Ige signs 4 bills in honor of World Oceans Day, Maui council passes record high $1B budget, Land Use Commission votes to appeal short-term rental case to ICA, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Improving the health of our oceans and beaches for World Oceans Day. At least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean annually, and plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii mayors, Honolulu prosecutor team up to urge Gov. David Ige to veto bail reform bill. The four county mayors, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm and representatives from the Honolulu Police Department joined forces Wednesday to urge Gov. David Ige to veto a bill that would eliminate cash bail for some nonviolent, low-level offenses. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Solar energy backers urge veto of bill on renewable power. A few hundred members of Hawaii’s solar power industry and environmental organizations came together Wednesday to publicly urge Gov. David Ige to veto a bill they say would cap growth of low-cost, environmentally friendly renewable energy. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Prisons Phone Service Provider To Repay Inmates Up To $67 Million. The lawsuit alleges Global Tel Link overcharged inmates and their families, and people who used the system have until next week to file for reimbursement. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi teachers union drops endorsement of U.S. Rep. Ed Case in favor of Sergio Alcubilla. Union president Osa Tui Jr. says Alcubilla is a better choice to represent the people of Hawaiʻi. The 1st Congressional District covers most of Oʻahu's urban areas. Hawaii Public Radio.
State Senate to Convene Special Session to Review Judicial Appointments. The Hawaiʻi State Senate will convene a special session for the purpose of reviewing the judicial appointments of Jill M. Hasegawa and Joanna E. Sokolow to the District Family Court of the 3rd Circuit – Hawaiʻi Island and Gregory H. Meyers to the District Court of the 5th Circuit – Kauaʻi. Big Island Now.
Hawaiian Airlines and Par Hawaii explore sustainable aviation fuels in Hawaiʻi. Hawaiian Airlines and Par Hawaii, announced plans today to join forces to study the commercial viability of locally produced sustainable aviation fuels, to replace all or a percentage of traditional kerosene-based jet fuel with fuel that is made with sustainable feedstocks. Maui Now.
State DOA Panel to Consider Importing ‘Incompatible Male’ Mosquitoes to Help Control Wild Populations. The Plant and Animal Advisory Committee of the state Department of Agriculture is looking at importing “incompatible male” mosquitoes as a method of mosquito population control in the islands to help save several native honeycreeper species. Big Island Now. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,033 new infections, 8 coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, increased to 19.2% from 18.4% reported last week. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hawaii health officials identify Oahu resident with second probable case of monkeypox. State health officials on June 3 reported the first probable case of an individual who had symptoms consistent with monkeypox and recently traveled to an area with confirmed cases. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Honolulu police clarify procedures for informing public after arrest of new chief’s son. Honolulu police will share crime highlights at regular intervals with the public and stop using the “do not post to media” designation on those highlights following an internal review of why the felony arrest of the incoming chief’s son earned that label. Star-Advertiser.
After more than a decade of controversy, council recommends burial plan for Kawaiaha‘o. On Wednesday the fate of hundreds of Native Hawaiian skeletal remains was finally determined by the Oahu Island Burial Council, which approved a plan to allow interment of iwi kupuna as close as possible to their original burial places at Honolulu’s oldest church. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Calls for safety improvements on Pali crosswalks continue. Pedestrian safety along the Pali Highway is a long-standing issue for Nuuanu residents, many including the widow of a man who was struck while crossing the Pali are calling for traffic signals to be installed, while the money that was aside for that project is close to expiring. KHON2.
Death, Fines And Captive Animals: Is Sea Life Park Part Of A Bygone Era? Many have fond memories of Oahu’s sometimes controversial marine animal park, but what will be its role in a changing business? Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
LUC vows vacation-rental battle: Land Use Commission to take lawsuit to Intermediate Court of Appeals. A Kona judge’s order overturning Hawaii County’s prohibition of short-term vacation rentals in the agricultural district could set a statewide precedent, the state Land Use Commission said Wednesday in unanimously agreeing to seek a ruling from the Intermediate Court of Appeals. West Hawaii Today.
Six Injured After Helicopter Crash In Kaʻū. The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says there were no fatalities at the scene of the crash. The tour helicopter went down between the Ranchos Subdivision and South Point Road. Big Island Video News. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
With a little help from Japan: Stone beaches rebuilt in Liliuokalani Park. After over two years of planning, four gardeners from Japan traveled to Hilo and built two suhama, or stone beaches, at Liliuokalani Park and Gardens. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Council Approves Record-Setting $1 Billion Budget. The spending plan relies on increased revenue from taxing tourism accommodations and certain investment properties while lowering taxes for full-time residents. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
After leaving due to term limits, Hokama to run for Lanai seat. Longtime former Maui County Council Member Riki Hokama is looking to take his former seat back after having to relinquish it in 2020 due to term limits. Maui News.
Kauai
KPD airport gun incident details emerge. A Kaua‘i Police Department deputy chief said a “brain fart” led to him to leave a loaded handgun in his carry-on backpack while going through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Lihu‘e Airport security. Garden Island.
Battle over development heats up in Koloa town after blasting methods used. Some residents in Koloa town on Kauai’s south shore have long been opposed to a new condominium development. But now they’re upset that the developer has started using blasting methods as part of construction. Hawaii News Now.
Koloa site of cesspool scrap. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an $18,000 settlement with a South Shore business after federal officials identified a large-capacity cesspool at Koloa Self Storage on Waikomo Road. Garden Island.
Can An Ancient Hawaiian Fishpond Turn A Profit? The owners of a recently restored Kauai fishpond are setting out to prove that this cultural resource can also be a money-maker. Civil Beat.
