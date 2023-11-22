Lawmakers mull Maui recovery plan, Honolulu water utility seeks $1.2B from Navy over Red Hill leaks, restless Kilauea prompts closures, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Maui Wildfire Lawyers Try To ‘Manage The Unmanageable’. With billions of dollars at stake and the potential for thousands of lawsuits, lawyers are trying to bring order to the chaos of litigation sweeping into Hawaii courts. Civil Beat.
Senate Confirms Ginoza, Devens To Hawaii Supreme Court. The terms are for 10 years and subject to renewal before mandatory retirement at age 70. By a unanimous vote, 21 members of the Hawaii State Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lisa Ginoza and Vlad Devens to serve on the state’s highest court. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Total Force Integration in the Pacific makes history with Hawai‘i’s largest airdrop. Total Force Integration in the Pacific makes history with Hawai‘i’s largest airdrop. Joint Forces from across the United States and the Pacific participated in a large-scale joint training exercise Nov. 1-10 that included the largest airdrop in Hawai‘i history. Kauai Now.
State health department extends AMR ambulance contract for Kauaʻi and Maui. The current contract for ground ambulance transportation on Kauaʻi and Maui counties has been extended through the end of September 2024. Hawaii Public Radio.
After 15-year pause, state resumes free pesticide takeback program for businesses. Accepted substances include insecticides, fungicides, boric acid, antifoulants, swimming pool treatments and more. Items such as explosive materials, motor oil, paint, and fertilizers will not be accepted. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu Water Utility Demands Navy Pay $1.2 Billion For Red Hill Costs. Whether or not the Navy pays up, water users are likely to pay higher rates in the coming years. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii lobbyist wants her DEA statements suppressed. A veteran lobbyist who pleaded not guilty to federal charges that she used a Wisconsin veterinarian’s identity to import large quantities of opioids for a mobile clinic run by her nonprofit organization wants the statements she made to two U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents suppressed. Star-Advertiser.
Environmental concerns arise as U.S. Navy plane sits in Kaneohe Bay. A large U.S. Navy plane remained in Kaneohe Bay Tuesday, the morning after it overshot a runway and landed in the water, raising concern about environmental damage and questions over how the military would remove the aircraft. Associated Press. KHON2.
Blaisdell Arena reopens after $9 million renovation. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena reopened Tuesday morning with a blessing ceremony after a $9 million renovation that began in May. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Restless Kilauea prompts closures. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park expanded area closures Tuesday after Kilauea Volcano began showing increased signs of unrest in the upper East Rift Zone. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
Wanted individuals arrested during Big Island warrant sweep. An inter-agency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo and Puna districts Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 resulted in the arrest of 18 wanted individuals for a total of 28 outstanding warrants. Big Island Now.
State to introduce legislation to address fairness in permit selection at Kahaluʻu surf spot. The state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation plans to introduce legislation again in 2024 to try and address the issue of fairness when issuing permits for surf instruction companies to operate at the popular Kahaluʻu Bay surf spot on Hawaiʻi Island. Maui Now.
Maui
Housing Shortage for Maui Fire Survivors Puts Focus On Short-Term Rentals. State and county leaders are considering measures, voluntary and otherwise, to help bring more vacation units into longer term service for displaced families. Civil Beat.
Free Thanksgiving meals available on Maui. Prior to the fires, Maui Food Bank served about 17,000 people per month. In the months following the fires, the organization served 27,163 people in August, 30,577 in September and more than 40,000 in October and November. December is expected to be around the same, the nonprofit said. Star-Advertiser.
$40M emergency stormwater capture system to be installed in Lahaina. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, County of Maui, and the Federal Highway Administration is installing an emergency stormwater capture system in Lahaina to reduce the environmental impact from silt, ash and other disaster debris potentially entering storm drainage systems. Maui Now.
Uniting community with federal, state and local leaders for Lahaina’s long road to recovery. Rebuilding Lahaina remains at the forefront for state and city leaders, as well as community advocates. Hawaii News Now.
Nonprofit to develop Kahului project with 300 housing units. Transit hub, civic complex, housing will make up Kahului Civic Center. Maui News.
Community ownership now protects over 8 acres in Hāna from future development. More than 8 acres of Hāna land will now be protected for preservation and cultural stewardship in perpetuity because of a partnership purchase. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
How a massive all-granite, hand-carved Hindu temple ended up on Kauai. It is the only all-granite, hand-carved Hindu temple in the West built without power tools or electricity, and it’s nestled on one of the smaller islands in Hawaii surrounded by lush gardens and forests. Associated Press.
Motorcyclist, 28, dies after colliding with bus in Kalihi - A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision involving a bus and another car Tuesday night on Nimitz Highway.
No comments:
Post a Comment