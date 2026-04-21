Ariyoshi dies at 100, PGA cuts Hawaii events, Big Island Forest Service facilities targeted for closure, auditor warns of problems with $40M homeless program, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Legislation to curb corporate influence in elections awaits final negotiation by lawmakers. The state Legislature is looking at a new, untested legal approach to curb corporate money in elections. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Transportation Officials Want A New Military Partnership. A bill being considered by the Legislature would allow the state DOT to act as a military contractor to expedite federal projects for improvements to airports and roads. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi gambling regulations would likely be complex to accommodate the evolving industry. That was advocates' message to state lawmakers looking at how it could impact Hawaiʻi, one of two states that outlaw all forms of gambling. Hawaii Public Radio.
PGA Tour cuts Hawaii events in 2027, dealing a $150M blow to state. The PGA Tour confirmed on Monday that its two Hawaii golf tournaments — the Sony Open in Hawaii and The Sentry at Kapalua — will not be included in the 2027 tour schedule, representing a more than $150 million annual loss in visitor industry revenue for the islands. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Auditor Issues Urgent Warning About Key Hawaiʻi Homeless Program. In a letter addressed to legislators and the state’s human services director Monday, Auditor Les Kondo explained why he was raising early alarm bells about the kauhale initiative and payments to HomeAid Hawai‘i that have cost taxpayers nearly $40 million so far, some of which he said was spent with little public oversight and weak internal controls. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Lambert must return to HPD to protect pension benefits. Mike Lambert, 46, is one of the 41 applicants to serve as Honolulu’s 13th police chief. If he is not picked to lead HPD, he also applied to continue his law enforcement career where it began, as a HPD patrol officer. Star-Advertiser.
'Get rid of the dam': Residents, farmers have conflicting feelings about Wahiawā dam. As the state moves closer to acquiring the aging more than 120-year-old earthen dam, there are conflicting feelings from longtime North residents and farmers. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaimuki’s iconic Queen Theater, now in disrepair, prepped for sale. The Queen Theater, a once-beloved 1930s-era landmark in the heart of Kaimuki that fell into decades of disrepair, is being readied for sale, city leaders say. Star-Advertiser.
Cleanup underway of floating homeless encampments. Heavy machinery continued Monday to tear out thick and overgrown mangroves along Keehi Stream in Kalihi that had camouflaged 25 or so floating and land-based homeless structures that have occupied the waters from Keehi Stream to Keehi Lagoon for years. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Cyclists Lament Safety Barriers, Green Paint In Bike Lanes. New asphalt along South King Street meant bike path safety features had to be removed temporarily. They are taking too long to be replaced, cyclists say. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
ʻŌhiʻa Trees, Invasive Species: Years Of Research Could Be Lost. The Hilo-based Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry headquarters and a biocontrol lab in Volcano are among at least 57 Forest Service facilities targeted for closure across the country in an agency restructuring plan rolled out by the Trump administration late last month. Civil Beat.
2,000 acres in Kapoho being considered for preservation. A Hawaii County Council committee today will consider a resolution calling for the purchase of nearly 2,000 acres of rugged coastal land in Kapoho using public land preservation funds. Tribune-Herald.
Former Kamehameha Schools employee indicted for internal theft. Zachary Heltz, a 32-year-old Big Island man, has been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Kamehameha Schools Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level Raised As Lava Activity Begins. Low-level lava activity began at the summit of Kīlauea overnight, prompting a change in the Alert Level for the Hawaiʻi Island volcano. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Work to replace lava tube bridge begins Thursday. Work to replace the deteriorating bridge into Nahuku lava tube in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will start Thursday. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
MEMA, other agencies to participate in April 23 training in Kahului. A multiagency, full-scale training exercise will be held Thursday, April 23, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kahului, according to Maui Emergency Management Agency. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Fire is seeking public input on how to improve. The Kaua‘i Fire Department is looking for public input to see how they can improve their emergency response and overall community safety. Kauai Now.
Another botched attempt to impose consecutive sentences. - *State v. Bunag **(HSC April 26, 2026). *Alden Bunag was a substitute teacher for thirteen months. In that time, he sexually assaulted a child, recorded...
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