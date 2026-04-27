Legislature heads into conference committees, Devens narrowly cleared by Senate panel as chief justice, Honolulu mulls new jail, Sulla sentenced to 60 months for role in housing credit scam, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KHON2.
Legislature considers bills to address home insurance issues following disasters. United Policy Holders is a nonprofit that educates consumers on insurance policies. Their equal justice fellow, Sherry Peterson, is advocating for a measure that would have required insurers to annually give homeowners a replacement cost estimate and clearly state if the current policy is adequate. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill proposes stricter requirements for companies collecting donations for charities. To ensure transparency, House Bill 1810 would require solicitors who collect donations for charities to display prominant signage explaining that the donations will be resold in for-profit stores. The measure also calls for more robust financial reporting to the public. Hawaii News Now.
Senate Panel Narrowly Approves Chief Justice Nominee. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 3-2 Friday to confirm the nomination of Associate Justice Vladimir Devens as Hawaii’s next chief justice, sending its recommendation to the full Senate after hearings that weighed his legal experience and labor background over disclosure and past political activity. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
This Rich Hawaiʻi Super PAC Is Already Shaping A Key Statewide Election. Pacific Resource Partnership has become a major player in the state’s most important political races. A political action committee backed by Pacific Resource Partnership is again stepping up with loads of cash at a pivotal moment in Hawaiʻi politics. This time the independent expenditure committee — more commonly known as a super PAC — is called For A Better Tomorrow. Civil Beat.
Luke Fallout Continues With Third Target In Bribery Investigation. Former Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission Chair Leo Asuncion Jr. is another target of the state investigation into possible bribery and campaign finance violations. Civil Beat.
Gov. Green addresses questions about Luke’s future. Sylvia Luke was so affected emotionally and physically over a state Attorney General’s investigation, Gov. Josh Green said, he worried about her health and intentionally left her out of important meetings, such as the state’s responses to the back-to- back-to-back storms that began in March. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii leaders push Pentagon for bigger role in military land leases. Office of Hawaiian Affairs leaders spent three days in Washington, D.C., last week, holding talks with congressional lawmakers and Pentagon officials on the future of military-leased lands in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
State unemployment rate rises but still lowest in the country. Hawaii’s unemployment rate inched up by one-tenth of a point in February to 2.3%, but remained tied with South Dakota for the fourth straight month as the lowest in the country. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Oahu
New design urged for replacing Oahu jail. A state plan to replace Oahu’s dilapidated jail may be diverted by a legislative initiative to make the long-envisioned new facility more of a restorative place. The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has received about $55 million mainly from the Legislature over the last decade to advance the OCCC replacement project. Star-Advertiser.
HTA targets North Shore gridlock in updated management plans. With Oahu’s North Shore unusually quiet after recent flooding drove visitors away, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is moving toward approval of a new round of destination management plans aimed at mitigating long-standing problems with traffic gridlock, dangerous roadside parking and overcrowded trails. Star-Advertiser.
‘Degassing’ of Red Hill tanks nearing completion, Navy says. Decommissioning the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility will continue next week, with the Navy announcing Friday that it will be “degassing” Tank 11, which it called “another significant milestone.” Star-Advertiser.
Oʻahu's new flood maps could cost you. In a little more than a month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s updated Oʻahu flood maps go into effect. And thousands of properties are being added to the flood zone. Hawaii Public Radio.
Sea-level rise might increase tainted water. Waikīkī is at risk of sewage-contaminated flooding as sea levels continue to rise, according to a new study from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Sulla sentenced for role in Hawaii County housing credits scam. A third Hawaii Island man has been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to pay bribes to a Hawaii County official in connection with affordable housing development agreements worth more than $11 million. Former Big Island attorney Paul Joseph Sulla, 79, of Hilo was sentenced Thursday to 60 months in prison. Tribune-Herald.
Kawaihae Harbor Improvements Detailed In Draft Environmental Assessment. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is planning to widen Kawaihae Road and improve the cargo yard. Big Island Video News.
County launches coastal management education tool. In addition to providing an overview of different coastal ecosystems in the county, the site allows users to search an address and select various filters to view potential coastal hazards and regulations specific to that site, among other features. Tribune-Herald.
Victoria Hanes takes reins as new CEO of HICHC. Hanes will succeed current CEO Richard Taaffe, who has held the position since 2005 when he started at West Hawaii Community Health Center, which merged with Bay Clinic in 2022 to form HICHC. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Lawsuit: Maui Mayor’s Former Chief Of Staff Claims Whistleblower Retaliation. Leo Caires, who served as Maui Mayor Richard Bissen’s chief of staff from January 2023 to October 2024, was met with hostility, demoted and ultimately fired after he uncovered and reported financial misconduct being carried out by other county employees, according to a lawsuit filed in circuit court. Civil Beat.
HIDOE opens 47-unit housing project on Maui to support Lahaina educators. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education marked the opening of its Lahaina educator workforce housing development, a $20 million project designed to support teacher retention and strengthen public education on Maui. Maui Now.
Loss of land in storm complicates recovery for ‘Īao Valley residents. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said the county was looking at bringing soil runoff back to restore people’s properties. Maui Now.
Kauai
West Kaua‘i Residents Want This Remote Beach Park Reopened. The remote Polihale State Park is a popular West Kaua‘i beach for locals to swim, camp, fish and surf, but the park’s access gate has been closed for six weeks with boulders blocking the road. Civil Beat.
‘Shared vision’: Blessing ceremony hosted for new Lima Ola Community Garden in ‘Ele‘ele. A shared vision of partners Kaua‘i County and Leadership Kaua‘i is now reality in ‘Ele‘ele with a new space that will bring community members together for food, connection and stewardship. Kauai Now.
DOH: Mpox detected in wastewater sample from Pearl Harbor - The Hawaii Department of Health today said a wastewater sample from Oahu has tested positive for clade I mpox.
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