Aiona, Penn, lead GOP gubernatorial race, Kahele misses public financing deadline, Ige vetoes $244M in spending, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: Dems Unsure Of Who To Vote For In Lt. Gov. Primary. Luke polls best but Anderson is not far behind, while Amemiya and Menor-McNamara remain in the hunt. Rep. Sylvia Luke is now ahead of the pack at 20%. Former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson is not far behind at 14%. Keith Amemiya, a business executive, polls at 10% while Sherry Menor-McNamara, head of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, is at 7%. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Kai Kahele Won’t Be Able To Get Public Funding For Governor’s Race. After failing to submit a required document when he filed for election, Kahele will miss out on over $200,000 of public funding this primary cycle. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Gov. David Ige vetoes $244 million in state budget spending. Gov. David Ige informed the Legislature Wednesday that he has vetoed funding in the state budget for two dozen projects costing $244 million, partly because state lawmakers appropriated $100 million more federal pandemic recovery aid than the state received. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
New law raises the age for kids to use a child passenger restraint in Hawaiʻi. A new law is now effect, that raises the age through which a child must use a child passenger restraint or booster seat to 10 years old. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Navy leaders emphasize climate change at RIMPAC. As sailors from around the world train in Hawaii at the biennial Rim of the Pacific training exercise, climate change is taking center stage for several planners. Star-Advertiser.
Government Workers Wrongly Seize A Child From Parents. Should They Be Made To Pay? The principle of qualified immunity protects workers in their official actions. The most recent decision involves Hannah David, a Big Island mother who filed a lawsuit alleging that her daughter’s father teamed up with an employee of the Kauai Police Department in 2019 to get a restraining order that allowed her daughter to be seized from her school and flown back to Kauai with the father. Three weeks later, a judge ordered the girl to be returned. Civil Beat.
Hawaii research group that tracked pandemic’s valleys and peaks ceases operations. The team that has kept a close eye on COVID infection rates throughout the state is shutting down operations. The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group issued its final report this week. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii COVID-19 cases continue to decline but experts say new subvariants could bring another surge. The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday reported the seven-day average of new cases at 651 compared with 685 reported June 29, representing a decline for the fifth week in a row. The state’s average positivity rate also dropped to 15.1% from 16.5% reported the previous week. DOH also reported 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,524. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
More monkeypox vaccine to be distributed in Hawaii. Dr. Nathan Tan, deputy state epidemiologist, said the first phase of the monkeypox vaccine rollout will be offered to close contacts of people known to have monkeypox and those who may have had high-risk exposures in areas where monkeypox is actively spreading. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council Approves The Return Of Outdoor Dining In Public Spaces. The two-year pilot program could lead to city approval of permanent outdoor dining. Civil Beat.
City Council Members Question Liquor Commission On Lack Of Internal Affairs Office. The commission is under fire from bar owners and council members for inappropriate actions during the pandemic. Civil Beat.
Honolulu rail receives $70 million in federal funding from American Recovery Plan Act. Honolulu’s rail project has received $70 million in federal funding, but it’s not part of the money being withheld from the project. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Police Department received 48 applications to carry guns in public after high court ruling. In the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a New York law requiring people to show proper cause for carrying a gun in public the Honolulu Police Department has received 48 applications as of today, Chief Arthur J. Logan told the Honolulu Police Commission this afternoon. Star-Advertiser.
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect. The man had to go to the hospital for his injuries and the officer is now the target of an FBI criminal investigation. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu City Council Race: Oahu’s North Shore Is Getting New Blood. Oahu’s largest council district is up for grabs by a crop of political newcomers. Civil Beat.
Candidates, older voters talk story in Kalihi. A larger than expected crowd of more than 300 likely senior citizen voters turned out Wednesday to mingle with more than 40 political candidates running in the Aug. 13 party primary elections. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council overrides Roth veto: Affordable housing bill adds new eligible programs. A County Council majority Wednesday overturned Mayor Mitch Roth’s veto of a bill governing the allowable uses of money from the affordable housing fund, after a debate between the council and administration about whether adding more uses to the list limits or broadens the program. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
HVO Helicopter Survey Of Kilauea Begins, Meeting Set. The U.S. Geological Survey is conducting a helicopter geophysical survey over unpopulated parts of Kīlauea volcano on the Island of Hawaiʻi from July 5–25, 2022. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Mayor announces Kali Arce and Weston Yap as leaders of new Maui Ag Department. Arce is a Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry, according to the Mayor’s announcement. The Director designee must still be formally confirmed by the Maui County Council, according to county officials. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
33 acres of Hāna coastline now permanently protected at Mokae II. An additional 33 acres along the Hāna coast in East Maui is now permanently protected thanks to a multi-partner effort. Maui Now.
Molokai Community Health Center focusing on voter turnout, engagement. A Community Civic Engagement program’s Vot-ER grant is giving the center funding to provide residents with the tools to vote. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Bill hopes to ensure “fair play” from contractors on Kaua‘i. A bill presented to Kaua‘i County Council on Wednesday intends to rein in unfair labor practices by requiring permit-holders to disclose information on contractors working on site. Garden Island.
Grove Farm seeks court ‘Clarification’ on drug treatment facility. The company feels the court action is necessary to prevent the improper transfer of the land to a third party that may not use the facility as intended. Garden Island.
With dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt - WASHINGTON >> The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, th...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.