Ige may veto 30 bills, Honolulu permit clerk gets prison time for accepting bribes, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa meets state lawmakers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Gov. Ige's full intent to veto list and rationale here.
Ige Approves Ban On “Forever Chemicals” In Food Containers, Firefighting Foam. The class of chemicals known as PFAS has been suspected of causing health impacts, including cancer. Civil Beat.
Local organizations launch bailout initiative as Gov. Ige decides on bail reform measure. Some pre-trial detainees are held in jail because they can’t afford bail. So Hawaiʻi bail reform advocates have launched an initiative to help secure bail and reentry services for them. Hawaii Public Radio.
Democratic hopefuls for governor to hold first joint appearance. The three leading Democratic candidates hoping to become Hawaii’s next governor are scheduled to make their first live, joint appearance in a special one-hour, digital town hall on the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Group issues final COVID report. The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Workgroup which has been using public data to provide COVID information, announced that it will not provide any more forecasts and updates after Monday, June 27. The last report stated that Omicron BA.2 variant cases are slowly trending down and hospitalizations are staring to slow. KHON2.
State Rules Make It Harder To Open Dialysis Centers In Hawaii. More states are lifting or reforming regulations governing the opening of new dialysis facilities. Civil Beat.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa brings her fight for truth to Hawaii. Hawaii senators and Filipino organizations honored Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Philippine journalist Maria Ressa at the State Capitol on Monday. Hawaii News Now. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Permitting Worker Who Took Bribes For A Decade Gets Prison Time. The judge said he wanted to make an example of Jennie Javonillo to deter other government workers from taking bribes. Civil Beat. KHON2.
Governor plans to veto child welfare bill inspired by Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua case. Nearly a year after the Waimanalo girl was last seen alive, the measure intended to protect adopted children like her appears doomed. Hawaii News Now.
Japanese tech company to survey Oʻahu roads. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has partnered with the Japanese tech company i-Probe for a pilot program to monitor road conditions on Oʻahu. i-Probe uses car-mounted sensors to track road conditions like potholes and traffic. Real-time data will then be collected on a cloud-based map. Hawaii Public Radio.
No end in sight for Red Hill water pumping. The Navy continues to pump about 4.5 million gallons of water daily out of its Red Hill shaft in an effort to remediate the aquifer that was polluted with fuel from its Red Hill tanks in 2021. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hundreds of keiki under 5 vaccinated in rollout of clinics. Hawaii Pacific Health vaccinated some 585 keiki under age 5 at large-scale clinics at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu and Kauai Medical Clinic in Lihue on Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Governor Will Not Veto Bill Creating New Mauna Kea Authority. The Governor says he looks forward to appointing a board "committed to supporting astronomy on Maunakea, and supporting moving forward in the best way to manage" the mountain. Big Island Video News.
Council kills one proposed charter amendment, moves the rest along. One proposed charter amendment was killed, a second barely squeaked through and two received unanimous endorsements recently, when the County Council took up six bills to consider putting on the Nov. 8 ballot. West Hawaii Today.
Puna Pono Alliance denied PGV appeal, PUC reconsideration. The state Intermediate Court of Appeals on June 13 denied a pair of appeals seeking an updated environmental review for Puna Geothermal Venture. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Drought conditions will limit water supplies in Upcountry and West Maui. Portions of Upcounty and West Maui will be under a Stage 1 drought declaration by Thursday. Nonessential water activities like car-washing and landscaping will be prohibited. Hawaii Public Radio.
New shelter planned for at-risk youth on Maui. Facility would offer safe space for youth while long-term solutions sought. Maui News.
Owners give Lahaina tenants more time; rally highlights Maui’s housing woes. New owners of one of the last Lahaina apartments with workforce rents reversed course Friday, announcing that no immediate evictions or rent increases will occur at Lahaina Crossroads. Maui Now.
Kula Forest Reserve remains closed with conditions still unsafe from December storm. Access roads and trails in the Kula Forest Reserve remain closed due to extensive damage and unsafe conditions caused by the December 2021 Kona storm, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said today. Maui Now.
Kauai
9th Circuit: County, state workers may have violated constitutional rights in bitter child custody case. A federal appeals court said a Kauai police official and state Child Welfare workers may have violated the constitutional rights of a Big Island mother and her 11-year-old daughter when they removed the girl in 2019. Hawaii News Now.
DOW quality reports available. The county Department of Water 2022 Water Quality Reports, covering calendar 2021, are available on the DOW’s website, kauaiwater.org. Garden Island.
