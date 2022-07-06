English sentenced to 40 months in prison for accepting bribes, Green leads Democrats in gubernatorial poll, former chief justice Moon dies, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Civil Beat/HNN Poll: Green Enjoys 30 Point Lead Over Kahele, Cayetano In Gov Race. According to a new Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll, Green has 48% of the vote compared to U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele with 16% and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano with 15%. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s Congressional District 2 Race: Veteran Tokuda Vs. Newcomer Branco. The CD 2 seat is open with the departure of Kai Kahele but the contest drew little interest from the state’s political office-seekers. Civil Beat.
Record number of Hawaii election observers, new ballot tracking planned. A record number of volunteer election observers are planning to monitor mail-in ballots as they’re opened and processed across the state, while voters this year also have new tools to track their ballots before they arrive at counting centers and as they’re being tallied. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s ‘clean energy future’ aided by new state laws. Hawaii is on an improved path toward lower electricity use and greenhouse gas emissions under new state laws enacted Tuesday that include a subsidy to develop hydrogen vehicle fueling stations. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 2 Hawaiʻi soldiers for Vietnam War heroism. President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to four Army soldiers, including two from Hawaiʻi, for heroism during the Vietnam War — bravery that he said had not diminished even with the passage of time. Associated Press. Maui Now. KHON2.
Sailors take on cybersecurity at RIMPAC. At this year’s iteration of RIMPAC, participants are holding their first cyberwarfare symposium as part of the biennial naval war game. Star-Advertiser.
More terminally ill patients are choosing aid-in-dying, but experts say obstacles remain. Hawaii’s “Our Care, Our Choice” Act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, giving terminally ill patients the right to use prescribed end-of-life medications. Twenty-eight people died that year after being prescribed the medications. In 2020, the figure was 34. And in 2021, according to new state numbers, there were 49. Hawaii News Now.
Former Hawaii Chief Justice Ronald Moon Dead At 81. Moon served as chief justice for more than 17 years before retiring in 2010. He was the first Korean American to become the chief justice of a state supreme court. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Department releases footage of Rep. Matthew LoPresti’s DUI arrest. The Honolulu Police Department today provided media with body-worn camera footage of officers interacting with LoPresti, who was arrested on the evening of June 16 after officers found his vehicle stopped on the shoulder lane of Fort Weaver Road. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Honolulu Aquifer Likely Contaminated, According to the Board of Water Supply. By the Navy's report, there could be 5400 gallons of fuel unaccounted for from the Red Hill fuel spill last year. KITV4.
Navy reports no evidence of ‘chronic exposure’ from Red Hill fuel spill. The Department of Defense has set up a medical database to track the health impacts of jet fuel that leaked from Red Hill into the Navy’s water system, according to U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Capt. Michael McGinnis. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu Councilwoman Takes Up The Fight Against Tour Helicopters. Tired of the long wait for action, City Council member Esther Kiaaina takes residents’ pleas for peace and quiet direct to helicopter companies. Civil Beat.
Seagull Schools to remain on city downtown campus. The city will temporarily relocate Seagull Schools in August 2023 from above the parking garage of the Frank Fasi Civic Center grounds to the Mission Memorial Center and the resource library — a reprieve for the early-childhood education center. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Stadium plagues UH in big money musical chairs. An announcement on building the new Aloha Stadium could come next week, but time is of the essence as a shift in college football weighs on the future of the University of Hawaii’s athletics department. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Council seeks homeless plan: Housing office to detail how it will spend millions coming its way. The county housing agency is awash with money, and the County Council wants to know how it’s being spent. West Hawaii Today.
Council to Consider Overriding Roth Veto on Housing Program Revolving Fund. A measure that made the language in the county’s housing program revolving fund code more specific as to how it can be used was vetoed by Mayor Mitch Roth. The County Council on Wednesday, July 6, will revisit the issue — and could consider overriding Roth’s disapproval. Big Island Now.
Health care CEOs upbeat about merger: Bay Clinic, West Hawaii Community Health Center consolidating. The Bay Clinic and West Hawaii Community Health Center consolidated operations on July 1, forming a new health care organization for the Big Island known as Hawaii Island Community Health Center. Tribune-Herald.
Wastewater Discharged Into Hilo Bay. An obstructed sewer line on the July 4th holiday sent an estimated 3,000 gallons into a nearby storm drain, which empties into Hilo Bay. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Firefighters respond to nine fireworks related incidents over the Fourth of July holiday. The majority of these incidents involved the discarding of spent fireworks in rubbish bins. All of these fires were quickly knocked down and extinguished, according to department reports. Maui Now.
A fitting tribute is finally on its way for the residents of Kalaupapa. Gov. David Ige recently signed off on $5 million to fund a memorial dedicated to the thousands sent to the Hansen’s Disease colony. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Sen. Hirono day trips to Kaua‘i. Tuesday, Sen.Mazie K. Hirono squeezed out a short day trip to Kaua‘i with several stops, including the Wailua River Bridge Improvement project, a stop at the Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i, and the Boys &Girls Club, Lihu‘e before leaving on an afternoon flight. Garden Island.
