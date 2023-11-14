Looming federal shutdown threatens holiday tourism season, state psychiatric patient arrested in fatal stabbing of staffer, some public schools lack fire alarms, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

KITV4.
Hawaii holiday travel is expected to be soft. The latest tourism data from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism for September showed that some 651,286 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands, down 7.4% from September 2022. Arrivals to Maui plummeted 57% to 94,221 visitors in September, according to the DBEDT data. Star-Advertiser.
Not Acceptable’: Why So Many Hawaii Schools Lack Fire Alarms. A recent report from a House working group highlights the lack of working fire alarm systems and other safety precautions in some public schools. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Electric tallies $20.4M in early disaster costs from Maui wildfires. Hawaiian Electric has shared a glimpse of expenses from the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires while vowing to vigorously contest litigation blaming the company for the disaster. Star-Advertiser.
Firefighters battle blazes across Hawaii. Amid continuing hot weather, drought and strong tradewinds, firefighters across the islands are continuing to battle wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Gov. Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green headed to Japan on Sunday to meet with Japanese government officials and key business stakeholders, his office announced. Green will thank Japan’s government for its $2 million contribution to Hawaii in the aftermath of the Maui wildfire disaster, promote made-in-Hawaii products, and invite the return of Japanese visitors to Hawaii’s shores. Maui News.
Hawaii Voters Could Be Asked To Amend Constitution On Marriage Equality. A section of the state's Bill of Rights still gives the Legislature the power to limit marriage to opposite-sex couples. Civil Beat.
National Climate Report Lands As Hawaii Grapples With Wildfire Threat. It features a new focus on Indigenous knowledge to combat the islands' climate challenges. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Patient at state psychiatric facility arrested in fatal attack on staff member. Man, 29, fatally stabbed at State Hospital in Kaneohe. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials say a 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed late Monday afternoon at the Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Court battle underway as Red Hill families accuse Navy leaders of destroying evidence. A federal judge heard arguments Monday in Honolulu on legal claims that Navy leaders lied and destroyed cellphone evidence after the Red Hill fuel leaks. The government insists that’s not true. Hawaii News Now.
Pig farmer prevails in appeals court. A 56-year-old Waianae Coast pig farmer prevailed both in a state appeals court and district court over a landlord who took steps to evict him. The court rulings pave the way for Matthew Reyes to return to the 1.75-acre portion of the 5-acre Maili property on Paakea Road and continue to farm. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kona Vistas heads back to planning commission. A long-delayed and controversial $170 million West Hawaii housing project is returning to the Leeward Planning Commission in January after months of cultural review. Tribune-Herald.
‘Super prime’ land in Keauhou sold for just over $4M. A privately owned global real estate firm headquartered in San Diego has sold a 24.5-acre parcel of undeveloped land within the Keauhou Resort to a Los Angeles-based real estate developer and investor. Tribune-Herald.
Hilo Tsunami Museum in Danger of Closing. It's a race against time for those who want to preserve Hilo's Tsunami Museum, an educational site which raises awareness of what occurred during the Big Island's deadliest natural disaster. KITV4.
Sixteen Live Sheep Freed From Alleged Poachers At PTA. Five cited, fined for attempting to poach sheep. Four Big Island residents and one Oahu resident were cited and fined Thursday for attempting to poach 16 sheep on Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Texas Developer Seeks $50 Million From Maui County To Build Affordable Housing. Dallas-based real estate developer Paul Cheng has already received $18 million in county subsidies for his Pulelehua housing development. Civil Beat.
Thousands of Maui property owners haven’t yet given government permission to clear debris. About 900 Maui property owners who saw their homes destroyed in the catastrophic wildfires have given the government permission to remove debris. But thousands more have yet to sign right-of-entry forms. Hawaii News Now.
MEO handling fire grants for businesses with $300,000 revenues or less. The Maui Business Bridge Grant that provides financial support to businesses directly or indirectly impacted by the August wildfires began accepting applications today, Nov. 13, with Maui Economic Opportunity working with establishments of $300,000 in gross revenue or less. Maui Now.
Brush fire burns 35 acres, 70% contained; Maui Veterans Highway now OPEN. According to the County of Maui, multiple fire crews and Air 1 responded to the blaze, which was fed by 20-25 mph winds. Maui Now. KHON2.
Maui Wellness Group, LLC gets approval as medical cannabis retail dispensary. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has issued a formal notice to proceed for Maui Wellness Group, LLC, dba Maui Grown Therapies after it passed its final on-site inspection for its fourth retail facility. Maui Now.
Kauai
The Kaua‘i Marathon shares $25K with four groups. The YWCA of Kaua‘i, Kaua‘i Independent Food Bank, Kaua‘i Humane Society and the Kaua‘i Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals received awards. Garden Island.
