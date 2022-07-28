DHHL official anticipates up to 6k Hawaiian homesteads with new money, COVID deaths rise, Green attacked by opponents, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaiian homestead ©2022 All Hawaii News
Public weighs in on government reform in Hawaii. A 5-month-old commission aiming to improve conduct standards for Hawaii government officials finished an initial set of public meetings Wednesday as it moves closer to producing a much-anticipated report by the end of this year. Star-Advertiser.
Ethics Reform: Leading Democrats Endorse Term Limits For State Lawmakers. Josh Green and Vicky Cayetano both want to limit members of the state House to four terms, and members of the Senate to two terms. Both Vicky Cayetano and Lt. Gov. Josh Green say term limits for state lawmakers is the most urgently needed government reform proposal in Hawaii, but admit it won’t be easy to put term limits into place. Civil Beat.
Cayetano and Kahele team up to question Green’s finances. In a rare joint news conference, Vicky Cayetano and Congressman Kai Kahele questioned Lt. Governor Green’s earnings from his LLC’s. KHON2.
Hawaii congressional candidate accused of using ‘shameless’ tactic to woo dark money ads. A candidate for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District is being accused of using a new tactic to attract so-called “dark money” advertising by mainland Political Action Committees. It’s illegal for candidates to directly collaborate with independent PACs, but experts and his opponent say Patrick Branco is openly soliciting for mainland advertising and dictating what the ads should say. Hawaii News Now.
Rep. Ed Case facing primary challenge from progressive opponent. Sergio Alcubilla, who came to the U.S. from the Philippines as a child and later became a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii, decided to challenge U.S. Rep. Ed Case (D-HI01) for the 1st District seat after Case expressed opposition to part of the Build Back Better bill supported by the Biden administration. KITV4.
Hawaii Schools Are Struggling To Get Seniors To Apply For College Financial Aid. Efforts to increase the number of high school students in Hawaii who apply for financial aid for college have been significantly hampered by the pandemic as schools and advocacy groups struggle to reach families virtually and some students feel mounting pressure to get a job after graduation. Civil Beat.
Use of fake urine on the rise in Hawaii workplace drug testing. Positive tests for marijuana during workplace drug screenings have increased since Hawaii’s medical dispensaries began operating in 2017, and recent lab data indicates that more people are turning to fake urine to avoid detection of cannabis, as well as other drugs. Star-Advertiser.
Despite mounting hardships at hospitals, Hawaii nursing programs see a rise in interest. Despite years of COVID stresses and staffing shortages, student nursing programs in Hawaii are seeing a surprising trend ― a rise in interest. Hawaii News Now.
COVID-19 treatments available to prevent serious illness. Health officials are reminding the public that therapeutics are available to Hawaii residents as BA.5, a more transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19, gains a foothold in the state. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i reports 23 additional Covid deaths, over 4,000 new cases in past week. There are 2,719 coronavirus cases on O‘ahu, 542 on the Big Island, 176 on Kaua‘i, five on Lanai, 527 on Maui, 11 on Moloka‘i, and 95 diagnosed out of state. That compares to 4,329 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Candidates For Honolulu’s District 6 Vow To Tackle Housing, Corruption And Crime. Community and family ties run deep for the seven candidates vying to represent downtown Honolulu and its surrounding urban areas. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi’s only coal-fired power plant receives final shipment of coal. Hawaiʻi’s only coal-fired power plant received its final shipment of coal on Wednesday. The AES Hawaiʻi power plant, the largest single source of electricity on Oʻahu, is set to end operations in September after three decades of use. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
NIMBY worsening Hawaii’s housing crisis. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office said they’re working on it, but it will also need the support of folks in wealthy communities. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Taxpayers could save tens of millions on replacement cesspool agreement. Hawaii County taxpayers are expected to save tens of millions of dollars on downsized plans for sewer treatment systems in Naalehu and Pahala. The consent agreement between the county and the EPA signed last week not only gives the county more time to get into compliance, but also allows it to consider four alternatives to the massive former projects. West Hawaii Today.
HVNP officials get feedback on planned improvements. Members of the public were mostly quiet during a public meeting Wednesday about plans to build new facilities and infrastructure, including a roundabout, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Tribune-Herald.
$15M NELHA project clears environmental hurdle. The Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority is moving forward with an estimated $15 million project that will expand the campus’s research village and create a shoreline visitor education center. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
First-time candidate tops council races in donations. First-time political candidate Nohe U’u-Hodgins bested all primary election candidates for the Maui County Council in terms of fundraising, netting around $63,000 since she filed for office on May 13. Maui News.
Maui Emergency Management Agency urges residents to sign up for new alert system. The County of Maui’s mass notification system is transitioning to a new service provider, and is urging residents to sign up for the new system. Maui Now.
Kahului Airport sees some of its longest lines; Maui residents wonder if relief is in sight. In recent months, TSA lines for those without PreCheck are among the longest Kahului Airport has seen, and some residents are wondering if this is the new normal. Maui Now.
Kauai
More than half of Kaua‘i went without medical care, survey shows. More than half of Kaua‘i residents (51%) cut back on medical care or medicine this past year because they were short on money, according to the Access to Care survey released this week by the nonprofit Community First. Garden Island.
Hamada is interim Kaua‘i school leader. Tuesday, most of the state Department of Education educators returned to their classrooms in accordance with the DOE school calendar. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.