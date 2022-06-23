Ige signs minimum wage hike, income tax rebate, Health and Education departments negotiate mask rules, new Honolulu police chief tackling burglary spree, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Ige signs minimum wage bill June 22, 2022. PC: Governor's Office
Lawmakers call for Hawaii to join others in dropping state gas tax. State lawmakers call for Hawaii to join others in dropping state gas tax following President Biden’s proposal on Wednesday. President Biden called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. Hawaii News Now.
State to distribute $80M to childcare providers grappling with shortages, costs. After more than two years of struggling with lower enrollment and staff shortages, Hawaii’s childcare providers are getting some much-needed relief. Hawaii News Now.
DOE, DOH in talks about school masking requirement. Indoor masking remains mandatory for public schools during summer programs, but discussions are underway between the Department of Education and the Department of Health regarding the upcoming fall semester. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases leveling off, but masking still urged. Although the daily averages of new COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Hawaii, health officials are warning the public that levels are still high enough to warrant indoor masking. The state’s average positivity rate also dropped to 17.1% compared with 18.9% reported June 15, according to DOH, marking the second consecutive weekly decline. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health Department reports 5,482 new infections, 15 coronavirus-related deaths. The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 5,482 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic past the 300,000 mark to 303,333 cases. DOH also reported 15 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,489. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Honolulu police investigating burglaries at 24 businesses. Honolulu police are investigating a series of 24 burglaries of businesses in four separate patrol districts since the end of April that detectives believe are being committed by the same crew of crooks, Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told Honolulu police commissioners Wednesday afternoon. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Honolulu Police Program Aimed At Beefing Up Staffing Will Stay For Now. HPD’s new chief, Joe Logan, said he needs more time to assess the 3/12 program’s effectiveness amid a department staffing shortage. Civil Beat.
Community-driven shopping center breaks ground in Kapolei. Ho‘omaka Marketplace, a community-driven shopping center where ground lease proceeds will benefit Native Hawaiians in the Kapolei Homestead Community, broke ground Wednesday morning. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Live skunk captured at Honolulu Harbor. Stevedores saw the young, male skunk on the dock and used a fishing net to capture the animal. Agricultural inspectors from the DOA picked up the animal at around 7:30 a.m. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki Aquarium bids aloha to its giant clam. The Waikiki Aquarium announced today that its beloved giant clam, or Tridacna gigas, died of suspected natural causes on Tuesday. The clam was believed to be the oldest of its species in captivity worldwide. It was more than 40 years old. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
She Took Her Fight For Her Grandson Public. A Hawaii Judge Said She Went Too Far. Big Island resident Deborah Goodwin says she had no choice but to speak to a reporter and file a lawsuit about her case because the confidential system had treated her unfairly. It backfired. Civil Beat.
NTSB: Helicopter crash that injured 6 caused by tail boom breaking off aircraft. A tour helicopter crash in Ka‘u that injured six people was caused by the tail boom of the aircraft separating from the fuselage at the point of attachment, according to a preliminary report released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. Tribune-Herald. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
ADA compliance project underway at Richardson park. The Department of Parks and Recreation has closed a portion of Richardson Ocean Park to improve access to the beach and comply with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County to consider next steps for criticized Napili project. Two Maui County Council committees will consider the county’s next steps — including the possibility of eminent domain — for a large controversial home in Napili that has drawn scrutiny for several months over its approval process and status. Maui News.
Maui Humane Society holding open houses about fostering dogs, cats and critters. The Maui Humane Society is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers to focus on the fun in fostering pets, which is lifesaving and especially critical during the busy summer months. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i politicians keep funds tied to latest bribery case. Mayor Derek Kawakami and Senate President Ron Kouchi said they won't return campaign contributions from Honolulu businessman Dennis Mitsunaga, who was arrested last week on federal bribery charges. Garden Island.
Keiki and Junior Lifeguard program sold out. The week-long Keiki and Junior Lifeguard program demonstrates ocean awareness and lifesaving skills led by the instruction crew from the Ocean Safety Bureau. Garden Island.
