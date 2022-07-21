Case gains popularity, COVID-19 strains Hawaii workforce, feral pig contraceptive controversial, state imports hundreds of baby birds for hunting, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Hawaii Senators Collected Big Bucks From Energy Interests At June Fundraiser. The event was hosted by the chief lobbyist for Big Island energy company Hu Honua, Hawaii Gas and other energy clients. Civil Beat.
Taxpayers funded millions in contracts for troubled engineering firm at center of federal probe. Mitsunaga and associates was paid millions in taxpayer dollars for government contracts that were awarded even after the firm was the target of a federal investigation. Hawaii News Now.
Glitches in state’s victims notification network leaves rape survivor in the dark. The Department of Public Safety apologized for the problem. It said it recently migrated its victim’s notification database to a new technology platform, resulting in glitches which are now being addressed. Hawaii News Now.
Public input sought for new University of Hawaii strategic plan. All Hawaii residents are invited to participate in a short online survey that will help the University of Hawaii set priorities as it builds a new strategic plan for 2023 to 2029. The survey is available online until 11:59 p.m. Friday and takes about five minutes to complete. Star-Advertiser.
High levels of COVID-19 continue to strain the workforce. Thousands of employers are facing a harsh reality -- a ton of workers calling in sick every few months as more and more people abandon COVID-19 precautions. KITV4.
Hawaii COVID-19 trends reverse upward ahead of possible rise to come due to BA.5. The state’s average positivity rate increased to 15.1%, up from 13.8% reported the previous week — the first increase following five weeks of decreases, matching the positivity rate on July 6. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports 13 additional COVID deaths, over 4,000 new cases in past week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher. But health officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Police are investigating a series of 55 smash and grab burglaries on Oahu since March. Honolulu police are investigating a series of 55 smash-and-grab burglaries on Oahu since March — working to learn how many of the crimes are attributed to a loosely organized group of individuals, several of whom have been arrested recently. Star-Advertiser. KHON2. KITV4.
The state just shipped in hundreds of baby birds to be hunted. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the chukars and pheasants aren’t likely to survive at the Kuaokala Game Management Area so the chicks are brought to a brooder house before heading to state-managed flight pens. Hawaii News Now.
‘Death Trap’: Here’s What Happened When A Diamond Head Mom Bought A Street. The City and County of Honolulu is preparing to take over Leahi Avenue after a two-year tug of war that left neighbors fuming. Civil Beat.
Honolulu high-rises guzzle electricity. A new law is aimed at changing that. In a significant step to attack climate change, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a measure into law Wednesday that’s aimed at making high-rises more accountable. Under the Better Buildings Benchmarking program, buildings larger than 100,000-square feet will need to track and report their consumption of energy, water and gas starting next year. Hawaii News Now.
Makiki man, 39, sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking underage girls. An Oahu Circuit Court judge sentenced today a 39-year-old Makiki man, convicted of sex trafficking two teenage girls in 2013 and sexually assaulting one of them, to 40 years in prison. Star-Advertiser.
Ballot for state House seat includes familiar Cullen name. The race for state House District 39 — which covers West Loch, some of Waipahu and Royal Kunia where Rep. Ty J.K. Cullen held office for more than a decade until he resigned in February after being charged with bribery — includes five candidates, one of which is Cullen’s sister-in-law Jamaica “Mai” Cullen, who worked for the former lawmaker as a committee clerk during the past four legislative sessions. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Game Commission seeks to stop HogStop: Public takes a dim view of contraceptive for boar hogs. A new contraceptive to control feral pig populations is raising the hackles of hunters and cultural practitioners, who’re demanding the product HogStop be banned in the islands until more is known about it. West Hawaii Today.
Another water bottling plant proposed for parcel in Hilo. A few years after an attempt to develop a water bottling facility in Hilo was shot down, a similar proposal is being made for the same location. Tribune-Herald.
Finance Committee Gives Favorable Recommendation to Extension of Free Bus Fares. It looks like a bus ride on the Big Island will continue to be free of charge for at least another two and a half years. Big Island Now.
Fledgling pilot training program at UH-Hilo poised to ascend. Students enrolled in the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Aeronautical Science Program are ready to take off inside new virtual flight simulators that arrived on campus this year. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
UH-Maui College receives accreditation for next eight years. The University of Hawai’i Maui College has received accreditation for the next eight years from the WASC Senior College and University Commission. Maui News.
$10,000 grant to provide 175 kūpuna with coupons for fresh produce on Maui. The grant extends benefits from the annual Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which provides $50 coupons to qualifying seniors. The grant will provide coupons to the 25 seniors on the Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program wait list as well as new applicants. Maui Now.
Kauai
Streamlined permit process helps Alakoko. The Alakoko Fishpond, also known as the Menehune Fishpond, is a loko i‘a on the Hule‘ia River, approximately 3,280 feet upstream from the Nawiliwili Small Boat Harbor. Garden Island.
