Most of Hawaii in CDC red zone for COVID, activists sue over Red Hill, tampons in short supply, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii labs profit from PCR tests, University of Hawaii study finds. A study published Thursday in a medical journal and conducted by a team of University of Hawaii economists and others analyzing Hawaii tax data concluded that independent laboratories in Hawaii were making a considerable profit for COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. Star-Advertiser.
Just How Effective Can A Lt. Gov Be In Hawaii? Top candidates in the Democratic primary have plans to deal with housing, workforce, the economy and just making government more efficient. Civil Beat.
Stakeholders discuss balancing culture, sustainability, community in the tourism industry. The Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association, or NaHHA, held its Ka Huina conference last week virtually. It brought stakeholders from community groups, state agencies, and the visitor industry to discuss the future of tourism in Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii women grapple with latest global supply chain hiccup: A shortage of tampons. Manufacturers say the shortage is temporary, but offered no timeline. This year, the Hawaii Legislature passed a bill to approve $2 million each year in period products to public and charter schools. The bill signing is Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Hawaii activists launch new lawsuit over Red Hill. A local community group has filed a new “citizen lawsuit” in federal court calling for the closure of the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility, and for the Navy to pay for past environmental violations tied to its fueling operations. Star-Advertiser.
U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Kaneohe Soil Contamination Case. The High Court’s decision paves the way for service members and their families to bring their claims about toxic contamination to Hawaii state court. Civil Beat.
Honolulu exploring new ways to manage food waste. Honolulu may be changing the way it deals with food waste as the City Council this month passed a measure that requires providing a designated bin for food waste, to separate it from other curbside trash pickup, by 2024. Star-Advertiser.
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group. An already bitter eviction dispute between a Kunia landowner and a Hawaiian sovereignty group is starting to heat up. Escorted by two Honolulu police officers, representatives for Guyland — which owns the Hawaii Country Club golf course and nearby agricultural lands — served eviction papers on members of the Occupied Forces Hawaii Army on Monday after a judge last week ordered them off the land. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son. Surveillance video from a Waikiki condo captured in December 2020 shows a man climbing the rail and hopping onto the lanai from the parking lot. The condo’s owner, Lawrence Boyd, said the man illegally entering his unit is 36-year old Zane Logan — the adult son of the incoming Honolulu police chief. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Bolton case back before Leeward Planning Commission: Thursday hearing to determine condo owners’ standing. A 2016 permit controversy over a North Kona rock-crushing operation is coming back to the Leeward Planning Commission on Thursday, remanded there by the Hawaii Supreme Court in a December ruling. West Hawaii Today.
DWS: 2 Wells Out Now Same Ones in 2017. The Department of Water Supply stated Monday, June 13 that two of the four inoperable wells necessitating a 25% water restriction in North Kona are the same wells that failed in 2017, which prompted a water restriction in Kona that last over a year. Big Island Now.
Three arrested, charged with ag theft. A joint agriculture theft investigation involving the Hawaii Police Department and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officers resulted in the recovery of 157 pounds of stolen lychee worth $1,256, according to court documents filed by police. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Maui Now.
Maui
100% affordable project Hale Waipuʻilani in Kīhei advances. Saying the decision is between affordable housing or speculator homes, Maui County Council in committee today voted to recommend approval for a hotly-debated 28-unit affordable housing project slated for Kīhei. Maui Now.
Applications available for South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee. Applications are available and are now being accepted for South Maui residents interested in serving on the South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee. Maui Now.
Kauai
Conservationists Threaten Lawsuit Over Endangered Species Risk At Luxury Condo. The site of a planned luxury condo development may also contain critical habitat for a pair of endangered species: the Kauai cave wolf spider and the Kauai cave amphipod. Garden Island.
New scanners coming to Lihu‘e Airport. The computed tomography (CT) scanners — long, futuristic-looking tubes, lined with bright blue lights — use sophisticated algorithms to create 3-D images of individual items in a carry-on bag. Garden Island.
