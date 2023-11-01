Slow progress for Hawaii students, Oahu wildfire grows, Lahaina fire victims need financial help, housing, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi’s waterfall-climbing fish threatened by climate change, human activity. Research out of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa focused on ʻoʻopu nākea — a type of goby fish found only in Hawaiʻi — to link the importance of the mountain to ocean approach in the stewardship of the state’s natural and cultural resources. Kauai Now.
Oahu
700 acres scorched as crews continue battling wildfire above Mililani Mauka. By 4:30 p.m. Tuesday fire officials said the wildland blaze had grown but that airborne fire crews had suspended operations for that evening. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
How Recruiting More Women Could Help Police Solve A ‘Staffing Crisis’. Leaders say implementing policies, like paid maternity leave, could help bring more women to the force and improve policing overall. Civil Beat.
Settlement over lack of girls' locker rooms at Campbell High School includes independent evaluator. A 2018 class-action lawsuit over a lack of locker rooms for female athletes at Hawaii's largest public school has reached a settlement that attorneys say will ensure athletic gender equity at the high school. Associated Press.
Lawmaker wants solar panels over troubled Sunset Memorial Park. There’s a novel proposal in the works for a Pearl City cemetery that’s been plagued with problems for more than a decade. A local lawmaker wants to install solar panels over Sunset Memorial Park, with hopes of generating money and a solution to its list of problems. KHON2.
Couple convicted in ID theft case. A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for stealing identities and living for decades under the names of dead babies. Civil Beat. Associated Press.
Health Department issues red placard to Queen’s food vendor. The state Health Department has shut down Cooking Fresh, a food establishment in the lobby at Queen’s Medical Center Physicians Office Building III in Honolulu due to a lack of proper refrigeration. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii to receive $23.5M for Kawaihae Harbor. The funding will be used to widen the highway adjacent to the port, pave 10 acres in the cargo yard, build new 80-foot mast lighting to replace lower lighting equipment, install conduits and raised transformer pads for expanded reefer plug-ins, and relocate an office building and a maintenance shed. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Council resolution asks government agencies to help mitigate visitor impacts at Kumukahi. The Hawaii County Council is urging county and state administrations to take steps to preserve the easternmost edge of the Big Island in the face of increasing visitors. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Big Island fire department stations in desperate need of upgrades. After a long day or night of fighting everything from wildfires to house fires, Hawai’i Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Eric Moller said while they’re grateful to be of service, they wouldn’t mind a little more comfort. Big Island Now.
DA BUX program gets more funding. Gov. Josh Green has released $500,000 for the DA BUX Double-Up Program, which doubles recipients’ purchasing power for locally grown produce, using their federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui emergency response officials ignored advice, turned down state help in early hours of disaster. Some of the people in charge on the day flames tore through Lahaina rejected the state’s advice ahead of the catastrophic wildfire and even refused extra state help in the early hours of the unfolding disaster. Hawaii News Now.
Lahaina fire survivors cite financial help, housing as greatest needs. Lahaina wildfire survivors cited financial recovery and permanent housing as their greatest needs, according to a recent survey by the state Department of Health. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Unsafe Water Advisory lifted for remaining areas of Upper Kula. The Department of Water Supply has lifted the Unsafe Water Advisory for Upper Kula, removing the two remaining areas, UK-2B and UK-5. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i Community College nursing students get Mokihana Club support. In addition to the $30,000 in awards to current nursing program students, the Mokihana Club announced an additional $10,000 in scholarships awarded to two students, Deva Siblerud, and Mary Hall — both graduates of the KCC Nursing program — who are pursuing Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees. Garden Island.
Green sea turtles hatch at Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kaua‘i. Green sea turtles nest on beaches in the general area of where they had hatched years earlier. The shoreline at PMRF is ideal for nests, since it is a protected and quiet location with limited human activity and light pollution. Kauai Now.
