Smith confirmed as Hawaii federal judge, microplastics found in human placentas, snowfall on Mauna Kea, Zoom testimony returns to Kauai County Council, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat. Garden Island.
State aims to cut unsheltered homelessness in half by 2026. There are around 6,500 homeless individuals in the state, according to last year's Point in Time Count, which provides a snapshot of the homeless population. More than 4,000 of those individuals live in unsheltered areas like beaches, parks or sidewalks. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool. Lawmakers earlier this year appropriated $33.5 million to repair and renovate the pools after appropriating $9.8 million in 2021 for the more than $30 million job. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Should Use Artificial Intelligence To Improve Fire Forecasts, Researchers Say. University of Hawaii researchers are pushing to kickstart the second phase of a yearslong project to help the state better forecast wildfires by using artificial intelligence. Civil Beat.
Retirement savings program unlikely to start before 2025. Established by a bill signed by then-Gov. David Ige in 2022, the Hawaii Retirement Savings Program is intended to help Hawaii residents prepare for the future by allowing them to enroll in a state-managed individual retirement plan. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Prison Oversight Meetings Are Missing A Key Player — The Prisons Director. Tommy Johnson told the oversight coordinator that neither he nor his staff will attend the meetings, though they'll engage in other ways. Civil Beat.
UH researchers’ study sheds light on prevalence of microplastics. Pregnant women in Hawaii are very likely to have plastic fragments in their placentas, University of Hawaii researchers have discovered, raising further concerns about the long-term health implications of microplastics. Tribune-Herald. KITV4.
Oahu
HART OKs federal agreement to fund rail. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors Wednesday approved a federal plan to fund the city rail line’s ongoing construction to a planned station in Kakaako. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Rail construction causes Kalihi street to be closed through July. All lanes of Kohou Street are now closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, due to rail construction. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Honolulu planes to be diverted to another runway November 29 through December 8 due to construction, warn of possible delays. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will divert all aircraft arriving and departing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to Runway 26L from 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 29 through Friday, December 8 due to ongoing remediation work on Runway 8L. KITV4.
Safety concerns at Puuloa Range in Ewa Beach addressed. State Rep. Rose Martinez and U.S. Marine Corps officials said Wednesday that they have come to a “mutually agreeable consensus among all involved parties” regarding potential lead poisoning of soil around the Marines’ Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach. Star-Advertiser.
Health Department says PFAS detected in Waialua water system. The Hawaii Department of Health reports that perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have for the first time been detected in water samples collected from a water system in Waialua. Star-Advertiser.
Navy video shows no widespread reef damage from plane in Kaneohe Bay. Underwater video taken of a Navy P-8A Poseidon plane sitting in Kaneohe Bay shows two points of the plane resting on coral reef but no extensive damage. Star-Advertiser.
Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains. Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina community on Wednesday morning amid heavy rains. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Snowfall Closes Hawaiʻi Summit Access Roads. A layer of snow closed the road up to Maunakea on Wednesday, as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Lawmakers tour progress of upgrades at Kona Community Hospital. Two West Hawai‘i state lawmakers on Wednesday were given a guided tour by hospital leaders of upgrades underway at Kona Community Hospital on the Big Island. Big Island Now.
HVNP takes steps to protect nesting nene. Parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park have been closed to give a couple of nene parents some space. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
‘We are trying’: In wake of subpoenas, Maui’s mayor defends response to state investigation. HNN Investigates has obtained copies of three subpoenas issued to Maui County as part of the investigation into the devastating fires. In an interview Wednesday, Mayor Richard Bissen said they are doing their best to cooperate, but experts say if that was true, subpoenas should not be necessary. Hawaii News Now.
Input invited on the role of tourism in supporting Maui’s recovery. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority will hold a community meeting to discuss proposed actions for tourism in support of Maui’s recovery. The meeting will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall on Monday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Maui Now.
Proposal offers tax incentive for short-term rentals that house displaced residents. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen is proposing a bill that would offer tax exemptions for short-term rental owners who house residents displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires. Maui News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui officials on standby to stop heavy rains from sending ash into storm drains. Maui officials were on standby Wednesday to prevent ash from August's deadly wildfire in Lahaina from flowing into storm drains after forecasters said a winter storm could bring heavy rain and strong winds to the island. KITV4.
Kauai
Commentary: Zoom testimony returns to Kaua‘i County Council. The Kaua‘i County Council is once again accepting remote public testimony “live” via the internet. Members of the public must sign up via email to testify no later than noon on the day prior to the meeting. Garden Island.
Lydgate Campground to close Dec. 6. The Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing that the area surrounding the Lydgate Campground will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kauai Now.
