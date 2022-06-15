Safety concerns amid staff shortages at Hawaii jails, Honolulu police chief sworn in privately, new commander at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii corrections officer ©2022 All Hawaii News
Hawaii voter registration reaches record levels. There seems to be a lot of interest in the upcoming elections, not just by those running for office but also by hundreds of thousands of Hawaii residents. KITV4.
Questions cast pall over lucrative Hawaii tourism contract. The lucrative contract to market Hawaii’s visitor industry in the United States remains shrouded in uncertainty as the Hawaii Tourism Authority sorts out whether its controversial procurement process will end in a historic change. Star-Advertiser.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam gets new commander. The commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam stepped down Tuesday in a routine change-of-command ceremony aboard the USS Missouri Memorial. Capt. Mark Sohaney took the reins from Capt. Erik Spitzer, who assumed command of the base in July 2020. Star-Advertiser.
This Group Is Trying To Make Sense Of Hawaii’s Regulatory Landscape. The Hawaii Zoning Atlas aims to decode complicated zoning jargon for the public to use. Civil Beat.
UH scientist studies impacts of debris during tsunamis. A University of Hawaii scientist is exploring how debris piling up against buildings during tsunamis increases the force and damage of the waves, in hopes that the study will lead to the construction of buildings that are more resilient to tsunamis and debris. Maui News.
Hawaii health officials report 2 more ‘probable’ monkeypox cases; all 5 Oahu patients connected. Two more probable cases of monkeypox have been identified on Oahu, according to Hawaii health officials, who now say that all of the state’s five cases in the current outbreak are connected to each other. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Oahu
New Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan is sworn in privately. Honolulu’s 12th police chief took office Tuesday in an unannounced, private ceremony that surprised some city officials and prompted the police officers union to urge leadership to “commit to a culture of transparency.” Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
In suit, citizens group seeks to speed up timeline for emptying Red Hill tanks. A citizens group is suing the Navy for violations of the federal Clean Water Act, saying they want the emptying of the Red Hill fuel tanks to happen more quickly. Hawaii News Now.
City to stop accepting applications for rent and utility relief on June 30. The city’s Rental and Utility Relief Program began in April 2021 and aimed to distribute more than $225 million in pandemic-related federal funding. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
City Council considers plan to mitigate Lanikai traffic. The Honolulu City Council is considering a resolution to urge the Department of Transportation Services to come up with a traffic mitigation plan for Lanikai. Star-Advertiser.
Kamehameha Schools is doubling preschool capacity in Heʻeia. After just three months, a rising demand for early childhood education on the windward side is prompting the school to expand — doubling its capacity for keiki on the windward side this fall. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Rodenhurst leaves county government. ‘The mayor and I decided to part ways,’ DPW director says. Public Works Director Ikaika Rodenhurst on Monday became the first top director in Mayor Mitch Roth’s Cabinet to leave county government. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
County defends road closure: Judge questions mayor’s ‘declaration of imminent danger’. A county attorney told a judge Tuesday that “it’s not the court’s place and it’s not the plaintiffs’ place” to decide whether Mayor Mitch Roth exercised his emergency powers in a lawful manner when he closed Waipi‘o Valley Road to all but residents, tenant farmers and emergency responders. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
The State Just Took A Huge Step Toward More Oversight Of West Maui’s Water. In the future, the public will get to weigh in whenever the state decides how much water can be used in the newly designated area. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Public input sought for Maui County ʻroadmapʻ report on economic development. Public input is sought about which industry sectors should be prioritized to create economic resilience and prosperity for Maui County. Maui Now.
Waipuilani project moves forward despite concerns. Fast-track housing proposal now heads to full council. Weighing issues over flooding and location with the critical need for affordable housing, a Maui County Council committee ultimately decided to recommend a fast-track project in Kihei on Monday. Maui News.
Recent SHOPO survey reveals ‘sinking’ morale in MPD since new chief takes office. The Maui Police Department may be heading into a deeper staffing crisis. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kauai
After 50 years, Kauai’s Russian Fort Elizabeth park gets a new name. Fifty years after Kauai’s Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park was created to mark Russia’s attempt to gain influence in Hawaii, the Waimea park formally has been given a new name. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Garden Island.
Fire Chief Goble leaving KFD. After a two-year run as Kaua‘i Fire Department Chief, Steven Goble is stepping down next week. Garden Island.
Commission OKs Koloa plant permits. After nearly a full day of testimony and debate, the Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve several contentious permits for a new manufacturing facility in Koloa. The permits allow the Hawai‘i Planing Mill facility, which would construct wooden trusses and wall panels for housing in a large tent, to operate on land zoned agriculture. Garden Island.
How the Kauaʻi Police Department has reduced its staff vacancy, overtime. Police departments across the nation and the state have been struggling to keep up staffing, but the Kauaʻi Police Department has reduced its vacancy numbers and overtime costs over the last few years with several strategies. Hawaii Public Radio.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.