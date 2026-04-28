Green fee tourist tax spending disputed, budget negotiations mired in income tax debate, buffalo herd may come to North Shore, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Debate Over Hawaiʻi Income Taxes Gums Up Budget Negotiations. A majority in the Senate last week described to a group of House members what sounded like a line in the sand over a pending Hawaii income tax relief bill that could dramatically affect how much revenue the state has to spend next fiscal year. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Hawaii secures $600K federal grant to boost specialty crops. The funding will support projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of locally grown fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops. KHON2.
Online scams stole $55M from kupuna last year. Kupuna in Hawaii over the age of 60 dropped more than $55 million to online scams last year, with fake investments, cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency wallet scams accounting for the biggest online losses. Star-Advertiser.
National Weather Service predicts El Nino this summer. Hurricane season is coming — and the likelihood of an El Nino cycle only will increase the probability that one could hit the Hawaiian Islands. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Oʻahu’s North Shore: Where The Buffalo Roam? If the state Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity approves, American bison from Montana will soon be on a plane to Hawaiʻi. Civil Beat.
A new University of Hawaii study on flooding in Waikiki highlights a rising threat. UH researchers predict that rising ocean levels will lead to more flooding in the low-lying area, eventually on a daily basis, and the waters will contain sewage. Hawaii News Now.
Teen vaping on the rise in Hawaiʻi: Schools install sensors to catch students in the act. More than 70 campuses, including Kamehameha, Mililani and Radford High Schools have installed vape detection sensors inside bathrooms and other private areas. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Police Department to test, evaluate new external ballistic vest uniform. Hawaiʻi Police Department in May will embark on a 30-day operational test and evaluation of a new external ballistic vest uniform for patrol officers. Big Island Now.
DLNR marine initiative launches on Big Island in May. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will host seven “talk-story” sessions on Hawaii Island next month seeking public input about incorporating local knowledge into plans for managing marine resources. Tribune-Herald.
Funds released for Waikoloa Village library: Building will cost at least $21M and could open in 2028. Gov. Josh Green has released $21 million in state funding to build a long-sought public library in Waikoloa Village. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui police commander suspended in connection with illegal fireworks incident. The head of MPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, Lt. Michael Vaituulala, has reortedly been suspended in connection with an illegal fireworks incident on New Year’s Day. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Fire Lawsuit Payouts Are Near. Few Survivors Will Break Even. Money could start flowing to victims by June, nearly two years after the settlement was finalized. Civil Beat.
Standoff continues over control of East Maui streams. Agriculture company Mahi Pono currently operates the East Maui Irrigation system, and has been vying for a 30-year lease to continue doing so. The county’s East Maui Water Authority has advocated that it’s better suited to manage the flow of Maui stream water as a public entity. Hawaii Public Radio.
LCLT opens homebuyer portal for Lahaina-rooted residents seeking path to homeownership. The Lahaina Community Land Trust has launched its homebuyer portal where Lahaina-rooted ʻohana can take the first step on the path to purchasing an affordable home. Maui Now.
Kauai
Senate confirms circuit court judges for Kauaʻi, Maui. Last week, the Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmed the appointment of Judge Michael K. Soong to the Circuit Court of the 5th Circuit on Kauaʻi. Kauai Now.
Republicans push for Trump’s White House ballroom after gala attack - WASHINGTON >> Congressional Republicans are escalating their efforts to authorize the building of President Donald Trump’s planned ballroom at the White ...
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