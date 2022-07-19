Gov. Ige recognizes Restoration Day, Honolulu to hold arrestees until court, housing official pleads guilty to $2M in kickbacks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Restoration Day bill celebration PC:House Majority
Trend continues of non-competitive legislative races. Ten state legislators are running unopposed and will automatically be reelected in November, while another 15 candidates face no internal party challengers and will automatically go on to the November general election. Star-Advertiser.
Tokuda, Branco Take On Guns In Their Bid For Congress. Both candidates say they want to pass stricter gun control measures. The question is can they do it? Civil Beat.
State representative pleads not guilty to drunk driving. State Representative Matt LoPresti’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf in court on Monday, July 18. KHON2.
Why Hawaii Schools Are Doubling Down On Vocational Training. A growing number of schools are trying to figure out how students can make a living wage in Hawaii after graduation. Civil Beat.
Land and amphibious training return to RIMPAC. Though the exercise focuses mostly on operations at sea, U.S. Marines are hosting land forces to practice operations in coastal settings to fight on land and make amphibious landings. Star-Advertiser.
Native Hawaiians look to traditional knowledge, practice to inform climate change solutions. Native Hawaiian communities across the island chain are looking to traditional knowledge to inform climate change solutions. This can start with a simple Hawaiian cultural practice known as “kilo” – meaning to observe. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
New policy cracks down on release of arrestees. Those who are arrested for low-level crimes and cannot make bail will no longer be able to be released by a judge on their own recognizance and given a future court date, but will be held overnight by the Honolulu Police Department and appear in court the following morning. Star-Advertiser.
Group Wants Ideas On Diversifying Oahu’s Economy. The Oahu Economic Development Board will submit its final plan to federal officials overseeing grants to create jobs and diversify the economy. Civil Beat.
5 pairs of ‘enhanced’ night vision goggles stolen from Hawaii Army base. The Army is offering up to $10,000 for information on whoever stole “enhanced” night vision goggles from Schofield Barracks. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Former Big Island Housing Official Admits To Accepting $2 Million In Bribes. A former Hawaii County housing official pleaded guilty in Honolulu on Monday to using his government position to accept nearly $2 million in bribes and kickbacks from developers of affordable housing. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Cyclists Plead for Bike Lanes as Part of Waiānuenue Avenue Project. The Hawai‘i County Council Committee on Public Works and Mass Transit is expected to get an update Tuesday, July 19, regarding the rehabilitation project for Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo. Big Island Now.
Youth LGBTQ+ event cancelled after violent comments and death threats made online. A planned fundraising event for LGBTQ+ youth on the Big Island was shut down over the weekend after a slew of violent threats online. The Family Drag Show was supposed to take place Saturday -- at the Keauhou Shopping Center's "Spin Luv Play" -- to help raise funds for the West Hawaii Children's Center. KITV4.
Maui
Maui county stops affordable housing development. On Monday the council voted down a 100% affordable housing development in Kihei called Hale Waipuilani. The 28 units were proposed to be for sale to qualified households earning between 80% and 140% of the area median income. KHON2.
Pedestrian crossing study launched for new Kīhei high school. A study has been launched to evaluate alternatives for a grade-separated pedestrian crossing at Pi‘ilani Highway to serve the new high school being built in Kīhei. Maui Now.
Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi dedicating affordable rental development for seniors. The project at 65 School Street features 165 rental units and a 7,500-square-foot multipurpose facility with social services provided by Catholic Charities Hawai‘i. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i real estate update: Home prices rise, fewer homes sold. According to data published by Hawai‘i Realtors, the median price of a single-family home on Kaua‘i through June 30 increased by 11.52% compared to that time frame last year — from $1.08 million to $1.2 million. Garden Island.
