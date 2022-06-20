Cryptocurrency remains unregulated in Hawaii, Kaneshiro arrested in corruption probe, LoPresti nabbed for DUI, energy lobbyist wined and dined top lawmakers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash
A Year Of Embarrassing Scandal May Help Hawaii Finally Reform Campaign Finance. Any changes would have to be approved by lawmakers, but Democrats running for governor say they are serious about the issue. Civil Beat.
Kai Kahele’s run for Hawaii governor highlights financing from state. Public financing for Hawaii political campaigns again has become an issue this year with U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele announcing that he is now eligible for state campaign funds for his gubernatorial run by raising $100,000 through individual donations of $100 or less. Star-Advertiser.
Sharon Har faces complex House reelection bid. State Rep. Sharon Har could face voter backlash in the fallout from her 2021 drunken driving arrest and subsequent acquittal, or she might claim victory in the Aug. 13 Democratic primary to represent House District 42 if two strong challengers split the opposition vote against her. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Lawmaker Matt LoPresti Arrested On Suspicion Of Intoxicated Driving. LoPresti was arrested Thursday, a little more than a year after Rep. Sharon Har was also arrested for drunken driving. Civil Beat.
All-electric seaglider targeting Hawaii takeoff. REGENT and Pacific Current, a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, announced today that they are developing a seaglider transportation network in Hawaii, with Mokulele Airlines earmarked to be their first partner for an anticipated launch in 2025. Star-Advertiser.
Pair of bills will help improve keiki hearing, vision screening statewide. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health joined child health advocates as Gov. David Y. Ige signed HB 986 and HB 987, two bills to expand and improve keiki hearing and vision screening. Maui Now.
COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on Hawaii’s population. To shed light on the pandemic’s adverse impacts across multiple dimensions beyond the direct effects of COVID-19 itself, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization is debuting its first quarterly public health report. Star-Advertiser.
UH study: 23% of Hawai’i nurses are considering leaving workforce due to pandemic. The public impact research was conducted in late 2020 and published in the May issue of the The Hawaiʻi Journal of Health & Social Welfare. The survey was taken nearly one year after the pandemic first took its toll on healthcare providers in Hawaiʻi and around the world. Maui Now.
Oahu
Keith Kaneshiro Charges Detail Abuse Of Power, Bribery And Conspiracy. Honolulu’s former prosecuting attorney, a prominent businessman and other defendants pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Pearl Harbor-Hickam gets $15 million for water projects. The money comes from an annual Department of Defense competitive funding program on the heels of the Red Hill water contamination crisis. Star-Advertiser.
Is Honolulu’s Chinatown On The Brink Of A Turnaround? Residents say new city programs and the dispersal of River of Life’s meal distributions are bringing peace and safety back to a historic neighborhood. Civil Beat.
Waikiki surf racks destroyed by flames last year to be removed. More than 500 boards went up in flames last October in a fire that caught the attention of many across Oahu’s south shore. It also damaged the side of the Moana Surfrider Hotel. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Group claiming ancestral heritage stands its ground. A group called Occupied Forces Hawaii Army remained encamped on private property above Hawaii Country Club in Kunia last week, with some members claiming ancestral heritage to the land. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu businesses shifting some office plans to match a hybrid workforce. Several major downtown Honolulu employers had just consolidated their headquarters when COVID-19 policies sent everyone to work from home. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Chief Ferreira to Retire From Hawai‘i Police Department. According to a letter from Police Chief Paul Ferreira to employees of the police department, which was provided to Big Island Now, the chief intends to retire this fall. Big Island Now.
Hu Honua Lobbyist Hosted Fundraiser For Senators Who Were Key To Energy Bill. The event benefited Hawaii Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz, Glenn Wakai, Michelle Kidani and Bennette Misalucha, who all voted in favor of the controversial bill. Civil Beat.
Roth’s first veto: Mayor rejects housing measure. Mayor Mitch Roth has exercised the first veto of his term by rejecting a bill its sponsors say expands the number of eligible programs that could be implemented with county housing funds. West Hawaii Today.
Nondomestic TRO requests up 67% since 2015, while domestic abuse orders down 25%. Between 2015 and 2021, there has been a 67% increase in requests for temporary restraining orders in nondomestic situations on Hawaii Island. Tribune-Herald.
‘They leave here more prepared’: U.S. Army holds artillery, aerial training at PTA. Roughly 2,000 troops from the 25th Infantry Division came to Pohakuloa Training Area earlier this month to train with drones, snipers, mortars, helicopters and other live-fire artillery. Tribune-Herald.
Expanding capacity: Bids sought for new classroom building for Kealakehe Elementary School. The Department of Education is looking for a contractor to construct the budgeted $13 million project, allowing for growth at the 53-year-old school in Kailua-Kona. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Bill aims to help severely disabled veterans with property taxes. A Maui County Council member is proposing a bill that would amend the Maui County Code to help severely disabled veterans obtain a lower tax bill for their homes. Maui News.
Audit Turns Up Problems at Maui County Zoning Division. Employees lack confidence in planning director Michele McLean whom they see as “heavily politicized and unconcerned with staff welfare or input.” Civil Beat.
Concerns loom over outdoor lighting bill in Maui County. Maui County attorneys are concerned over the county’s ability to comply and enforce a proposed measure that aims to address light pollution and mitigate threats to native Hawaiian seabirds. Maui News.
Iwi kūpuna found at West Maui surf spot Puamana may find rest soon. What started as five bones turned into more than five boxes of bones found over the last several years at surf spot Puamana Beach Park in West Maui, according to Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Keeaumoku Kapu. Maui Now.
Kauai
‘New normal’ drives up car-rental costs. The price of rental cars on island has fallen from last summer’s peak but remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, as rental-car companies deal with a shortage of vehicles, supply-chain issues and labor costs. Garden Island.
Kauai Fire Department celebrates eight promotions. The KFD has 43 firefighters, 52 lifeguards, eight fire stations and 11 lifeguard towers. It covers more than 622 square miles for 71,000 residents and 29,000 visitors each day. Garden Island.
