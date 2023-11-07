Special prosecutor in public corruption cases appears before grand jury, Land Board Tuesday to hear Thirty Meter Telescope dispute, 11-year old stabbed at Oahu elementary school, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Advances Plans To Distribute $149 Million For Broadband Access. The public is invited to weigh in on which areas lack high-speed service. Those areas will be the top priority for funding. Civil Beat.
Maui Democrats Select 3 Possible Candidates For Senate Vacancy. On Monday members of the Maui County Committee’s Senate District 5 selection body sent three names to Gov. Josh Green: Troy N. Hashimoto, Jason Alexander Economou and Justin V.E. Hughey. Civil Beat.
Oahu
1 Student Hospitalized, Another Detained After Apparent School Stabbing. A Makaha Elementary student was taken into policy custody on Monday afternoon after allegedly stabbing an 11-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
Rally, hearing set over Ala Wai harbor parking. A public rally will be held today to protest what many believe is a state-level action to do away with free recreational parking at the popular, state-controlled Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Star-Advertiser.
Waipahu residents struggle with landlord issues amid retaliation concerns. A fear of retaliation from landlords is just one of the problems causing tensions among low-income renters in Waipahu. Hawaii News Now.
More than 200 EBT accounts compromised by thieves. Hawaii families counting on food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, have been victimized by hackers who emptied their accounts. The state said more than 200 accounts have been compromised. All of them on Oahu. KHON2. KITV4. Hawaii News Now.
Home prices end declines as slowdown in sales eases on Oahu. The velocity of a roughly two-year slowdown for Oahu home sales eased in October, and the median price paid for single-family houses ticked up to break a 10-month string of year-over- year declines. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
BLNR to reevaluate contested case about Maunakea TMT permit conditions. The permit allowing the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea is under review by the Board of Land and Natural Resources. At issue is whether the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo met a condition that required TMT construction to begin within two years of the permit being granted. Hawaii Public Radio.
Puna retail center sold to Hawai‘i-based private investor. CBRE has arranged the sale of Pāhoa Marketplace, a multi-tenant retail center in Puna, to a Hawaii-based private investor for $8.3 million. Big Island Now.
‘Running smoothly’: 92-unit senior housing complex on schedule to open next summer. Work on the Hale Na Koa ‘O Hanakahi housing project began last November on a 5.6-acre lot on Kawili Street across from the University of Hawaii at Hilo campus, and will offer 92 single-bedroom units of affordable housing for Big Island seniors, with a preference toward veterans and their spouses. Tribune-Herald.
New search underway for ordnance in West Hawaii. Currently, the Corps is conducting preliminary scans of three parcels in Kohala extending from Kawaihae Harbor to Waimea, and south along the shoreline around Hapuna Beach and Puako. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Gov. Green extends Emergency Proclamation on Wildfires. Gov. Josh Green on Monday signed the Eighth Emergency Proclamation on Wildfires to continue state support for the recovery of the people of Maui. Maui Now.
Insurance claims from Maui wildfires soar above $1 billion. A breakdown of the first insurance data for the Maui wildfires shows more than 6,079 residential property and personal motor vehicle claims totaling more than $1.35 billion have been filed for losses in West Maui and Upcountry Maui. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
It Will Be Years Before Clean Water Is Restored In Lahaina. Rebuilding the water system is likely to cost tens of millions of dollars and could be a limiting factor in rebuilding the town. Civil Beat.
Native Hawaiian Company Gets $53.7M Contract For Temporary Lahaina School. The campus will be used by students and staff from King Kamehameha III Elementary, which was destroyed in the fire. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County issues violation notice to HPM Building Supply site for operating illegally. The notice of violation was issued on Oct. 23 after the Planning Department concluded the HPM “truss manufacturing facility is not a generally permitted use within the Agriculture Zoning District (and) operation of a truss manufacturing facility within the Agriculture Zoning District without the proper zoning permit(s) constitutes a violation.” Kauai Now.
Forensic nurses honored by County of Kaua‘i. Chelise Ka‘aihue and Ceisha Judd represent two of Kaua‘i’s five forensic nurses who operate with the Kaua‘i Police Department. Garden Island.
L.A.’s sack-happy defense powers Chargers over Jets - EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. >> Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense didn’t have to do much against the New York Jets.
No comments:
Post a Comment