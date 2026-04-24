Comptroller Regan named acting Lt. Gov. as Luke takes indefinite leave, Jones Act waiver extended 90 days, Honolulu inalienable right to food charter amendment faces axe, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Attorney General targets at least 3 in state bribery investigation. The state Department of the Attorney General emailed target letters last week not only to Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and a lobbyist whom she dined with on Jan. 20, 2022, but also to a volunteer with her 2022 campaign for lieutenant governor. Star-Advertiser.
Trump extends Jones Act waiver 90 days to ease energy costs. President Donald Trump granted a 90-day extension to a shipping waiver that makes it easier to move oil, fuel and fertilizer around the United States, the White House said Thursday. Reuters.
Hawaiʻi Slashes Pay For Autistic Student Aides On Neighbor Islands. The education department offered more money for specialists serving autistic students on the neighbor islands. Four years later, it’s retracting its offer. Civil Beat.
New leadership positions aim to help move Hawaiʻi tourism into regenerative model. The Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau appointed three new leaders to strengthen the organization as it evolves beyond the traditional destination marketing model. Maui Now.
Oahu
Honolulu’s Right To Food, A Trailblazing Proposal, Faces The Axe. More than a dozen groups are calling on the Honolulu Charter Commission to disregard recommendations to kill a proposal to make food an inalienable right. Civil Beat.
Police seize 16 gaming machines, cash in Aiea raid. Officers from the Narco/Vice Gambling Detail, assisted by a District 3 Crime Reduction Unit, Forfeiture Detail and Specialized Services Division, recovered 16 gaming machines and more than $6,000 in cash, the Honolulu Police Department announced in a news release Thursday. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
More sections of Aloha Stadium toppled. Dismantlement of the old Aloha Stadium remains on schedule despite the Kona-low storms of recent weeks, developers said Thursday, after a large section of the 50,000-seat structure was pulled down by Aloha Halawa District Partners, the private entity in partnership with the state in the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Run! Ala Moana Crosswalk Has Pedestrians Counting Down The Seconds. Cars power through this busy Ala Moana pedestrian crossing, while walkers are still trying to reach the other side. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Research could resume at space simulation facility on Mauna Loa. A bubble-like structure on Mauna Loa’s northern slope could once again host simulation-based experiments meant to mimic conditions on Mars and the moon. The Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, or HI-SEAS, facility was previously operated by the University of Hawaii at Manoa with funding from NASA until grant funding ran out. Tribune-Herald.
Civil Defense launches campaign to help residents apply for federal storm relief. Staff from Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency and volunteers will visit communities across Hawaii Island to provide help for residents and business owners applying for federal assistance to recover from the recent Kona low storms. Tribune-Herald.
Man accused of stealing from Kamehameha Schools Hawaii pleads not guilty. Zachary Heltz, a 32-year-old Honolulu man accused of embezzling almost $360,000 from Kamehameha Schools Hawaii when he was employed there has repaid $69,500 to the educational trust and has been making monthly $3,500 restitution payments. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui Resort’s Plastic Barrier To Save Beach Faces Public Pushback. Plans to install a 360-foot long plastic “erosion protection skirt” on Kāʻanapali Beach are in limbo following pushback from community members and environmental advocates who say the barrier could accelerate erosion and harm a neighboring beach that is beloved by locals. Civil Beat.
Habitat for Humanity Maui celebrates completion of its first Lahaina rebuild. The home was originally one of ten homes built by Habitat Maui in 2020 for a Lahaina family. Rebuilding it marks an important step forward as families begin returning to the neighborhood following the devastating 2023 wildfires. Maui Now.
Mayor Bissen announces 99th Maui County Fair will return to War Memorial in Wailuku. Highlighting last year’s successful comeback of the beloved fair, Mayor Richard Bissen on Thursday announced that the Maui County Fair is returning once again October 1-4, 2026. Maui Now.
Kalaupapa legacy honored with annual Dutton Day. Gov. Josh Green signed Senate Bill 2256 on Thursday as Act 4, establishing April 27 as Brother Joseph Dutton Day, formally honoring his contributions to Hansen’s disease patients in Molokai’s remote Kalaupapa peninsula. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Lifeguards gain official first responder recognition on Kaua’i. The Kauaʻi County Council passed a resolution on Wednesday formally recognizing ocean lifeguards as first responders, a designation supporters say reflects the reality of their role on the front lines of emergency response. Kauai Now.
Kaua‘i residents invited to write messages for Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i event. Community members are invited to write messages about loved ones who have passed on that will be sent over to O‘ahu for the upcoming annual remembrance ceremony next month at Ala Moana Beach Park. Kauai Now.
Hawaii vacation deals & news: April 24, 2026 - * Travelzoo has a deal for Alohilani Resort, an upscale hotel on Kalakaua Avenue across from the Waikiki Beach, with rates for partial ocean view rooms s...
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