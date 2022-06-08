Last-minute candidates emerge at filing deadline, group sues Honolulu over vacation rental law, drought expected to worsen, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Duke Aiona PC:U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Jerome S. Tayborn via Wikipedia
Government reform panel shifts into new phase. The Commission to Increase Standards of Conduct held its first public meeting June 1 and so far has scheduled four more such meetings between June 15 and July 27 to explore specific topics including campaign finance reform and election law changes. Star-Advertiser.
Experts Expect Drought And Wildfire Conditions To Worsen. As Hawaii enters its 12th driest wet season in the past 30 years, drought and wildfire concerns and conditions are both on the rise. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today.
Oahu
Lawsuit Seeks To Block Oahu Vacation Rental Law. The complaint by legal short-term rental operators says the city is taking away their property rights. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
City identifies millions of dollars in fees owed. From refuse disposal, rental assistance and liquor law violations, the City has identified 129 accounts that owe a hefty amount of money. Some of the outstanding fees dating back to 1990. KHON2.
Kalama Valley residents heated over proposed development . Kalama Village Center is one of the few places of business for miles for Kalama Valley residents. A proposed 360 unit kapuna living community on this land had some strong pushback from residents. KHON2.
Taiwanese F-16 crash puts spotlight on complex ties. A runway at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport that was blocked Monday afternoon when an F-16 belonging to the Taiwanese air force made an emergency crash landing did not sustain any serious damage and has resumed normal operations, according to the state Department of Transportation. The incident has put the complicated relationship between the United States and Taiwan in the spotlight amid tensions with China in the Pacific. Star-Advertiser.
Biden signs bill on clinic to be named after the late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Akaka. Biden signs bill on clinic to be named after the late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Akaka. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed nine bills into law supporting veterans care initiatives, including one that would name a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic planned for West Oahu after the late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Akaka. Star-Advertiser.
Elderly Hawaii man sues city, HPD after being met at his door by officers with guns drawn. A Waikiki man is suing the city and four Honolulu police officers who woke him up from his apartment with their guns drawn while investigating a report of a minor crime. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Outlines Chinatown Revitalization Plan. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi Tuesday presented a list of action items to the community board, proposing to bring new improvements to Chinatown. KITV4.
Chinatown businesses feel ‘sense of normalcy’ after homeless meal operations relocate. Chinatown businesses said they see a difference in the homeless population after a non-profit relocated its daily homeless meal operations. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu’s frenetic real estate cycle that saw the median single-family home price soar above $1 million is cooling. The rush was still on in May to buy and sell homes on Oahu ahead of rising interest rates and inflation, which can price buyers out of the market, creating a drop in demand that causes values to soften. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Group: Mayor illegally closed Waipi‘o road. The plaintiffs, through attorneys Steven Strauss and Christopher Bridges, argue the mayor’s authority under HRS §264-1.5 extends only to “allowing for the establishment of traffic emergency zones to provide access to an affected area, not close a county road.” Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Island real estate market expected to cool. According to Multiple Listing Service data, if sales prices for single-family homes are decreasing, it is almost imperceptible. The median sales price for a home in May was $522,500, a decrease of only about $3,000 from April, but still more than $20,000 higher than it was in May 2021. Tribune-Herald.
Number of Veterans Test Positive for COVID at Hilo VA Home. This is the first time the virus has been detected among VA residents since the fatal outbreak during the Delta variant in the summer of 2020 where 27 veterans succumbed to COVID. Big Island Now.
Maui
The Race For Maui Mayor Just Got Even More Competitive. With four longtime county leaders among the eight candidates vying for Maui’s top position, this election is anything but certain. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Residents mixed over 100% affordable housing plan Hale Waipu’ilani in S. Maui. Saying they’re for affordable housing — just not in this area — at least a dozen opponents to proposed Hale Waipu’ilani 100% workforce project in Kīhei pointed to flooding and traffic concerns Monday during the Maui County Council’s Affordable Housing Committee meeting. Maui Now. Maui News.
West Maui groups launch fundraising campaign to build Olowalu fire substation. Two West Maui groups have joined forces to launch a fundraising campaign in an effort to build a new fire substation in Olowalu, with plans to gift it to the County of Maui. Maui Now.
Extended Hana road closure stir concerns for residents, small businesses. It’s been nearly a week since a damaged bridge prompted Maui County to close the so-called “back road” to Hana. The bridge repairs could take two months to complete. Hawaii News Now.
Housing market may be cooling amid record-high prices. High home prices and mortgage rates may be putting the brakes on a hot housing market as the median sales price for a single-family home in Maui County continues to hover above $1.2 million. Maui News.
Kauai
Thirty Kauaians seek county, state office. Thirty Kauaians announced campaigns for county or state office when the candidate filing deadline passed Tuesday afternoon. Garden Island.
Biden Withdraws Ex-KPD Chief’s Nomination After Retaliation Accusations. Michael Contrades, a former deputy police chief from Kauai, will not be Hawaii’s next U.S. Marshal after the White House this week yanked his nomination after questions were raised about his involvement in a federal retaliation lawsuit that settled for nearly $2 million. Civil Beat.
11 affordable homes coming to Kilauea. Kauhale O Namahana, located across the street from the Kilauea post office, is the first new construction by Permanently Affordable Living Kaua‘i, which purchased the property in 2020. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.