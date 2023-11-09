Green announces Maui wildfire fund modeled after 911, audit blasts Honolulu's use of Covid relief money, Skyline train stalls, blocking crossing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Wildfire prevention prioritized in upcoming legislative session. Emergency preparedness is expected to be a major topic in next year’s legislative session, from management of the land to reduce wildfires to taking a closer look at how homes are built, the House of Representatives was tasked with taking a closer look at ways to mitigate the dangers. KHON2.
Residents urged to get updated flu, COVID shots. In Hawaii, an estimated 98,738 doses of the updated vaccine have been administered, according to DOH data from voluntary reports up to Wednesday, which is nearly 7% of the state’s population. Star-Advertiser.
State officials say the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will provide $5 million for the planting of 75,000 trees. $5 million in federal funds is headed to Hawaiʻi for forest enhancement, state officials say. The new grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, or USDA NRCS, is under the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Audit Finds Honolulu’s Covid Relief Spending ‘Flawed And Unenforced’. The City and County of Honolulu’s Covid-relief response included millions of dollars of questionable spending going to potentially ineligible businesses and official vehicles while struggling households were turned away, the city auditor said in a report released Wednesday. Civil Beat.
Passenger Screen Gate Alarm Triggered Skyline Train To Stall, City Says. Because the train stopped at a track crossing, other trains weren't able to get around it. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Hearing canceled over Ala Wai harbor parking. Opponents claiming a state-level agency intends to end free recreational parking at the popular, state-controlled Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor hoped to make their voices heard at an official meeting today. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Nine Honolulu men cited for illegally fishing in marine life conservation district. Nine men were cited by DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers for illegal fishing in the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District on Saturday. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Lawmakers tour Big Island ahead of legislative session. Lawmakers tour Big Island ahead of legislative session. Members of the state Senate Ways and Means Committee have been holding discussions across Hawaii Island this week to help guide future decisions and budget appropriations during the upcoming legislative session. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii lawmakers working on solutions to dearth of home insurance in lava zones. There's a home insurance crisis erupting on the Big Island, and two state lawmakers from that area are working to fix it. The last private insurer for lava zones one and two is planning to leave this market next August. KITV4.
As drought conditions worsen, water restrictions loom on Hawaii Island. Intensifying drought conditions are expected to peak early next year, prompting officials in most counties to warn residents that conservation efforts are ahead. Hawaii News Now.
Affordable housing project for kupuna opens in Pahoa. The project is described by its owners and managers, Hope Services Hawaii, as a “community of 12 prefabricated modular homes and resource center, serving as affordable housing for kupuna.” Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii lawmakers working on solutions to dearth of home insurance in lava zones. There's a home insurance crisis erupting on the Big Island, and two state lawmakers from that area are working to fix it. The last private insurer for lava zones one and two is planning to leave this market next August. KITV4.
Parade set for Nov. 25. The Downtown Hilo Christmas Lights Parade committee is looking for morep parade participants before the annual holiday procession hits the street later this month. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Deadline Extended For Maui Fire Survivors Seeking Federal Assistance. County officials hosted the first in a series of public meetings to update residents on wildfire recovery efforts and improve communication. Civil Beat.
Maui declares Stage 2 water shortage. The Maui County Department of Water Supply declared a Stage 2 water shortage Wednesday. The shortage prohibits Upcountry residents from using water for “irrigation, watering lawns, washing vehicles or other nonessential activities,” according to a county news release. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now.
Schatz: ‘A Lot Of People Are Going To Be Forced To Leave Maui’. Hawaii’s senior senator worries that victims of the wildfires will leave the islands. He wants the federal government to help make sure that doesn’t happen. Civil Beat.
Pink water at Keālia Pond on Maui likely due to halobacteria growth from high salinity. Preliminary analysis suggests that the color change appears to be the result of a single-celled organism called halobacteria. Officials with the US Fish and Wildlife Service say halobacteria are “salt-loving organisms” found in high salinity water bodies. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Another memorial planned for lives lost in Lahaina fire. The passage of time was evident Wednesday at the scores of crosses that form a Lahaina memorial on the hillside above the destroyed town. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
County of Kaua‘i launches online reporting tool for road issues. As part of the County of Kaua‘i’s Land Information Management System project, the Department of Public Works and Information Technology Division created an application that provides the public with the ability to confirm the location of a reported County of Kaua‘i road issue on an interactive map. Kauai Now. KHON2.
Lihu‘e Airport traffic holds up in October. A total of 62,216 passengers deplaned domestic flights in October, compared with 72,450 in October 2022, according to data compiled by the state of Hawai‘i’s Department of Business, Economic Development &Tourism. Garden Island.
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi ‘caught up in conspiracies’ - SAN FRANCISCO >> The man accused of bludgeoning former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer was caught up in conspiracies when he broke int...
No comments:
Post a Comment