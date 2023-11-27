Raises, positions added at top of school bureaucracy, North Korea satellite reported spying on Hawaii, Ala Wai flood plan hits $1B, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
North Korea has a satellite spying on Hawaii and Guam. A security expert explains why we should care. Last week, North Korea released photos of leader Kim Jung Un looking at photos of Pearl Harbor, Hickam Air Force Base and military bases on Guam it claims were taken by the satellite. Hawaii News Now.
New CEO at OHA Explains Why She Took the Job and Her Goals for Serving the Native Hawaiian Lāhui. Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira joined the Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Nov. 1 after serving as budget chief for the state Senate and in several roles at Kamehameha Schools. Hawaii Business Magazine.
State Legislature working group tackles wildfire prevention in Hawaiʻi. The working group will digest all the testimony and issue a final report on Dec. 15, in time to draft legislation for the upcoming 2024 legislative session that starts Jan. 17. Big Island Now.
Former State Sen. Whitney Anderson Dead At 91. He served in the Hawaii Legislature for 20 years. Whitney Anderson, who was the Hawaii Senate Minority Leader from 1997 until 2000, died Saturday in Waimanalo. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
Training And Staffing Issues Surround Death Of A Nurse At Hawaii State Hospital. The killing of Justin Bautista, a licensed practical nurse at the Hawaii State Hospital, has raised questions as to what exactly was expected of him in a typically lower-skilled role he had held for four years. Civil Beat.
Commentary: A Baby's 'Bizarre' Death Exposes Hawaii’s Penchant For Secrecy In Child Welfare Cases. It took extensive digging and luck to find the kind of information about the unpublicized case that's readily available on other states' websites and is crucial to improving the child welfare system. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Water Board to vote on rate hike of over 50%. If adopted by the agency’s board of directors, a new 5-1/2-year water rate schedule will see higher rates phased in, with the first 10% increase kicking in Feb. 1 and the next 10% hike to occur July 1. Star-Advertiser.
Latest plan for Ala Wai flood control reaches $1B. The Army Corps of Engineers and the city have unveiled the latest proposal to protect Waikiki and neighboring communities against a potential flooding disaster. Star-Advertiser.
Navy working to speed up upgrades at Pearl Harbor sewage plant. The Navy is ramping up efforts to complete upgrades to its troubled wastewater plant at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as the facility ages. Star-Advertiser.
Flight data recorder recovered from Navy plane in Kaneohe Bay. The flight data recorder of a large U.S. Navy plane that overshot a runway and ended up in the water near Honolulu this week has been recovered as the military continues to plan for the aircraft’s removal. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Navy plane still resting in shoal of Kaneohe Bay. The Navy war plane that slid off a runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii a week ago while trying to land in rainy weather continues to rest in shallow water about 100 feet off the runway, with at least two points of the 42-foot-high P-8A sitting on coral reef. Star-Advertiser.
The Miske Files: When Two Cops Refused To Let A Blown-Off Traffic Stop Slide. Documents in the federal case against Mike Miske alleging murder and organized crime activities tell the story of how two Honolulu police officers got caught up in what would turn out to be a much bigger case. Civil Beat.
HPD looks to recruit more women to bolster staffing. There are 240 women serving the city as police officers, about 13% of the department’s more than 1,800 officers, up from 212, or about 12%, in 2015. Star-Advertiser.
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources. There are growing concerns about training for HPD officers after a close encounter on a North Shore beach involving children and officers patrolling on ATVs. Amid a shortage of officers, the recent incident on Oahu’s North Shore is also prompting questions about how resources are being used. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
County measure would allocate $17M to affordable housing projects. Under a bill currently pending discussion by the County Council, $17.3 million will be distributed via the county’s newly formed Affordable Housing Production Program between a series of projects in East and West Hawaii to create 1,176 new affordable housing units. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Aquarium fishing ban sought: Groups urge DLNR to draft new rules. Big Island environmental groups hope to end the commercial aquarium fishing industry in Hawaii once and for all next month. Tribune-Herald.
National Park Units Seek Public Input On Draft Accessibility Plans. Draft Accessibility Plans are in the works for Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, and Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historical Site. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Council committee to discuss new procurement process for emergency-medical services. Council member Shane M. Sinenci announced that the Water Authority, Social Services and Parks Committee will receive a presentation from the state Department of Health Monday at 9 a.m. on the new procurement process for emergency-medical services in Maui County. Maui Now.
Deadline approaching for Maui wildfire victims. The deadline for people and businesses affected by the deadly Aug. 8 Maui wildfires to apply for federal assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration is Dec. 11. Star-Advertiser.
Deadline for Maui County Agriculture Micro Grant nears, Nov. 30. Maui Economic Opportunity reminds small farmers and ranchers that the application deadline for the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant Program 4.0, which offers up to $25,000 in grants, is about a week away. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i-born Hawaiian monk seal returned to Garden Isle waters after 5 months in Kona mammal hospital. A 7-year-old female Hawaiian monk seal was returned to its home in Kaua‘i waters after five months of treatment at the Kona mammal hospital for kidney stones, possible pneumonia and a fractured canine tooth that had become infected. Kauai Now.
North Korea restores border guard posts as tensions rise - SEOUL >> North Korea is restoring front-line guard posts that it had dismantled during a previous period of inter-Korean rapprochement, South Korea’s mil...
No comments:
Post a Comment