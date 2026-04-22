Push to ban aquarium harvesting pits islands against each other, Honolulu narrows police chief candidates to 6, Western Governors Association tours Maui, Waikoloa faces more housing, no evacuation route, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
RKF Jr. declares public health emergency for Hawaii in wake of storms. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed the declaration Tuesday to address the health impacts caused by the severe back-to-back storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred from March 10 to 24. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Pacific chief hopes for ‘consensus’ on Hawaii land leases. Adm. Samuel Paparo, who leads U.S. Indo-Pacific Command from Camp Smith on Oahu, testified Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee on U.S. military posture and readiness in the region alongside Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. forces in South Korea. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers urge government agencies to improve communications during disasters. Representatives from county, state and federal agencies met with the House Committee on Public Safety to discuss their response to the recent Kona low storms, and ways they can improve. Hawaii Public Radio.
Energy experts debate what will lower costs as oil prices rise. A future for Hawaiʻi without oil is on the horizon. State law prohibits Hawaiʻi from using fossil fuels for power generation after 2045. In the meantime, policymakers and energy experts are looking for a way to reduce energy costs. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiian Airlines hopes launch of new app eases ongoing check-in woes. Starting Wednesday, travelers are asked to check in online or on the new Alaska Hawaiian app, and they will not be allowed to check in at kiosks in airport departure lobbies. The machines will only print out bag tags. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
iShoppes takes over DFS airport retail sites with heavy focus on local brands. International Shoppes is rolling out the most locally focused retail program in its airport portfolio, with local vendors accounting for about 60% of its merchandise now offered at Honolulu and Kahului airports — the highest share at any airport it operates. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Police Commission narrows Honolulu chief candidates to 6 semifinalists. The names of the semi-finalists have not been released. The commission is expected to select finalists during a May 6 meeting, with those names to be announced afterward. Hawaii News Now.
Charter Commission Panel Recommends Big Changes To HPD Oversight. A commission subcommittee is pushing forward a major overhaul of the Honolulu Police Commission including how the chief is selected and misconduct investigated. Civil Beat.
Panel considers 4.7% pay raise for city officials. The Honolulu Salary Commission today is set to adopt a 4.7% pay increase for most of the city’s top elected and appointed officials, including the mayor, managing director and nine-member City Council. Star-Advertiser.
City proposes new landfill in West Oahu, drawing opposition from landowner and lawmakers. The city is proposing a new municipal landfill in the Makaiwa Hills overlooking Kapolei. The plan targets residential-zoned lands owned by Makaiwa LLC, an affiliate of the James Campbell Company. Hawaii News Now.
DOH: No elevated pesticides, heavy metals, found in floodwater samples. The Hawaii Department of Health on Tuesday said that no elevated levels of pesticides or heavy metals were detected in samples of post-storm floodwaters collected from Oahu’s North Shore. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s Airport Has AI Theme Songs. The Internet Is Divided. The AI-generated tunes celebrating the islands are played hourly over the airport sound system. Some travelers think they misrepresent local culture. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
‘Not A Priority’: Frustrations Mount Over Missing Fire Evacuation Route. Hawai‘i County Council is weighing the mayor’s budget request to build more housing before finishing an evacuation route in Waikōloa. Civil Beat.
Kailua Village parking bill stalls again. A Hawaii County Council committee voted unanimously Tuesday to again postpone a controversial bill that would cap rates at privately owned parking lots in Kailua Village. Tribune-Herald.
8 neglected state-owned burial sites to be restored, including Mauna Ziona Cemetery in Kona. Hawaiʻi state officials will soon survey Mauna Ziona Cemetery in Kailua-Kona as part of a broader effort to restore eight neglected state-owned burial sites. Big Island Now.
Taking shape: Hilo Benioff Medical Center expansion makes progress. Among the new facilities are a new medical office building, expanded intensive and progressive care units, and a renovated family birthing center. Tribune-Herald.
‘We’re ready to go’: After 8 long years, lower Puna residents are eager to drive home. 71-year-old Deb Smith and her 72-year-old husband, Stan, have been living at their 5-acre Kapoho Farm Lots property for over half a decade, coming and going via bicycle, hauling groceries, building materials and off-grid supplies over a treacherous, rocky 700-foot trail traversing mounds of black lava cinders at the border of the 2018 lava field. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Governor hosts WGA Policy Forum on disaster management; visits Ka Laʻi Ola in Lahaina, Maui. Gov. Josh Green is hosting colleagues at a Western Governor’ Association Policy Forum on disaster management and recovery, taking place on Maui this week. Maui Now.
Work to start on pedestrian bridge at ʻĪao Valley State Monument; Park closure continues since March storms. The DLNR Division of State Parks will begin critical upgrades to the pedestrian bridge crossing Wailuku River at ʻĪao Valley State Monument on April 27, 2026. The work will continue through June 26, 2026. Maui Now.
Lessons from the 2023 Lahaina wildfire continue to shape Hawaii’s disaster response. Nearly three years after the devastating 2023 Maui wildfires that killed 102 people and destroyed most of Lahaina, state leaders say Hawaii is making measurable progress in disaster preparedness and recovery, but also warn that entrenched systems, limited resources and a changing climate continue to test the pace of change. Star-Advertiser.
Residents displaced by Lahaina wildfire find a renewed sense of community. Michele Haia and Lehua I‘i often find themselves up until around 2 a.m., talking story long after most of Ka La‘i Ola has gone quiet. What began as a friendship before the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires deepened in the wake of displacement and loss — becoming something both women now describe as essential to healing. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Temporary Niumalu Bridge opens in Nāwiliwili, with replacement project planned for 2027. Traffic is once again flowing in Nāwiliwili after a key bridge reopened on Tuesday, but with a temporary twist. Kauai Now.
Green to meet with Lt. Gov. Luke after target letters sent in AG’s corruption probe - Gov. Josh Green’s office confirmed this evening that the state Attorney General’s office has issued target letters as part of its bribery investigation i...
No comments:
Post a Comment