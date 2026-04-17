Incumbents lead congressional money race, lawsuit accuses DLNR chief of harassment, Hart OKs eminent domain for rail, Aloha Stadium is coming down, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Harassment At Center Of Lawsuit Against Top Hawaiʻi Land Official. A former top executive in the state land management bureaucracy is suing his ex-boss Dawn Chang and the Department of Land and Natural Resources alleging he was forced out of his job. Former state Land Administrator Russell Tsuji claims he was accused of being a political mole and was assigned an impossible task in an effort to get rid of him. Civil Beat.
Lawsuit Demands More Information On Hiring Of UH President Wendy Hensel. The public has a right to review the Board of Regents’ discussions when it hired a new president and her special adviser, public interest attorneys say. Civil Beat.
Family Suing Kamehameha Schools Can Stay Anonymous For Now. Their identities will be revealed to the school’s attorneys and the judge presiding over the case. Civil Beat.
Oahu
HART OKs eminent domain for large properties. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation will pursue legal action against two downtown area property owners to obtain land for two planned rail stations along the over-$10 billion Skyline extension into Kakaako, rail officials say. Star-Advertiser.
Commission to pick next HPD chief May 20. A search firm will detail who the top candidates are to serve as Honolulu’s 13th police chief out of a pool of 41 applicants during a confidential meeting of the Honolulu Police Commission on Monday. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
UH Mānoa receives over 100 water-related service requests in student housing. The first storm hit during the university’s spring break, meaning students could have left windows open or AC units on, which may have contributed to the excess bacteria growth. Hawaii Public Radio.
Large section of Aloha Stadium demolished as project proceeds. The dismantling of Aloha Stadium took a big step forward Thursday with the first section of seating pulled down from the steel structure. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
‘Really gross’: Windward Oahu school infested with millipedes. For weeks, students at Kalaheo High School in Kailua say thousands of critters have been crawling about campus. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County budget of nearly $1B is under review. A Hawaii County Council committee reviewed Mayor Kimo Alameda’s proposed operating budget this week, which includes significant funding increases for public safety, waste processing and debt servicing for the next year. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management outlines its budget for council. Daniel Girvan, the new director of the Department of Environmental Management, gave a presentation to the Hawaiʻi County Council on Thursday about its priorities that include several wastewater projects for its proposed budget of $95.5 million for fiscal year 2026-27. Big Island Now.
New Parking Payment System Begins At Hilo Courthouse On Friday, April 17. Parking at Hale Kaulike will transition from individual meters to a centralized pay station located inside the courthouse lobby. Big Island Video News.
Hearing set for two East Hawaii men accused of smuggling fireworks. Darrel Goo, 52, of Keaau and Cy Tamura, 45, of Hilo, accused by federal authorities of illegally importing fireworks into Hawaii from the mainland U.S. and distributing them are due in court Monday in Honolulu. Tribune-Herald.
Puna man sentenced to 40 years for sexually assaulting minors. Joseph Donald Tibbs, a 45-year-old Mountain View man, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting two minors and other child abuse incidents that took place between February and May 2025. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui
Maui Police Department aims for funding for staff shortages, law enforcement modernization. The Maui Police Department is requesting a $12.2 million budget increase next fiscal year, or 11.6% more than this year, to address staffing shortages and modernize public safety technology across Maui County. Maui Now.
Molokaʻi man dies following dog attack. Sylvester Apiki, 69, of Kaunakakai, died following a dog attack reported Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 12 p.m. on April 14 at a home on Hoʻomalu Drive in Kaunakakai. Maui Now.
Lawmakers reject Molokai principal’s appointment to HTSB. The state Senate this week rejected Gov. Josh Green’s nomination of Molokai High School Principal Katina Soares to the Hawaii Teacher Standards Board following pointed floor debate over her leadership and communication record. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Worker removing invasive species on Kaua‘i trail rescued after suffering apparent leg injury. According to a preliminary report from Kaua‘i County, first responders aboard Air 1 responded to the scene shortly before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived on scene, approximately 2 miles into the trail, they discovered the 36-year-old resident. Kauai Now.
Ford recalls 1.4 million pickup trucks over gearshift issue - Ford is recalling about 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. following a U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation...
No comments:
Post a Comment