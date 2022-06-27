Hawaii reacts to abortion ruling, RIMPAC set to begin, Kauai police set sights on 12-year-old murder, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. David Ige signs flurry of bills as veto intention deadline nears. The window is closing for Gov. David Ige to indicate which bills he intends to veto this year, and as the Monday deadline nears many more bills have become law. Ige as of Friday had signed 115 bills passed by the Legislature in 2022. Star-Advertiser.
How A ‘First Step’ In Prison Reform Sparked A Public Backlash And A Likely Veto. The bail reform bill was seen as a minor adjustment — but the public outcry could make lawmakers wary of pursuing it again. Civil Beat.
Familiar faces seeking return to elected office. The Aug. 13 primary elections will see the return of familiar island politicians who have been out of office for years, nearly a decade and, in one case, a generation ago. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii GOP Candidates For Governor Want Tax Cuts. The top Republican candidates for governor have floated proposals for cutting taxes on the sale of certain goods like food or medicine and taking a broader look at Hawaii’s tax system to examine how it affects those who are poor or on fixed incomes. Civil Beat.
RIMPAC exercises set to begin in Hawaii. Warships from 26 countries are arriving in the Hawaiian Islands for the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise, the world’s largest recurring naval war game. About 25,000 military personnel will participate in RIMPAC 2022, which kicks off Wednesday and will run through Aug. 4, with 38 surface ships, four submarines and more than 170 aircraft. Star-Advertiser.
Supporters of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement back its marketing concepts for Hawaii. Speaking out this week in favor of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement are former Gov. John D. Waihe‘e III and tourism industry veterans Ann Botticelli, formerly a senior executive at Hawaiian Airlines, and Frank Haas, a tourism consultant who formerly was HTA’s vice president of marketing and helped develop HTA’s 2020 Strategic Plan. Star-Advertiser.
Covid-19 Vaccine Mistrust Is Spilling Over To Routine Childhood Shots In Hawaii. A “perfect storm” of other factors has also contributed to dismal vaccination rates in schools, with implications for children’s health. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Council Elections Are A Hot Topic For Neighborhood Board Members. With four of the nine Honolulu council seats in play, local community groups are paying attention to what a shift in power may mean in their backyards. Civil Beat.
Indicted executives are prolific Hawaii political donors. Four Mitsunaga & Associates executives indicted for allegedly conspiring with former Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro to charge a former employee with four counts of felony theft in exchange for campaign contributions donated more than $830,000 to candidates for key state and county offices over a 10-year period. Star-Advertiser.
Rock revetment planned to harden eroding shoreline. The state Department of Transportation is proposing to build a 450-foot-long rock revetment along a stretch of shoreline in Kaaawa to forestall the potential collapse of a section of Kamehameha Highway. Star-Advertiser.
7,200 lbs of rubber rubbish pulled from Kaneohe Bay. Once all the rubbish was pulled out of the ocean, it was wheeled out, put on a truck and taken to H-Power. The job may have been completed for the day, but it’s not over. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Latest Honua Ola denial likely headed to state Supreme Court. The tree-burning plant north of Hilo on the Big Island has suffered another big setback in its years-long quest to deliver electricity to customers of Hawaiian Electric. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Paramedics wanted: County seeing uptick in calls for emergency medical services. Hawaii County Fire Department is searching for paramedics to fill the spots of those who have been promoted, retired or transferred to other positions within the department. Tribune-Herald.
County partners to deliver free Wi-Fi to Panaewa Park. Hawaii County has partnered with T&T Electric and other various organizations and individuals to deliver free Wi-Fi to the Panaewa Park area as part of a scalable pilot program, according to a press release from the office of Mayor Mitch Roth. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Primary election for House District 9 is a ‘winner-take-all’ contest. Political newcomer Sam Peralta challenges incumbent Rep. Justin Woodson. After going uncontested in the August 2020 Democratic primary, incumbent state Rep. Justin Woodson now faces a challenger for his House District 9 seat that covers a well-populated portion of Central Maui. Maui News.
June 30 deadline approaching for South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee. Nine of the CPAC’s 13 members will be appointed by the council, while four will be appointed by the mayor. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kauai
3 political candidates challenge Kauai mayor in re-election bid. Kauai County voters are preparing to elect a new mayor. Incumbent Derek Kawakami is nearing the end of his first term, and is being challenged by three political newcomers. They have a wide range of views on a number of issues, but far less experience in politics. Hawaii News Now.
Lihuʻe improvement tour, talks slated. The County of Kaua‘i and state of Hawai‘i are creating a Lihu‘e Civic Center Mobility Plan. The plan seeks to improve transportation options and accessibility around the town core. Garden Island.
Fresh KPD eyes are on Jackson murder case. A new detective has been assigned to investigate the 12-year-old, unsolved murder of Amber Jackson, a 57-year-old Kapahi woman. Garden Island.
