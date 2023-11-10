Veterans Day honors those who serve, Green names Rep. Hashimoto for state Senate, Honolulu gay bar alleges death threat from liquor control board, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric Has Ample Cash For Now But Few Answers To Key Questions. An earnings call with investors highlighted uncertainties surrounding Hawaii's electric utility and its parent following the Maui wildfires. Civil Beat.
The Power Was Out Before The Fires Started. Then Hawaiian Electric Flipped The Switch. In congressional testimony, Hawaiian Electric President and CEO Shelee Kimura confirmed what some already suspected — that the utility re-energized its lines just before an early morning fire. Civil Beat.
‘The era of complacency is over’: Wildfire planning agency swamped by requests for help. A Hawaii wildfire management nonprofit says only a few communities in the state have prepared for wildfires and now more than 100 are lining up to get protected. The small organization was practically ignored before Maui’s wildfire disaster. Hawaii News Now.
State working group calls for improvements to food reserves and disaster response. A state working group wants Hawaiʻi to improve its food reserves, support backyard farming and fill in the gaps in supply distribution to bolster its disaster response. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Military Members File Lawsuit Over Red Hill Water Contamination. Active service members are challenging a rule that insulates the government from liability for their injuries. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Gay Bar Steps Up Dispute With Liquor Commission. Scarlet Honolulu and Gay Island Guide cited an alleged death threat in requesting a temporary restraining order. The commission's counsel denied the allegation. Civil Beat.
HPD probe launched into handling of officer-involved crash that left motorcyclist injured. Records reveal a Honolulu police officer arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into a utility pole seven years ago recently slammed his subsidized vehicle into the back of a motorcyclist, seriously injuring the rider. Hawaii News Now.
COVID relief funds mishandled, Honolulu auditor says. Honolulu exposed $387 million in federal COVID-19 relief money it received in 2020 to fraud, waste and abuse as it dispensed business and household relief funding during the pandemic, the Office of the City Auditor says. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Maunakea eyed for registers of historic places. At a Thursday meeting of the Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority board, Ku‘upua Kiyuna, legal specialist for nonprofit Huliauapa‘a, told the board her organization has filed nominations for a portion of Maunakea, including the mountain’s summit, to be listed as a “traditional cultural property and district” on the National Register of Historic Places and the Hawaii Register of Historic Places. Tribune-Herald.
Bridge Stabilization Near Honoliʻi Beach Park Set To Begin. A bridge along the Honoliʻi Stream will undergo stabilization work next week, and officials warn of some changes to traffic patterns around Honoliʻi Beach Park. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Search For Lahaina’s Missing Spurs Creation Of Cold Case Unit. Two members of a task force specializing in forensic analysis will be assigned to the new detail that will reexamine dozens of unsolved cases. Civil Beat.
State to buy former Kihei hotel to house fire evacuees. A state agency received board approval Thursday to buy the former 229-room Maui Sun Hotel as part of a plan to turn the property into apartments for people who lost homes in the Aug. 8 disaster, which destroyed most of Lahaina. Star-Advertiser.
Groundbreaking, blessing held for 223-unit Hale O Piʻikea affordable housing in Kīhei. Situated in the southeast portion of the Kīhei Downtown Project, the development aims to address the pressing need for affordable housing. The project will provide 223 affordable rental housing units for individuals, kūpuna, and families whose incomes fall at or below 60% of the area median income. Maui Now.
Upcountry Maui Is Entering The Next Phase Of Fire Recovery. But Anxiety Persists. Kula residents readily acknowledge their losses are nowhere near the level experienced by Lahaina wildfire survivors but they share many of the same frustrations. Civil Beat.
Worsening water shortage in Upcountry Maui puts Kula Hospital at risk. A dire warning for Upcountry Maui residents -- cut water use by 20% or put Kula Hospital and 80 long term care patients at risk. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Nonprofit details ‘youth mental health crisis’ on Kaua‘i. The head of a community initiative for youths detailed how high schoolers and middle schoolers on the island are “really struggling” with issues, including poor mental health, substance abuse and loneliness, in a presentation to Kaua‘i County Council members this week. Garden Island.
More than 70 volunteers renovate U.S. VETS Barber’s Point. Home Depot volunteers picked up some gloves and tools at U.S. VETS Barber’s Point to renovate its facilities in honor of Veteran’s Day. KHON2.
Man, 90, hit by car in Wahiawa is Oahu’s 49th traffic fatality - Honolulu police tallied their 49th traffic fatality on Oahu this year after learning that a 90-year-old man struck by a car last week has died.
