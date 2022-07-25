Green strong in gubernatorial race, voters favor legal marijuana, split on legalizing gambling, mama monk seal attacks swimmer, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii lieutenant governor’s race deadlocked. State House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke led the poll with 21%, followed by 19% for former mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya and 18% for former Honolulu City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson. Sherry Menor-McNamara, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, trailed with only 4%. Star-Advertiser.
Voters give Ige and Biden approval boost, Hawaii Poll shows. Ige received a 41% approval rating in January compared with 44% this month, according to the results of the latest Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii Poll. Star-Advertiser.
Majority in Hawaii oppose people packing firearms in public, poll finds. Most Hawaii residents disagree with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that supports the right to carry a gun in public, while 25% say the state needs stricter firearm regulations, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s latest Hawaii Poll. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii voters support legalizing recreational cannabis, but split on legalizing gambling. A majority of Hawaii residents favor legalizing recreational cannabis to increase tax revenue for the state but are split about legalizing gambling for the same reason, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s latest Hawaii Poll. Star-Advertiser.
Affordable Housing: Top Democrats See ‘Emergency’ But Differ On How To Build Faster. Vicky Cayetano wants to work with the Legislature to declare a state of emergency in housing, while Josh Green wants to push ahead with 42,000 stalled units. Civil Beat.
Cost Of Living: Here’s How Top Democratic Candidates Say They Could Help. Lt. Gov. Josh Green wants to eliminate the state excise tax on food and medicine and impose a new fee on tourists to shift some of the state tax burden to visitors. Vicky Cayetano is ready to entertain the idea of capping rent increases as a way to provide relief to residents who are struggling with the sky-high cost of living. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Emergency SNAP benefits extended in Hawaii. Gov. David Ige has extended a COVID-19-related emergency period for additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Hawaii, citing a still-significant need to address food insecurity in the state. Star-Advertiser.
More Help Is Coming For Hawaii’s Homeless Youth. Act 130, recently signed into law, establishes the Safe Spaces for Youth Pilot Program under the Department of Human Services. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi to get $20M in additional federal funds to keep keiki fed. The funding, some of which was authorized in the Keeping Kids Fed Act that Senator Hirono helped pass in both the House and Senate before it was signed into law last month, is meant to help Hawaiʻi address supply chain issues and food inflation in its school meal programs. Maui Now.
Hawaii Will Soon Have A Women’s Court In An Effort To Reduce Recidivism. Advocates hope the three-year pilot program will prevent more women from being incarcerated and re-entering the criminal justice system. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Woman is injured while swimming near nursing monk seal. The incident occurred near a roped-off section of beach that the seal, known as Rocky, has been occupying with the pup since giving birth two weeks ago. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Can The Dems Finally Take Ewa Beach Away From The GOP? With their incumbent vacating his seat to run for U.S. Senate, voters in Ewa Beach and Iroquois Point–-- one of only four Republican House districts in Hawaii – will decide this November whether to keep District 40 Republican or to vote in a Democrat for the first time in a decade. Civil Beat.
Housing and crime dominate Honolulu City Council District 6 election. District 6 covers Downtown through Nuuanu and Kalihi Valley, and the seat is currently held by Council member Carol Fukunaga, who has reached her term limit and is running for a state Senate seat in District 11. Star-Advertiser.
Case pending before Hawaiʻi Supreme Court to look at Kealoha legal fees. The City and County of Honolulu continues to fight a 2019 decision by the Honolulu Police Commission to pay for former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha's criminal defense. Hawaii Public Radio.
Engineers give the public a chance to comment on proposals to manage Ala Wai Canal. The latest effort to prevent a Waikiki flooding disaster linked to the Ala Wai Canal is set to advance this week as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives the public a chance to comment on its preliminary work. Star-Advertiser.
Misdemeanor probe into Honolulu police union leadership forwarded to state Attorney General. Honolulu police have forwarded the findings of a misdemeanor extortion investigation to the state Department of the Attorney General, which will decide whether to charge the president and vice president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers. Star-Advertiser.
Your drone is interfering with Hawaii emergencies. In April 2020, the Honolulu Fire Department used drones to enforce then Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s COVID-19 stay-at-home and work-at-home order at beaches around Oahu. The drones played an audio message telling people not to gather or sit on the beach. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Big Island lawmakers react to campaign fundraiser ban. Coronavirus pandemic protocols, a bribery scandal and debate over a bill to make fundraisers illegal during the legislative session all combined this year to keep Big Island lawmakers from holding the Honolulu fundraisers that historically added big boosts to their reelection campaigns. West Hawaii Today.
No fares till 2025: Hele-On to remain free for an additional two years under bill. Some $1.87 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been allocated to the Hawaii County Mass Transit Agency for operations and lost passenger fares through Dec. 31, 2025, agency administrator John Andoh told the county Finance Committee Tuesday at the West Hawaii Civic Center in Kailua-Kona. West Hawaii Today.
Tiny houses at NAS Pool being relocated, repurposed. More than a year after serving as an emergency shelter for the homeless during the coronavirus epidemic, 31 of 32 micro-housing units once dubbed Hale Hanakahi are being moved from the parking lot at the NAS Pool in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
ADA improvements ready to begin at NAS Swimming Pool. t appears that long-awaited construction on court-ordered Americans With Disabilities Act improvements at the NAS Swimming Pool near Hilo International Airport is set to begin. Tribune-Herald.
Vision For New Puna Learning Center Campus Pictured In EA. The Final Environmental Assessment illustrates the proposed construction of six new buildings over four phases at the Pāhoa campus. Big Island Video News.
Keauhou development on hold for cultural review. Developers of a planned 65-lot single home project on 11 acres in Kapalaalaea were given an extra assignment Thursday, as the Leeward Planning Commission deferred the oft-delayed project until an updated cultural impact assessment could be produced. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Eight candidates battle for mayor in the most crowded county race. The Maui News is featuring the profiles and platforms of candidates in the lead-up to the Aug. 13 primary election. Maui News.
Kauai
Improvements to homeless shelter will accommodate more people. The improvements project, headed by Keith Suga and Michael Rita of Pacific Concrete Coring and Cutting, eliminated six independent, aging and problematic septic systems and connects the KEO facility to the municipal wastewater system, reducing future maintenance costs and protecting groundwater integrity. Garden Island.
Alternative wastewater treatment system workshop Thursday in Hanalei. Ridge to Reefs and Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations are hosting a workshop on a nature-based wastewater treatment system Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Hale Halawai ‘Ohana O Hanalei. Garden Island.
