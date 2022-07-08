Case, Tokuda far out front in congressional races, Lassner gets positive revaluation, Navy investigating leaked Red Hill footage, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Democratic hopefuls soften tone, praise one another in second joint appearance. The kid gloves were firmly in place and their metaphorical oratory weapons were holstered when Lt. Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele and business entrepreneur Vicky Cayetano on Thursday night met face to face for the first time ahead of the Aug. 13 Democratic Party primary election and repeatedly praised one another’s political stances and their philosophical positions. Star-Advertiser.
Fewer visitors intend to return to Hawaii within 5 years, survey finds. While overall satisfaction among Hawaii visitors has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in key areas, fewer visitors from the state’s top U.S. market say they’re likely to return in the next five years, according to the results of a state- commissioned survey. Star-Advertiser.
Snorkel Safety Study Sheds Light On Unexplained Drownings In Hawaii. The three-year project finds many snorkeling-related deaths aren’t from inhaling water, and that long flights beforehand may play a role. Civil Beat.
Education-related bills signed into law by Gov. David Ige. An unprecedented appropriation of $200 million to create more public preschool facilities across Hawaii, a bill devoting $10 million to installing more air conditioning in public school classrooms, and other measures to help solve Hawaii’s doctor shortage were among a raft of education-related bills signed into law Thursday by Gov. David Ige. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Ige signs bills aimed at retaining more health care professionals. To combat shortages, Gov. David Ige signed two measures into law on Thursday, appropriating a combined $6.75 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year to the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
University of Hawaii president receives positive annual evaluation. University of Hawaii President David Lassner received a mostly positive annual performance evaluation from the UH Board of Regents on Thursday, giving him the green light to continue leading the 10-campus system through challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, changes on Mauna Kea, development of a new university strategic plan and more. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Community Schools Seek To Support And Engage With Local Families. The schools are joining a national movement to create more community partnerships to help students thrive inside and outside of the classroom. Civil Beat.
Farmers Want Action From Hawaii Governor Candidates, Not Lip Service. Farmers and ranchers feel investing in agriculture has become more of a buzzword than an actual concern for the executive branch. Civil Beat.
Omicron subvariants continue to rise in Hawaii. Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 together now make up roughly 20% of variants circulating in Hawaii, according to the state Health Department’s latest variant report. The CDC, meanwhile, on Thursday kept Honolulu, Maui and Hawaii counties classified as orange, high-level communities for COVID-19 impacts even though the state’s average case counts and positivity rates have been on a downward trend. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu airport to get $10 million for upgrades. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu will receive $10 million in federal funding for upgrades to its runways, lighting and draining. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Navy investigating leaked footage of Red Hill fuel spill. The Navy is investigating the publication of video and photos this week showing fuel gushing from a Red Hill pipe on Nov. 20, according to a Navy official who said the person who released the footage to the media could face disciplinary action. Star-Advertiser.
Higher interest rates shackling Oahu’s housing market. Higher mortgage interest rates created ripple effects across Oahu’s housing market in June as sales volume decreased, asking prices were reduced and active listings stayed on the market longer. Star-Advertiser.
Bishop Museum revisits history of gender-fluid healers. More than 500 years ago, Hawaiians placed four boulders on a Waikiki beach to honor visitors from the court of Tahiti’s king who had healed the sick. They were “mahu,” which in Hawaiian language and culture refers to someone with dual male and female spirit and a mixture of gender traits. Associated Press.
Outrage grows as basketball coach accused of sex abuse still working with minors. A coach’s history of alleged sexual misconduct prompted a warning from several schools to parents — while stirring new frustration among accusers. Hawaii News Now.
Police capture live gopher snake at Kapolei Home Depot. Honolulu police officers responding to a 911 call captured a live snake at the Kapolei Home Depot last night, according to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Council Nixes Bill That Sought to Create New Building Department. Council members on Wednesday, July 6, during their regular meeting killed Bill 174. The measure sought to amend the county charter to create a new department that would manage the duties and functions currently performed by the Building Division within the county Department of Public Works. Big Island Now.
Plans for new transit hub and bus route coming to Big Island. The state Department of Transportation and Hawaiʻi County’s bus system Hele-On have received federal funding to plan a new transit hub in downtown Pāhoa. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Judicial Selection Commission reveals nominee list for judge vacancy on Maui. The judicial office has been vacant since December 2021, when former District Judge Kirstin M. Hamman was elevated to Circuit Judge of the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit. Maui Now.
Molokai woman is tapped to be county agricultural director. Rogerene ‘Kali’ Arce still requires council confirmation; Weston Yap named deputy. Maui News.
Maui hunters protest new contraceptive meant to control feral pig populations. For the second time this week, Maui hunters are protesting a new product aimed at controlling feral pig populations. The contraceptive HogStop is now being distributed on Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Joint pavement preservation pilot project begins on Kula Highway. The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, in coordination with the County of Maui, will pilot the use of micro surfacing as a pavement preservation technique in the area. Maui Now.
Maui median sales prices hit another all-time high at $1.25 million for single-family homes. Despite a slowdown in sales, Maui County median sales prices last month hit another all-time high for single-family homes at more than $1.25 million. Meanwhile, condo median sales prices in June set a new record at $832,500, according to the Realtors Association of Maui report released Wednesday afternoon. Maui Now.
Kauai
Grove Farm sues County of Kauaʻi over gifted land deeded for treatment facility. For nearly 20 years, the County of Kauaʻi has been working to open a drug treatment center for children and young adults on the island. Hawaii Public Radio. Garden Island.
