New vision for Ala Wai boat harbor, public corruption concerns prosecutors, Hurricane Darby enters Central Pacific, expected to weaken, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Prosecutors Want Enhanced Punishment For Public Corruption. Calls for harsher mandatory sentences for state and county officials follow a string of high-profile corruption cases prosecuted by the federal government. The Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct, a group tasked with beefing up government standards and ethics, on Wednesday heard from FBI agents, former state attorneys general and county prosecutors during an hours-long forum to generate more ideas to crack down on public corruption in Hawaii. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Hawaii midterm elections voter registration up. Approximately 850,000 people have registered to vote, compared to 832,466 in 2020, of which 69.6% turned out to vote. KHON2.
Permits to carry guns in public will not be automatically granted. Permits to carry concealed or openly displayed firearms will not be automatically granted in Hawaii following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as county police departments craft policies for processing applications from gun owners following an opinion by the state Department of the Attorney General. Star-Advertiser.
Philippines’ participation in RIMPAC highlights Hawaii ties. The Philippine navy’s newest ship is participating in the biennial Exercise Rim of the Pacific off Hawaii. The guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna, commissioned in March 2021, departed Pearl Harbor Tuesday as one of the 38 ships participating this year in the world’s largest recurring naval war game. Star-Advertiser.
$600M for Hawaiian Home Lands: What we know about how this money could soon be spent. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will soon receive a lump-sum appropriation of $600 million to deliver homesteading opportunities to qualified Native Hawaiians. So where will this money go? Hawaii Public Radio.
Hurricane Darby enters the Central Pacific, rapid weakening anticipated. Darby is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue over the next 24 hours, followed by a turn to the west thereafter. On the forecast track, Darby will pass a few hundred miles south of the main Hawaiian islands this weekend. KITV4.
DOH: Statewide, just 3% of keiki under 5 have been vaccinated. State Department of Health data released Wednesday shows only 3% of those under 5 statewide have received a vaccination, somewhere between 2,500 and 2,800 children. Tribune-Herald.
BA.5 variant growing swiftly in Hawaii, U.S. Hawaii’s downward trend in COVID-19 cases appears to continue, with lower average counts and positivity rates than the previous week, but omicron subvariant BA.5 is now a national and global concern. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health Department reports 4,464 new coronavirus infections; 11 more deaths. The state’s average positivity rate also declined to 13.8% from 15.1% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between July 5 to 11. It was the fifth weekly decline in a row. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Hawaii Governor Says Navy Must Do More To Restore Trust. Gov. David Ige said the state government’s relationship with the Navy has improved in the months following a fuel spill in Red Hill that poisoned military families and threatened the water supply for much of urban Oahu. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Council District 8 Candidates Weigh In On Housing And Infrastructure. Honolulu Hale will have a new council member representing central Oahu as five candidates with varying levels of experience are hoping to succeed Brandon Elefante, promising to tackle housing concerns, crumbling infrastructure, public safety and more. Civil Beat.
Rep. Matthew LoPresti charged for alleged drunk driving. A complaint was filed today against LoPresti following his arrest on the night of June 16, when Honolulu Police Department officers saw his vehicle parked on the shoulder lane of Fort Weaver Road. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Study: Honolulu ranks as one of the cities with the worst drivers. Overall, Honolulu drivers ranked 23 as one of the cities with the worst drivers. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Former Hawaii County housing worker charged with taking bribes. His job was to help create more affordable housing for Big Island residents. But instead, federal prosecutors said Alan Scott Rudo used his position to take bribes and kickbacks of nearly $2 million. KHON2.
Bayfront Trails Phase 2 split into stages. The trails project, which aims to build pedestrian trails connecting downtown Hilo with the Wailoa River State Recreation Area and beyond, completed its first phase in 2016, and broke ground on its second phase earlier this year. Tribune-Herald.
Long-delayed development back before Leeward Planning Commission. The Planning Department is recommending the county approve a five-year extension for a rezoning and special management area permit for a 65-lot single-family home development on 11 acres in Kapalaalaea, North Kona, that expired in February 2019. West Hawaii Today.
UH-Hilo Receives Six Year Reaccreditation. A review team visited the UH Hilo campus in April for an Accreditation Visit, and recommended to grant the university accreditation through 2028. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Council panel votes to settle lawsuits tied to disgraced ex-MPD officer Brandon Saffeels. A Maui County Council committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended settlements in two lawsuits that allege the County of Maui failed to train and supervise a former Maui police officer who was fired, and convicted in one case, for attempting to trade police help for sexual favors. Maui Now.
‘It’s an overkill’: Maui residents blast new proposal that would ban outdoor lighting. Bill 21, if approved, would regulate all outdoor lighting fixtures on Maui to protect Native Hawaiian seabirds from becoming disoriented. Hawaii News Now.
Rural Maui County Rematch: DeCoite Is Fighting To Keep Her Senate Seat Against Ritte. Sen. Lynn DeCoite, longtime Native Hawaiian activist Walter Ritte and political newcomer Leo Caires are vying for the Democratic nomination. Civil Beat.
Regenerative Tourism at Hāʻena sparks national interest. Last summer, national television travel host, Peter Greenberg spent several days on Kaua‘i producing an episode of The Travel Detective: Hidden Gems, which airs on public television stations around the country. Maui Now.
Kauai
Back to School Bash ready to fly. The Eighth annual Back to School Bash is ready to launch Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kukui Grove Center. The bash returns to an in-person format this year, with families and students being treated as VIPs by the offering of student talent, activities, family resources and giveaways in addition to the school supplies backpacks. Garden Island.
