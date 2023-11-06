Changes proposed to motorcycle rules, HECO unveils plan to combat wildfire risk, Red Flag warnings continue, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Kauai Now.
Hawaiian Electric announces plan to help combat risk of wildfires. Hawaiian Electric on Friday announced a series of statewide strategies to alleviate the risk of wildfires in drought-stricken parts of Hawaii. Company proposes spotters, possible power shutoffs and better technology. Tribune-Herald. Maui News.
Red Flag Warning posted for parts of the state. Trades will strengthen Monday night with gusts up to 50 mph possible over the windiest portions of Maui County and the Big Island. Hawaii News Now.
Mother, Calf Whale Pairs Spotted In Hawaiʻi Waters. The appearance of the humpback whale pairs warrants extra care by ocean users, the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary says. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Honolulu Planning Commission to decide fate of landfill selection process. The Honolulu Planning Commission plans to make a decision in early 2024 on the city’s request for a two-year extension to find an alternate site for the 34-year-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei. Star-Advertiser.
The Honolulu Fire Department was kept busy on Sunday with the Red Flag Warning not making things any easier as they dealt with several fire incidents across Oahu. The Honolulu Fire Department was kept busy on Sunday with the Red Flag Warning not making things any easier as they dealt with several fire incidents across Oahu. KHON2. KITV4.
Mililani Mauka fire 85% contained amid challenging red-flag weather. Firefighters on Oahu continue to battle a large wildfire above Mililani Mauka that was 85% contained Sunday, and knocked downed five other brush fires and a building fire on a “red flag” weather day that put the state on edge in the aftermath of the deadly Lahaina inferno. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Drunken Day At A Bar Led To This Detective’s 99-Day Suspension. Other officers on scene said the off-duty detective was "code black," police jargon for when someone is totally out of control. Civil Beat.
Manufactured compostable waste to be accepted in Oahu’s green recycling bins. By 2025, specially designed plastic, paper and other materials that easily break down in the environment will be accepted inside Oahu curbside collection bins typically reserved for grass clippings, broken tree branches and raked leaves. Star-Advertiser.
Little fire ant infestations spread across Oahu. There are now more than 30 active sites of little fire ants across over 200 acres — from Kahuku down the entire Windward coastline to Hawaii Kai and Kahala. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Fire chief talks wildfire readiness during council meeting. Members of the County Council questioned Fire Chief Kazuo Todd on Tuesday about the Hawaii Fire Department’s ability to prevent or respond to a wildfire on the scale of the August blaze that devastated Lahaina. Tribune-Herald.
Project To Remove Facilities At Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau Moves Forward. The National Park Service will be able to move forward with a plan to remove and replace park maintenance facilities at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, now that a Finding of No Significant Impact has been published. Big Island Video News.
Kona coffee farms head into this year’s festival with healthier crops. Entering the 52nd annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival that runs through Nov. 12, farmers are celebrating higher yields and healthier crops throughout the Kona region due to more rain and better management of the killer fungus. Big Island Now.
Several county park projects near completion. Numerous improvement projects in parks and recreational facilities across Hawaii County are nearing the finish line as the Parks and Recreation Department sets goals for next year. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
4 Lahaina schools to close Monday due to red flag warning. King Kamehameha Elementary, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School will be closed to students and staff out of an abundance of caution, according to a news release from the Hawaii Department of Education. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
300 temporary jobs available for workers impacted by fires. Three hundred temporary jobs to help with debris removal, damage cleanup and humanitarian aid are available for residents impacted by the Maui wildfires, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced Friday. Maui News.
Job, housing insecurities mount as Maui tourism disaster adds to devastation. Tourism reopened to all of Maui Wednesday but the economic fallout from the Aug. 8 wildfires in Maui, the deadliest in modern U.S. history, is still unfolding and recovery is unlikely to come soon enough to stem all of the pain points. Star-Advertiser.
Lahaina’s Filipino Community Is Fighting For Its Voice. The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce applied for money from the Hawaii Community Foundation but did not get approval for funding. Civil Beat.
Lahaina Families Frustrated Over Lack Of Child Care Options. The historic Maui town, which already suffered from a child care shortage, lost 255 licensed seats in the August wildfires. Civil Beat.
Mahi Pono to bring more crops to packing facility. Company currently packing citrus; coffee, potatoes, onions up next. In a 117,000-square-foot warehouse behind the old Puunene Mill lies Mahi Pono’s new packing facility, which will now make it easier to pack some of its produce for sale. Maui News.
Kauai
County passes resolution in support of Filipino social studies course. Following the announcement that two high schools on O‘ahu are set to become the first public schools in the country to offer a course on Filipino history and culture, Kaua‘i County Council member Addison Bulosan introduced a resolution last week in hopes of getting a course started on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Mosquito suppression pilot project to save Kaua‘i forest birds concludes. A team of researchers working to prevent the extinction of Hawai‘i’s endangered forest birds through the release of incompatible mosquitoes in Koke‘e are set to conclude a 10-day pilot project on Saturday, Nov. 4. Garden Island.
Honolulu Software Development Firm RVCM Acquired - RVCM—formerly RevaComm—has been acquired by Virginia-based IntelliBridge, the company announced today. RVCM is a security-centered, agile software develo...
No comments:
Post a Comment