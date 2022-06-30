Gloves come off in gubernatorial debate, commission seeks to reduce money in politics, abortion part of Hawaiian culture, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Tougher Campaign Finance Laws Top Standards Commission Agenda. A commission to enhance government transparency in Hawaii is weighing a handful of measures aimed at tightening campaign finance laws and reducing the influence of money in politics in a year where several prolific political donors made headlines for alleged bribery. Civil Beat. KITV4.
Peer-to-peer car rentals must pay Hawaiʻi general excise tax under new law. The peer-to-peer car rental company Turo is going to have to pay the state’s general excise tax under a new bill signed by Gov. David Ige. Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation Director Isaac Choy says car-sharing platforms like Turo should be held to the same standard as conventional rental car companies like Hertz or Enterprise. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi airports expect busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising anyone traveling out of Honolulu, Kahului, Līhuʻe, Kona, or Hilo to arrive early, especially if traveling between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Maui Now.
Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau receives contract extension. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is extending the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau’s U.S. tourism contract and its global support services contract for three months as a stop-gap measure to give HTA time to sort out a procurement protest. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hypersonic missile test fails off Hawaii in fresh setback for program. A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii ended in failure due to a problem that took place after ignition, the Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has suffered stumbles. Bloomberg News.
Lack of affordable housing adds to worker shortage. Many businesses across different industries have spoken out about the need for more workers, but even when they hire the right candidate, workers said finding affordable housing is becoming nearly impossible. Some employers said it is no longer a housing issue but a housing crisis. KHON2.
Abortion care has a long history among Hawaiʻi's Indigenous people. Hawaiʻi legalized abortion in 1970 when it became the first state in the nation to allow the procedure at a woman’s request. But abortion care was a fundamental part of Native Hawaiian health care history, says Indigenous health scholar Kealoha Fox. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 counts on downward slope. Hawaii Health Department reports 5,362 new infections, 15 coronavirus-related deaths. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
The Cost Of Police Misconduct: Honolulu Spent Over $18 Million In Legal Settlements. Meanwhile, the officers involved in the cases have faced mixed consequences. Civil Beat.
Honolulu’s New Police Chief Promises ‘Enduring Change’ During Swearing-In. Joe Logan took the oath of office during a formal ceremony held about two weeks after he was privately sworn-in. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s First Large-Scale Food Waste Composter Touts A Host Of Benefits. Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and partners launched a composting operation in Waimanalo that they hope will revolutionize the way Oahu disposes of food waste. Civil Beat.
Mapunapuna complex’s displaced tenants are forced to make way for a Home Depot. The home-improvement chain has been working for close to a year or longer on plans for a new store on 1.4 acres in Mapunapuna once anchored by Asian grocery store 99 Ranch Market, and now tenants have until July 15 to move out. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
After pandemic hiatus, July 4 back in full swing. After two years of scaled-down and canceled July 4 events because of the coronavirus pandemic, a full-scale celebration is in the works for Monday. The night sky will light up with fireworks displays at 8 p.m. in both Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Tribune-Herald.
Big Island Police Remind Residents About Fireworks Rules, Offer Safety Tips. In an effort to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July weekend, Big Island police are reminding the public about the rules governing the use of fireworks. Big Island Now.
Maui
Candidates weigh in on ag, tourism, homelessness. Candidates participating in the Maui County mayoral race — Kim Brown, Cullan Bell, Alana Kay, Jonah Lion, Council Members Mike Molina and Kelly King and retired judge Richard Bissen — shared their thoughts and solutions on the big challenges that lie ahead during an online forum hosted by native Hawaiian youth organization Ka Leo O Na ‘Opio. Incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino was the only candidate not in attendance. Maui News.
Council offices open for live public testimony. Six Maui County Council offices are open to obtain information about pending legislation or upcoming meetings or to provide live testimony at a council or committee meeting, Council Member Kelly Takaya King announced Thursday. Maui News.
New Planning Department rates and fees take effect July 1. The new fees approach 40% cost recovery and are based on costs of staff salaries, department overhead and administrative support. Currently, the department recovers only 17% of the cost of processing permits. Maui Now.
MPD’s CSI camp gives students hands-on forensic training. When you think of summer camp, conducting autopsies and analyzing bloodstains don’t often come to mind. But that is exactly what 10 aspiring forensic specialists did last week at Maui’s Forensic Facility in Wailuku. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
KPD completes its first-ever investigation, forensics camp. The Kaua’i Police Department held its first Police Investigations and Forensic Science Camp at KPD headquarters last week, with 16 students completing the program. Garden Island.
Southwest CEO meets Kaua‘i; announced expanded services. Southwest Airlines currently offers 38 inter-island flights daily. This is expected to grow to 60 flights by the fall. Garden Island.
