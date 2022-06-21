Hawaii rolls out shots for tots, free menstrual products at public schools, Voss appointed to head Board of Education, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash
Expert says large amounts of COVID community spread likely until mid-July. A health expert has warned that the state is underestimating the impacts of an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Public schools to provide free feminine products. When Hawaii’s next public school year begins for students Aug. 1, a new law will require administrators to provide free menstrual products on campuses statewide. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Attorney, former news reporter Bruce Voss appointed head of Board of Education. Starting July 1, Voss will lead the nine-member board that sets statewide educational policy for Hawaii’s public school system, the 10th largest school system in the nation, and appoints the state schools superintendent, state librarian and members of the state Public Charter School Commission. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
State early learning office's new director enters role during critical time. The office entered a new era on Monday. Earlier this year, the state's Early Learning Board named Yuuko Arikawa-Cross as the new executive director. Hawaii Public Radio.
Seaglider company conducts feasibility study. Regent and a subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries called Pacific Current are working together to see what impact a seaglider would have on the economy, the environment and on the community. KHON2. KITV4.
State bankruptcies fall despite higher rates, inflation. Bankruptcies, which often represent the last resort for people unable to pay their bills, declined 33% in May to mark the 11th consecutive month that cases were fewer than 100, according to new data released by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Repairs before defueling Red Hill facility might cost $100 million. It could take more than two years and cost upward of $100 million in repairs before the Navy can begin safely draining its Red Hill fuel tanks, according to Hawaii U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, who held a town hall meeting Monday night with U.S. Rep. Ed Case at Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
For the first time, there are no girls incarcerated at Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility. For the first time, there are no girls incarcerated at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility — the product of a years-long effort to “divert” kids away from juvenile corrections and into community programs and toward mental health supports. Hawaii News Now.
Date set for HPD chief Logan’s swearing in. Honolulu’s chief of police Joe Logan will be sworn in on June 29 in a formal ceremony. KHON2.
Honolulu Police Chief Logan shares transparency goals, outlook. Even when Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan wasn’t on the force, he says he felt a calling to go back to the department. Hawaii Public Radio.
Honolulu officials revoke building permits for controversial Sierra Drive multi-dwelling project. Honolulu planning officials revoked the project’s three building permits on Thursday for violating the city’s “monster homes” laws. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
PONC purchases pledged: Council approves county purchase of Lyman’s and old growth ohia forest. The council, in separate 9-0 votes, approved resolutions authorizing the administration to purchase a .78-acre Alii Drive parcel containing a historic home, and a 220-acre old-growth ohia property in Waiohe, South Kona. West Hawaii Today.
Gov Releases Millions in CIP Funding for Big Island Projects. Projects varied from a public charter school in Laupāhoehoe to the Federal Inspection Services Building at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole. Big Island Now.
Land board to revisit Naniloa refinancing request. An embattled owner of the Grand Naniloa Hotel is asking for a second chance after the Board of Land and Natural Resources denied him a request to refinance the mortgage for the building. Tribune-Herald.
Waikoloa Village residents try out fire evacuation road. Over 100 vehicles drove the route, a combination of paved and dirt road, from Hulu Street down to Queen Kaahumanu Highway. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Hawaii’s Extreme Drought Is Forcing Ranchers And Farmers To Get Creative. Planting crops that adapt, cutting back on workers, even harvesting fog are ideas being put into action on Maui and Molokai. Civil Beat.
Kukuiula Bridge in East Maui reopened today, county says. Because work was done in-house by the DPW Highways Division, the bridge repairs took approximately 19 days, including consultations with the bridge consultant and construction work. Maui Now.
MEO holds focus groups to find Maui County’s top community needs. Government, private and nonprofit Maui County leaders and clients and staff of Maui Economic Opportunity offered their views on top community problems and ways to address them in focus groups organized last week as part of MEO’s effort to formulate a Community Needs Assessment. Maui Now.
Kauai
Judicial nominee fends off criminal complaint. The state Senate Judiciary Committee recommended confirming Gregory Meyers as a state district judge for Family Court on Kauai after an unusual public hearing Thursday at which a criminal complaint filed recently against Meyers drew major attention. Star-Advertiser.
COVID vaccines for children younger than 5 starts Saturday on Kauaʻi. Kaua‘i Medical Clinic-Pediatrics Clinic will be one of the Hawai‘i Pacific Health sites offering the Pfizer’s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years old. Garden Island.
