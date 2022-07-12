Ige signs historic $600M for Hawaiian homesteads, Bishop Museum officials on leave, Hawaii County bans all but mineral sunscreens, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. KITV4.
Webb Space Telescope First Images Target UH Discovery. The very first image taken with the James Webb Space Telescope have been released by NASA and The White House, and it features an enormous cluster of galaxies originally discovered by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy. Big Island Video News.
Ikaika Anderson receives key endorsement, Sylvia Luke has most in race for lieutenant governor. Former Honolulu Council Chair Ikaika Anderson has received a key endorsement from the powerful carpenters union in his bid to become Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor, but one of his Democratic opponents — state House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke — has endorsements and “recommendations” from 11 labor unions and other organizations with just over a month until the Aug. 13 Democratic primary election. Star-Advertiser.
RIMPAC highlights Coast Guard’s growing importance in the Pacific. As Navy ships from around the world begin sailing out of Pearl Harbor for the biennial exercise Rim of the Pacific, members of the Coast Guard’s Sector Honolulu are prepping for their own contributions to the war game exercise. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines announces suspension of its direct service to Orlando this fall. The airline also said their last departure is scheduled for September 7 with the final return flight set for September 8. Guests who have booked flights to Orlando beyond those dates will receive full refunds. Hawaii News Now.
Mokulele Airlines is expanding its service. Mokulele Airlines is making good on the promise that it made to expand interisland service to meet the community’s needs back in January 2021 when it became the only airline that flies to both Molokai and Lanai. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
One Man’s Mission To Map 35 Trails In Hawaii. The effort is part of a state initiative to provide better signage and information for hikers that improves access and public safety. Civil Beat.
Hawaii actors sought for Jason Momoa production. A casting call has been issued for actors wishing to appear in a Jason Momoa project, which is believed to be “Chief of War,” an epic saga about the unification and colonization of the Hawaiian Islands. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
3 top leaders at Bishop Museum on leave amid internal probe. Bishop Museum President and CEO Melanie Ide today said she will be resigning from her post after she and two other officials were placed on paid administrative leave and banned from the museum property over alleged workplace concerns raised by employees. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hold the plastic! City rules on single-use foodware to take effect after long delay. After a lengthy pandemic-related delay, the city’s ban on foam plate lunch containers along with disposable plastic food, drink and other serviceware is set to take effect on Sept. 6 ― and eateries are gearing up. Hawaii News Now.
Restaurants could soon start to use city sidewalks again for outdoor dining. Restaurants may soon be able to use public sidewalks for outdoor seating under a new pilot program that was approved unanimously last week by the Honolulu City Council. Star-Advertiser.
Overnight park closures considered to curb illegal camping. Some members of the community are asking for certain parks to close overnight or close earlier in order to curb illegal activities. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department said it is gathering input from neighbors as it considers new closing times. KHON2.
Two large-scale solar and battery storage facilities planned on Oʻahu. The technology group Wärtsilä announced today plans for two large-scale solar and battery storage facilities on Oʻahu, totaling 75 MW of solar and 300 MWh of battery storage. Maui Now.
The Fight To Save A Top Hawaii Defense Contractor As Federal Fraud Charges Swirl. Longtime Honolulu businessman Steven Loui is trying to salvage the company he founded more than 40 years ago as its recent CEO, Martin Kao, faces criminal charges over federal pandemic relief funds. Civil Beat.
Oʻahu bike-share program Biki celebrates 5th anniversary. Ridership that first year was over 350,000. Then in 2019, Biki surpassed 1 million rides — its strongest year so far. It's grown to over 1,300 bikes at more than 130 stops stretching from Dole Cannery to Kapiʻolani Community College. Hawaii Public Radio.
808 Cleanups Shares the Concept of Aloha ‘Āina. Volunteers started out cleaning graffiti. Now they restore beaches, hiking trails and other natural places from mauka to makai. Hawaii Business Magazine.
Hawaii Island
Sunscreen ban becomes law: Roth lets bill become law without his signature. Sunscreens containing any active ingredient other than titanium dioxide and zinc oxide will be banned from sale on Hawaii Island starting Dec. 1, under a bill Mayor Mitch Roth let become law Friday without his signature. West Hawaii Today.
Ex-HCCC guards convicted of beating inmate, violating his rights. Three fired corrections officers at Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo have been convicted of the brutal beating of an inmate in 2015 and for violating the man’s civil rights by attempting to cover up the use of excessive force. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Public encouraged to sign Books of Condolences in remembrance of Abe. Hawaii County, in partnership with the Honorary Consul General of Japan in Hilo, Art Taniguchi, is hosting Books of Condolences in memory of fallen Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. KHON2.
Maui
Wastewater pilot project offers promising results. Grass-based system filtering more wastewater than researchers expected. A team of specialists may have found nature-based, low-cost solutions for managing and reusing excess treated wastewater leaching into the ground and ocean from cesspools and injection wells. Maui News.
Maui sewer user fee increases go into effect. The Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division reminds customers that sewer user fees have increased by an average of 3% as part of Maui County Fiscal Year 2023 budget that went into effect July 1. Maui Now.
Come August, Iao Valley to be closed until early 2023. A popular state monument on Maui is about to undergo a months-long closure. Starting August 1, Iao Valley State Monument will be closing to allow contractors to complete slope stabilization work and parking lot improvements. Hawaii News Now.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide looking to hire 130 employees at four Maui resorts. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hiring for up to 130 positions locally at its four Maui resorts which include: Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas North and The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas. Maui Now.
Kauai
First-Time Kauai Mayoral Candidates Attack Kawakami’s Rigid Pandemic Response. The same public health policies that won Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami statewide praise now serve as ammunition for three new political candidates vying to oust him. Civil Beat.
Kaua‘i is electrifying its bus fleet. To meet the statewide requirement to transition light-vehicle fleets to zero-emissions by 2035, the county is moving forward on plans to purchase several electric transit buses. Garden Island.
County studying transportation needs on Kauaʻi. The Office of Economic Development has created a survey as part of the Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Project (ETIPP), through which the County of Kaua‘i is receiving technical assistance to study ways to improve the island’s transportation system through integrating emerging transportation technology. Garden Island.
