis Metrics are useful but can be easily manipulated in order to get favorable public opinion. There are very g...
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