Legislature faces more lobbying disclosure measures, psychiatric hospital stabbing suspect has violent record, fed crack down on Oahu cockfighting, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Former Patient Indicted In Fatal Stabbing Of Nurse. Tommy Kekoa Carvalho, 25, who was discharged from the Hawaii State Hospital in August and living in a transitional residential program, is accused of killing Justin Bautista, a 29-year-old licensed professional nurse who had worked at the hospital for four years. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Suspect in fatal nurse stabbing pleaded guilty last year to assaulting mental health worker. A former Hawaiʻi psychiatric hospital patient indicted Wednesday on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a nurse at the facility had pleaded guilty to a 2020 assault of a state mental health worker, court records show. Associated Press. Civil Beat.
Hawaii construction firm buys Grace Pacific. One of Hawaii’s largest infrastructure companies engaged in road paving, rock quarrying and other things has been acquired by local construction firm Nan Inc. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Illegal Oahu game rooms a hot topic at town hall meeting. In its effort to shut them down, the Honolulu Police Department has uncovered illegal game rooms all over Oahu. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Alleged ‘Westside’ gang leader pleads not guilty. Honolulu Residents Face Federal Charges Over Cockfighting Operation. Six Honolulu residents were arrested on federal charges for conspiracy and the operation of an illegal gambling business, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
HPD crackdown nets on West Oahu crime nets scores of arrests. Deputy Chief Keith Horikawa told police commissioners Wednesday that homicides are up by 80% and weapons offenses are up by 42% in the district covering Ewa to Makaha. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu seeks ability to lower speed limits with fewer restrictions. By default, residential speed limits are 25 mph, but Honolulu City Council Vice Chair Esther Kiaʻāina wants it reduced to 15 mph. Hawaii Public Radio.
Three Gallons Of Fuel Leaked During Red Hill Draining Effort, Admiral Says. None of the fuel made contact with the environment, according to the leader of the defueling team. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Judge denies motion to modify bail for former assistant police chief. Deputy Attorney General Elyse Oyama filed a motion to modify bail conditions and prevent Mitchell Kanehailua from obtaining documents, audio and body camera evidence. West Hawaii Today.
FEMA issues final EA for Puna road restoration project; construction could start early next year. A large-scale Hawaii County project to repair roads and water lines damaged and destroyed by the 2018 Kilauea eruption has been progressing to the beat of a federal drum, with the go-ahead for the work resting solely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is contributing 75% of the cost. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaiʻi County Council resolution urges protection, preservation of sacred Kumukahi. As a sign of commitment to lineal descendants and residents of Puna, the Hawai‘i County Council passed a resolution on Wednesday that reinforces its promise to protect and preserve one of the state’s most sacred sites, Kumukahi. Big Island Now.
Maui
Couch-Surfing Housing Program Promoted By Maui County Faces Hurdles. Potential tax liabilities for hosts and evolving housing options are obstacles to participation. Civil Beat.
EAH Housing to develop 303 affordable housing units as part of Kahului Civic Center. The project includes a transit hub, civic center component, and 303 affordable housing units. Maui Now.
EPA processing hundreds of thousands of lithium-ion batteries from Maui fires for recycling in Nevada. In a desolate area of Olowalu, at a temporary hazardous materials staging site set up by the US Environmental Protection Agency, workers wearing flame retardant clothing and respirators have been crushing hundreds of thousands of lithium-ion batteries with a drumroller. Maui Now.
Protecting water crucial to Lahaina’s recovery, panel says. Native Hawaiian Convention continues with focus on key community issues. Bringing back a canopy of trees that shaded Lahaina, using reclaimed water for irrigation and farming, and placing more of West Maui water resources into public hands are some of the goals that one Native Hawaiian community leader wants to see to improve the water situation on the island’s west side. Maui News.
Maui’s only domestic violence hotline sees calls for help double since wildfires. Calls to Women Helping Women Maui went up from 250 a month to more than 550. The agency said the numbers are stabilizing, but the cases are becoming more serious. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i OED accepting proposals for FY24 Agriculture Farm Expansion Grants Program. The County of Kaua‘i’s Office of Economic Development has opened a request for proposals for its Agriculture Farm Expansion Grants Program for fiscal year 2024. This is the first year the Office of Economic Development has offered a competitive grant strictly for the support of agriculture expansion efforts. Kauai Now.
Manoa attack leaves man, 67, with stab wound, burns - Honolulu police are investigating after a 67-year-old man in Manoa was allegedly stabbed and doused with a fluid that resulted in burns early this morning.
