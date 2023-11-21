Supreme Court nominees appear to be shoo-ins, COVID vaccinations low as hospitalizations spike, Navy plane slides into Kaneohe Bay, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Interest in COVID vaccines subsides as holidays approach. As of Wednesday, state Department of Health data showed only an estimated 107,720 people, or roughly 7.6% of Hawaii’s population, received the updated COVID- 19 vaccine. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii hotel bookings dip as travel demand weakens. Total room nights on the books statewide as of Nov. 5 compared with the same time in 2022 were up 3.9% in November, down 3.3% in December, up 0.5% in January, down 5.6% in February and then flat to down all the way to October, which was off 26.8%, according to HVCB’s analysis of TravelClick Data. Star-Advertiser.
Suspect In Fatal Stabbing Of Nurse Pleads Not Guilty. The judge ordered Tommy Carvalho to continue to be held without bail because he poses a “serious risk of danger to the community.” Civil Beat.
Panel rejects plant transportation rules. A controversial revision of state rules regarding interisland transportation of plants was rejected Friday by Hawaii Department of Agriculture’s Advisory Committee on Plants and Animals. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Navy plane with 9 aboard slides into Kaneohe Bay. A Navy plane overshot a runway and splashed into Kaneohe Bay on Monday, but authorities said all nine people aboard made it safely to shore with no injuries. Associated Press. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
The city adding more pedestrian safety measures. Dozens of pedestrians have died on Honolulu roadways so far this year. Officials said they are working on safety counter measures to prevent more senseless deaths. KHON2.
Kalakaua Avenue Bridge in ‘poor’ condition, city says. A nearly 100-year-old bridge built over the Ala Wai Canal will undergo significant repairs over the coming year, the city says. Star-Advertiser.
Halawa Prison Electrical Problems Leave Inmates Sitting In The Dark. Electrical problems at the state’s largest prison have caused outages throughout the facility that left about 20% of the cells without power at one point last month, and it is unclear when the outages started or when they will be fixed. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes NP Cancels Presentations Due To COVID Hospitalizations. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention on November 11 reported a 733.3% increase in Big Island hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 from the prior week, jumping from 7.5 (admissions per 100,000 population) to 37.2. Any number over 20.0 is considered “High”. Big Island Video News.
Mayor Roth signs Bill 72, establishing preference for local families. The bill adds language defining three types of qualified applicants for affordable housing: a “qualified resident,” a “qualified returning student,” and a “qualified worker.” Big Island Video News. Tribune-Herald.
East Hawaii Island vendors scramble over Dec. 1 enforcement blitz. Street vendors on Hawaii Island have been warned to stay off of Highways by the State Department of Transportation (HDOT). Some could face fines starting Dec. 1 for highway vending. KITV4.
Litigation rekindled over wood-burning Big Isle power plant. An on-and-off effort by the owner of an idle Hawaii island renewable energy power plant to obtain damages in federal court from Hawaiian Electric is on again and seeks over $1 billion. Star-Advertiser.
Maui
New Maui Office Begins Navigating The ‘Complex Landscape Of Recovery’. The county is seeking staff and nearly $21 million for the Office of Recovery, while getting advice from other communities that were devastated by wildfires. Civil Beat.
Rebuild or leave? Lahaina's immigrant families struggle to have hope. It's been more than three months since the fire, and many of Lahaina's immigrant communities are facing the dilemma of deciding whether to wait and rebuild or leave their homes forever. Roughly one-third of Lahaina's population is foreign-born, according to U.S. Census figures. Hawaii Public Radio.
Disaster Area Restrictions lifted Nov. 24-25 for residents & business in Zones 5G, 7F, 7G. County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24-25, in Zones 5G, 7F and 7G. Maui Now.
Kula Hospital named in U.S. News and World Report’s ‘Best Nursing Homes’. Kula Hospital was among the 19 percent of skilled nursing facilities that earned a “high performing rating,” the highest possible achievement, and has an overall rating of 5 out of 5. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i hotel room rates climb in September. The average daily rate for a room was $398 in September, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published monthly by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. That was up 9.7 percent from September 2022 and a hefty 67.0 percent from pre-pandemic September 2019. Garden Island.
Brown Water Advisory issued for Wailuā Bay, Lydgate Beach Park. Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. Kauai Now.
