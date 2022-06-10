Election officials plan for in-person voting option, Pearl Harbor gates closed after explosives scare, monkeypox now community spread, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii polling place in 2014 ©2022 All Hawaii News
NTSB: Pilots At Fault For Fatal Hawaii Air Tour Crashes, But So Is FAA. The National Transportation Safety Board analysts are raising concerns about small plane and helicopter pilots taking greater risks when they encounter bad weather. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i’s Home Insurance Premiums Are Lowest in Nation. Hawaiʻi has the lowest home insurance premiums in the United States, according to several national websites. But those rates have risen in recent years – and not because of skyrocketing home prices. Hawaii Business Magazine.
Third probable case of monkeypox identified in Hawaii. The state Department of Health has identified a third probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii, and because the patient has no travel history connected to the disease, officials said it is likely spreading locally. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Maui Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Security incident shuts Pearl Harbor gate for nearly 2 hours. A Pearl Harbor gate was closed for nearly two hours on Thursday after a military working dog smelled something suspicious during a routine inspection of a civilian contractor's vehicle. Associated Press.
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families. The business, Glamping Hawaii, specializes in glamorous camping services. They’re now under investigation by the city for illegally operating in a county beach park — a violation of the newly enacted law banning commercial activities at beaches from Makapuu to Bellows. Hawaii News Now.
Pilot Program seeks to rehab houseless arrestees in Chinatown. The rehabilitation program is called SUDA-fast, which stands for Substance Use Disorder Assessment, fast. KITV4.
Grand jury to consider criminal charges against officers involved in near-fatal Makaha crash. An Oahu grand jury will consider criminal charges against several HPD officers who allegedly took part in an illegal chase in Makaha last September. The incident left a teenager paralyzed and a driver with serious brain injuries, said officials. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Land Board Approves Milolii Community-Based Subsistence Fishery. The new rules call for size and bag limits for specific fish species, seasonal and gear restrictions, and no commercial aquarium fishing. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Feds to investigate Big Island tour helicopter crash. A Bell 407 helicopter occupied by six people — five passengers and a pilot — crashed in a remote lava field between the Ranchos subdivision and South Point Road at about 5:29 p.m., the Hawaii County Fire Department said. Star-Advertiser. Associated Press. West Hawaii Today.
Mainland News Outlets, Facebook Posts ID Some Victims of South Point Helicopter Crash. According to an article from The Chattanoongan in Chattanooga, Tenn., a Chattanooga auto dealer and two family members were among the six people aboard the Paradise Helicopters Bell 407 helicopter, operated by K&S Helicopters, when it crashed Wednesday. Big Island Now. KITV4.
Maui
Analysts: Even with an incumbent, there’s no clear frontrunner in Maui mayoral race. Current Mayor Michael Victorino is facing three high-profile challengers and four lesser-known candidates. Hawaii News Now.
Another Prisoner Dies By Suicide At The Maui Jail. Staff at Maui Community Correctional Center say it’s the fifth suicide at the jail in less than five years. Civil Beat.
Man cited for illegal structure and storing personal belongings at Maunalua Bay. State officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources say the man had allegedly cited lineage to various Polynesian monarchies, and yelled at and argued with Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers claiming, because of his heritage, he was not subject to the laws or rules of the State. Maui Now.
Sen. DeCoite announces resources for Maui County residents facing axis deer issues. In collaboration with State and County agencies, Senator Lynn DeCoite (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Kahoʻolawe) is working to provide the public with information and resources on who to contact regarding axis deer issues. Maui Now.
Kauai
Wailua River Bridge work to begin. The $55.7 million project will get underway in July and should wrap up by the end of 2024. Most funding, $44.6 million, will come from the federal government, while $11.2 million will come from the state. Garden Island.
Kauai Residents Unload About Overtourism At DOT Meeting. State transportation officials had a hard time winning over the north shore residents despite proposals for eight projects. Civil Beat.
PMRF holds Change of Command Ceremony. When U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Stevenson walked onto the stage at the Pacific Missile Range Facility aircraft hangar Thursday morning, he was in charge of a military school in Nevada. When he left the stage, he was PMRF’s commanding officer. Garden Island.
