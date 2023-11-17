UH enrollment ticks up, state worst for early lung cancer diagnosis, $360k stolen from Kamehameha Schools campus, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Mayors Discuss Housing Crisis At Native Hawaiian Convention. Hawaii’s four county mayors took the stage Thursday at the 22nd Native Hawaiian Convention, taking place on Maui, for a panel to discuss their approaches to Hawaii’s housing crisis. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
House Committee Briefed On Opioid Settlement Funds. A Hawaiʻi State House committee briefing was held at the Capitol on Wednesday, to provide lawmakers with an update on various initiatives to be supported by opioid lawsuit settlement funds. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Elections Commission Selects New Chair. The nine-member commission that advises Hawaii’s chief election officer on matters relating to elections has new leadership. Michael Curtis will replace Scotty Anderson early next month. Civil Beat.
Agriculture Department to discuss rules for invasive species. Concerns over how to control damaging invasive species, including little fire ants, continue to intensify as the state Department of Agriculture discusses rules for the pests. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island.
Hawaiʻi among worst states for early lung cancer diagnosis, treatment. In the American Lung Association's newest “State of Lung Cancer” report, the state was ranked as the worst in the nation for diagnosing lung cancer early, when the survival rate is greater. Just over 20% of cases are diagnosed early, compared to nearly 27% nationally. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
HART board approves eminent domain filing for Kalihi property. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors Thursday approved filing an eminent domain against one family’s industrially zoned property in Kalihi. Star-Advertiser.
Aloha Stadium redevelopment draws competitors. At least three viable teams will compete to develop, build, operate and maintain a new Aloha Stadium and construct real estate in the adjoining New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, state officials said Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
The Fate Of The North Shore’s Airfield Is Once Again Up In The Air. State transportation officials warn they will have to close Dillingham Airfield if negotiations with the Army, which owns the land, are unsuccessful. Civil Beat.
After nearly 2 decades, state fixes numerous leaking pipes at Dillingham Airfield. Since finishing the repairs at the end of October, the airfield has gone from using about 100,000 gallons a day to 57,000 gallons. That means they’re saving about 1.3 million gallons of water per month. Hawaii News Now.
Civilians at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam say big rent hikes may price them off-base. Hickam Communities provides on-base housing to nearly 2,000 active duty military personnel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. There are also more than 400 civilian residents, and some of them feel like they’re living their own version of being priced out of paradise. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Council takes first step to award $17.3M to seven affordable housing projects. Millions of dollars aimed at expanding the availability and affordability of housing on the Big Island are one step closer to being put into action after the Hawaiʻi County Council on Wednesday approved the first reading of a measure awarding more than $17.3 million to seven housing projects. Big Island Now.
County Council passes bill easing requirements for PV systems. Homeowners will be able to install solar power systems more easily under a new bill passed Wednesday by the Hawaii County Council. Tribune-Herald.
Council Wildfire Resolution Amended After Volunteer Firefighter Concerns. At Wednesday’s Hawaii County Council meeting held in Kona, a resolution was passed strongly urging the mayor to increase funding and capacity for the Hawaiʻi Fire Department to proactively mitigate potential wildfire impacts. Big Island Video News.
Kamehameha Schools Hawaii campus reports large internal theft to police. Kamehameha Schools Hawaii filed a police report Thursday alleging a former employee stole more than $360,000 from the Keaau campus. Tribune-Herald. KHON2. KITV4.
Maui
Legislators Call For Additional Safety Measures For Lahaina Schools. The DOE said they would not make emergency response plans available to the public at this time. Civil Beat.
Work to drain underground parking garage in Lahaina begins, along with MPD search. The US Environmental Protection Agency started work to drain an underground parking garage located on Front Street in Lahaina that has remained flooded since the fire of Aug. 8. Maui Now.
8.6 acres at Hāmoa, Maui forever protected for cultural preservation, stewardship. Ke Ao Hāliʻi, a Hāna-based nonprofit community organization, in partnership with the County of Maui, State of Hawaiʻi, and Hawai‘i Land Trust, has completed the purchase of 8.6 acres of Hāmoa lands for permanent cultural preservation and stewardship. Maui Now.
KWC Management Closes Acquisition of Montage Kapalua Bay. Located at the edge of Namalu Bay, Montage Kapalua Bay is situated on 24 acres. The cliffside resort welcomes travelers with 146 residential-style, multi-bedroom suites, four restaurants, a children’s program, Paintbox, and a spa, as well as a collection of privately owned residences. Maui Now.
Kauai
Food banks holding distribution events. The two food banks on the island of Kauai will be holding food distribution events over the next couple of days. Garden Island.
