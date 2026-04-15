Senate advances bills guarding against federal immigration actions, tax relief tug-of-war in the Legislature, SHOPO police union officials' pay increased without approval, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Tax relief tug-of-war: Lawmakers divided on balancing budget and savings. A budget battle at the State Capitol. While rejecting the Governor’s proposal to pause tax credits for the next five years, both the House and Senate say they want to put money back in your pocket, but they’re taking very different paths to get there. KHON2.
Oahu aquarium fishing ban advances as DLNR eyes West Hawaii reopening. A ban on aquarium fishing off Oahu moved forward Tuesday, with the Senate passing by a vote of 19-6 its third reading of a bill received from the House. The legislative move comes on the heels of the Division of Aquatic Resources, known as “DAR” and a part of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, holding two public meetings soliciting public comment to modify rules that would reopen the trade in West Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi Police Union Officials Got Pay Raises Without Approval. The state police union’s executive director announced raises for employees without the board’s permission, the union said. The move was quickly undone. Civil Beat.
‘Blew this one’: Gov. Green calls out senator as DLE director leaves over pension. After a failed bill at the state Legislature prompted a top law enforcement official to step down, Gov. Josh Green called out the lawmaker he believes could have prevented the measure’s death and the director’s departure. Green ridiculed state Sen. Brandon Elefante, who chairs the committee, for not scheduling a hearing that could have kept Department of Law Enforcement Director Mike Lambert at his job. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaiʻi is filing more firearm permits every year. According to the Department of the Attorney General, firearm applications have increased by nearly 15 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year. Officials said more than 19,300 private applications were processed across the state — 95 percent were approved and issued permits. KHON2.
Gov. Green: Storms caused $700M in damage as Hawaii recovers. Gov. Josh Green said Hawaii suffered an estimated $700 million in damage from the recent succession of storms over the past four weeks, and that the state is now in recovery mode. Star-Advertiser.
Amemiya, Laderta appointed to UH Board of Regents. Gov. Josh Green has appointed Keith Amemiya and Marie Laderta to the University of Hawaii Board of Regents, with the nominations subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
State agribusiness agency to vote on acquiring Wahiawā dam and spillway. The state Agribusiness Development Corp. board is set to make a key vote today to acquire the Wahiawā dam and spillway. Hawaii Public Radio.
Council to OK COVID-era hazard pay for bus workers. More than 2,000 city bus drivers and mechanics could receive hazard pay for work during the COVID-19 pandemic under a proposal before the Honolulu City Council that would cost nearly $17 million. Star-Advertiser.
Flood damage threatens Pearl City church’s summer camp for at risk youth. Agape Christian Fellowship Oahu says devastating flood damage from last month’s Kona lows may force leaders to cancel a long-running summer camp serving children with incarcerated parents. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
$21.7M contract awarded for new bridge, roundabout in Waimea. The state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Maui contractor Alpha Inc. has been selected to replace the 94-year-old Waiaka Stream Bridge at the intersection of Kawaihae Road and Kohala Mountain Road. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Residents Say Dangerous Dog Law Has No Bite. After several attacks, police are trying to get the owner of a dog that’s been terrorizing a Puna neighborhood to surrender the animal. Civil Beat.
Maui
Public Works director reports ‘unsustainable’ staffing levels amid disaster recovery efforts. The Maui County Department of Public Works now has a single engineer working to manage two disasters — the recovery from the August 2023 wildfires and the recent Kona Low storms. Maui Now.
Big Island nonprofit gifts two Big Dog Tanker Trucks to Maui Fire Department. Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation partners with nonprofits to donate two tank trucks to the Maui Fire Department after the department lost four trucks in the Lahaina and Kula fires of August 2023. Big Island Now.
Kauai
Career fair at Kaua‘i Community College attended by more than 160 students. More than 160 students attended the first career fair hosted by Kauaʻi Community College in over a decade on April 9, highlighting strong interest in career development and community connection on campus. Kauai Now.
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as stocks rally - On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied to record closing highs today, as investors were encouraged by corporate ea...
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