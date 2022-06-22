Tourism contract in dispute, sea level rise puts focus on coast, Pearl City teacher accused of sex assault, child porn, to remain behind bars, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki ©2022 All Hawaii News
Sea Level Rise Intensifies Debate Over How Hawai‘i Uses Its Coastlines. A UH report asks decision-makers: What are the most important values and uses for the remaining oceanfront as the sea continues to rise? Hawaii Business Magazine.
Lieutenant governor candidates forum is showdown over experience. The leading candidates to become Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor were divided at a forum Tuesday between longtime politicians who argued they have the right experience versus outsiders who said current approaches are not working for Hawaii families — and have not worked for years, if not for decades. Star-Advertiser.
A measure aimed at expanding telehealth access could end up doing the opposite, critics say. There is growing debate over a bill that could significantly impact Hawaii’s mental health services. It’s called House Bill 1980 and as currently written, it would cover telehealth appointments via digital platforms such as Zoom or Facetime. However, telephone-only appointments would only be covered under certain criteria. Hawaii News Now.
Why So Many Hawaii Nurses Want To Leave The Profession. A survey released last month found that 23% of the nurses who responded had considered quitting. Civil Beat.
Department of Hawaiian Homelands to recieve $22.3 million in federal funds. The $22.3 million is the highest amount the federal government has ever appropriated for Native Hawaiian housing and is $20.3 million more than last year. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Council considering examining city hiring process to address high vacancy rate. The Honolulu City Council is considering auditing the Department of Human Resources to examine its selection and hiring process as the city faces filling about 3,000 vacant positions. There are about 11,600 total positions at the city. Star-Advertiser.
Economy And Housing Are Center Stage In Hot Oahu Senate Race. Carol Fukunaga hopes to defeat upstart Ian Ross in his bid for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 11. Civil Beat.
Woman Dies After Apparent Suicide At Oahu Jail. The death of Diamond Simeona-Agoo at the Oahu Community Correctional Center is the second apparent suicide in a Hawaii jail this month. Civil Beat.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars. The Pearl City High School substitute teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy during school lunch breaks will remain behind bars at least until late July. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 34-year-old Alden Bunag is a danger to the community and a flight risk. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Former Navy diver describes Red Hill contamination: ‘We were up against a huge problem’. As the military tries to figure how to safely drain the Red Hill fuel tanks, a retired Navy diver who saw the contamination up close is speaking out. He describes the divers being covered in fuel in a water well, and he worries about the long-term health impacts from that operation. Hawaii News Now.
Performance center to be renamed after longtime band teacher, leader. Try as you might, you will never get Michael Nakasone to agree that he deserves the honor of having the Pearl City Cultural Center auditorium building renamed for him. Star-Advertiser.
Humane society sees increase in animal surrenders as pet owners feel inflation’s squeeze. The Hawaiian Humane Society is seeing an unprecedented number of animal surrenders and soaring need for its pet food bank ― in a situation the nonprofit worries will only get worse as costs continue to rise. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Say bye to HI-5 at Kealakehe, Waimea, Hilo transfer stations. Hawaii Island residents will no longer be able to redeem their HI-5 bottles and cans at three of the most popular transfer stations, and the continuation of redemption service at a fourth is uncertain, as contractors grapple with inflation, fuel price increases and a worker shortage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
County offering subsidized van rentals for commuters. Under the program, prospective riders can coordinate with each other to select a rental vehicle and a pickup and dropoff point for their daily commutes, distributing the costs among themselves. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Judge denies county’s motion to dismiss Waipi‘o road lawsuit. Waipi‘o Valley Road remains closed to all but a handful of people, but on Tuesday, a judge ruled a civil case to reopen the road which was closed in February via an emergency declaration by Mayor Mitch Roth can proceed. Tribune-Herald.
Anonymous Donor Gives $3M To UH Hilo And LGBTQ Students. The scholarships will support LGBTQ students and students who are the first in their family to attend college. Civil Beat.
Maui
Maui County Council Advances Resolutions On Monster House. One of the resolutions calls for a formal investigation into how the house in Napili was allowed to be built despite being in violation of numerous building codes. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi’s first case of rabbit disease found on Maui farm; quarantine ordered. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Hawai`i Department of Agriculture confirmed rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, type 2 (RHDV2) in a 4- to 5-year-old neutered male rabbit on a farm in Kula. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Kilauea’s Hale Lea Medicine clinic may close. The Kaua‘i Community Health Alliance receives between 17,000 and 20,000 patient visits each year, providing a range of treatment to largely working-class people from the Ha‘ena to Kapa‘a. They soon may be unable to keep their doors open, their CEO says. Garden Island.
Community hosts appreciation lu‘au for Tropic Care. Tropic Care Kaua‘i 2022 is pau, until the next time. Garden Island.
