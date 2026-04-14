Lawmakers seek to hasten penny phaseout, traffic cameras could monitor vehicle registration, Tokuda visits Honolulu immigrant detention, Kauai absent an auditor for 11 years, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
State eyes measure to track vehicle registration and safety checks. Registration and safety checks could be monitored by traffic cameras under a new bill moving through the state Legislature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lawmaker targets parking ticket loophole after HNN Investigates found millions unpaid. A Hawaii News Now investigation used data provided by the state Judiciary and found thousands ignore parking citations. Hawaii News Now.
Free School Meals Are Popular. Hawaiʻi Isn’t Sold. Three years after lawmakers first considered making school meals free for all kids, students and teachers are still pushing for change. Civil Beat.
U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda shares inside look on immigrants held behind bars. With the rise of immigration raids under the Trump administration, more and more immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been held at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center. While it's difficult to acquire information on what happens inside the facility, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda made her fourth visit to find out more about who’s been detained and why. Hawaii Public Radio.
Labor lawyer ‘Cov’ Ratcliffe appointed to state House. Green announced Michael Covenant “Cov” Ratcliffe as his pick on Monday to represent House District 28 and fill the seat vacated Feb. 13 by then-Rep. Daniel Holt (D, Sand Island-Iwilei- Chinatown). Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Green’s chili fundraiser raises over $5K. On Monday, April 13, Governor Josh Green hosted his Chili and Rice Fundraiser, raising money to support the Hawaii Foodbank as part of the State Employees’ Food Drive. KHON2.
Oahu
HECO's $1 Billion Power Project Is In A Flood Zone. The electric company says the site is located several stories above sea level and has never experienced a flood in almost 90 years. Civil Beat.
Surfrider urges stricter Sand Island wastewater permit limits. As the state Department of Health weighs whether to renew a key wastewater permit for Oahu, environmental advocates are urging regulators to impose stricter limits, warning that current standards could pose ongoing risks to public health and coastal waters. Star-Advertiser.
Air Force general in charge of recruiting stops in Hawaii. Eleven young men from Hawaii raised their right hands on Monday as they took their oaths of enlistment to join the Air Force at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Star-Advertiser.
Kaimuki residents oppose $850K archery range at park. A private proposal to build an $850,000 Japanese archery range and training facility at a city park in Kaimuki is being shot down by nearby residents who say the dojo threatens public safety, worsens flooding risks, and reduces one of the area’s few remaining green spaces. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Saddle Road speed limit bill dies in state Legislature. A bill that would have lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 55 mph on portions of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway has died in the state Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Moku‘ola bridge repair could take 2 years; full reconstruction estimated at $20M. Hawaii County might use a single environmental assessment to cover both the temporary fix and permanent replacement of the damaged Moku‘ola (Coconut Island) pedestrian bridge. Tribune-Herald.
Large Tree Trimming Project At Lili‘uokalani Gardens Begins April 13. The project is expected to last 45 days, with work occurring Mondays-Fridays (excluding state holidays) between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Big Island Video News.
Election notification cards arriving soon. The Hawaii County Elections Division has mailed election notification cards to voters on Hawaii Island. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Mayor Bissen to hold community meeting Sunday for storm-impacted residents on Molokaʻi. Mayor Richard Bissen will hold a community meeting at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Mitchell Pauole Community Center in Kaunakakai for Molokaʻi residents to discuss impacts of the recent kona storms and severe weather in their area. Maui Now.
Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department registration returns to original location as CDU construction continues. ffective Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED) patient registration, triage, fast track, and waiting room will return to their original locations inside the ED. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauaʻi Voters Mandated A Watchdog. Auditor Seat Has Sat Empty For 11 Years. Despite a charter mandate for an in-house auditor, Kaua‘i has had to hire outside firms to conduct the county’s financial and performance audits. Civil Beat.
State, county agencies to convene on Kauaʻi for Hawaiʻi Wildfire. Officials on Kauaʻi are calling on residents, emergency responders and community groups to take part in a statewide effort to strengthen wildfire preparedness at the upcoming Hawaiʻi Wildfire Summit 2026. Kauai Now.
The Solar Blind Spot -- Hawaii's Grid During Storms - Posted on April 14, 2026, by Henry Curtis Hawaiian Electric Company. Hawaii Natural Energy Institute and their consultant Telos Energy, and the solar in...
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