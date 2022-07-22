Tourism group seeks mandatory culture training for workers, hospitals ask for emergency proclamation to import staff, candidates for governor, lieutenant showcased in debates, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Pounding poi ©2022 All Hawaii News
Hawaii’s jobless rate ticks up amid rebound in tourism. More would-be workers poured into Hawaii’s labor market in June — so much so that they pushed up the state unemployment rate for the first time in 21 months amid a recovering local economy. Star-Advertiser.
Leading Democratic, GOP candidates for governor spar in HNN Super Debate. With time running out to change voters’ minds before the primary election, leading candidates for governor and lieutenant governor duked it out in the HNN Super Debate on Thursday as they laid out their plans for tackling big issues facing the state, from the cost of living to climate change. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser.
On crowded debate stage, LG candidates looked for opportunities to shine. The leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor Thursday were hoping their debate stage performances translated into name recognition ― and votes in the primary election. Hawaii News Now.
University of Hawaii scores a record total of research funding. The University of Hawaii amassed $505 million in research funding in fiscal year 2022, topping the half-billion-dollar mark for the first time in its history. Star-Advertiser.
Hospitals ask for emergency proclamation. Officials say the staffing shortage at hospitals and nursing homes has reached a critical point. The industry has asked the governor to declare an emergency proclamation to bring in mainland workers as soon as possible. KHON2.
Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5 now make up 47% of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, DOH says. Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 together now make up 47% of the COVID-19 variants circulating in Hawaii, according to the state Health Department’s latest variant report. Star-Advertiser.
‘You Don’t Need To Suffer’: Doctors Predict More Use Of Covid Treatments In Hawaii. The two approved oral antiviral treatments for Covid must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Oahu
Oʻahu takes a closer look at its energy usage with new law. Honolulu City Council Bill 22 will require property owners to report their total energy and water consumption every year. Mayor Blangiardi signed it into law Wednesday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oʻahu homeowners have 2 more months to apply for a property tax exemption. Taxpayers must own and occupy the property as their primary residence. Hawaii Public Radio.
Panel discussion on Red Hill water crisis offers new questions ― but few answers. In a panel discussion Thursday in Waikiki, key stakeholders in the Red Hill fuel spill crisis raised new questions about the extent of the contamination and whether Oahu’s drinking water has been irreparably harmed. Hawaii News Now.
How The Story Of The ‘Army’ That Illegally Took Over A Kunia Property Is Playing On Social Media. Arrested earlier this month, members of the group claim they own the land as heirs of Native Hawaiians who got land grants during the Great Mahele in 1848. Civil Beat.
Former manager of Chinatown apartment files racial discrimination lawsuit. The former resident manager of Winston Hale in Honolulu’s Chinatown is suing Hawaiʻi Affordable Properties Incorporated for racial discrimination. Hawaii Public Radio.
Local 5 members approve 2-year agreement with Hilton. Union negotiates with other major hotels. 1,800 union members employed by the Hilton Hawaiian Village have a new two-year contract after 99% of members approved the hotel's proposal on Wednesday. Hawaii Public Radio.
UH West Oahu’s accreditation is affirmed for 8 more years. The University of Hawaii West Oahu has been granted another eight years of accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission. But while the college was applauded by the panel for promoting Hawaiian culture and serving the unique needs of the Leeward Oahu community, it also is being required to produce stronger plans for growth. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Seeks Applicants To Serve On New Mauna Kea Governing Authority. New panel members would oversee the astronomy district on Mauna Kea’s summit. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
County gets more time, EPA solicits comments on Pahala, Naalehu wastewater treatment. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it is accepting comments on a proposed revision to the consent order requiring Hawaii County to close five decades-old gang cesspools in Pahala and Naalehu. Tribune-Herald.
Leeward Planning Commission gives Bolton neighbors legal standing. A group of owners of condos surrounding a North Kona rock-crushing operation now have standing in a future contested case hearing over whether the work being done there exceeds what was allowed by a permit application that was subsequently withdrawn by the applicant. West Hawaii Today.
Developer of Proposed Ali‘i Drive Subdivision Asked to do More Diligence Before Commission Can Sign off. The Leeward Planning Commission deferred on Thursday, July 21, voting on Hawai‘i One Investors LLC’s proposal until the developer can update the property’s cultural impact assessment to ensure the land’s history isn’t destroyed and neighbors and decedents of the area are satisfied on that front. Big Island Now.
Country Club lessee to surrender permit. The former Country Club Condominium Hotel could fall under new management this year after the Board of Land and Natural Resources decides whether to open requests for new lessees for the property. Tribune-Herald.
Wildfire scorches estimated 600 acres within Pohakuloa Training Area. A wildfire that broke out Thursday morning within Pohakuloa Training Area has scorched hundreds of acres. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Maui
Who’s Bankrolling The Campaigns In The Race For Maui Mayor. Since the start of this year, political donors have poured almost $600,000 into the campaigns of candidates vying to become Maui County’s next mayor. Civil Beat.
Project aims to restore gulch, buffer runoff. Work to reestablish the riparian corridor — the natural flora and fauna along waterways — in Keokea Gulch within Hapapa watershed is underway to buffer runoff into streams and the North Kihei coastline. Maui News.
US Department of Labor recovers $290,000 for 95 food truck workers on Maui. The US Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found violations by a single enterprise consisting of five corporations: Da Nani Pirates LLC, Da Nani Pirates Lahaina LLC, Maui Poke LLC, Maui Burgers LLC and Aloha Thai Fusion LLC. Maui Now.
Maui County’s unemployment rate up to 4.9% in June. Maui County’s unemployment rate in June of 2022 was 4.9%, up from 4.2% in May, and down from 8.3% at the same time last year. Maui Now.
Kauai
Rice Street Business Association gets AARP grant. Three organizations across the state — including the Rice Street Business Association — are recipients of 2022 AARP Community Challenge grants totaling $49,500, part of $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i COVID case counts rising. COVID-19 case counts were on the rise last week. And it’s not just here, but across the state, Managing Director Mike Dahilig said during the county’s weekly update on the COVID-19 situation on Thursday. Garden Island.
