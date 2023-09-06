Schatz appeals to Senate colleagues to help Maui, Hawaii only state with no fire marshal, Waikiki crime drops under new program, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Hawaii Is The Only State Without A Fire Marshal, Leaving Gaps In Prevention. Instead, Hawaii has a relatively powerless State Fire Council. But fire agencies want that to change. Civil Beat.
Wildfires pose serious risks to coral reefs. The Lāhainā fire could make it worse. Off the coast of Olowalu in West Maui, hundreds of acres of coral cover the ocean floor. It's home to many different species of marine life, including one of the largest known populations of manta rays in the world. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council To Vote On Over $5 Million In Settlement Payouts. The lawsuits included a fatal police shooting case and the city's effort to seize property in Waikiki for affordable housing. Civil Beat.
Anti-crime program for Waikiki marks 1 year. City officials say a program targeting the island’s prime tourist zone has lowered violent and property crimes dramatically since its inception in September 2022. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Honolulu Crime: Why Some Misdemeanor Cases Are Closed Without Review. A new policy in the Honolulu Prosecutor's Office means some allegations will languish if the complainant doesn't call to follow up. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Public Invited To Participate In Next Phase Of General Plan Review. Public Informational Workshops are scheduled for Hilo and Kona, with online workshops set to take place after. Big Island Video News.
New draft ordinance aims to ban recyclables at West Hawai’i landfill. Hawai‘i County’s Environmental Management Commission is developing an ordinance that aims to prohibit the amount of recyclable materials ending up in the island’s only working landfill. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui landowners sued over Lahaina disaster. Attorneys for the plaintiff said the complaint is the first one filed in state court to allege that landowners who had dry, poorly managed brush on their property that fed flames are responsible for the wildfire that killed at least 115 people. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
MPD requires missing-person report to search for those listed as ‘unaccounted for’. People listed as unaccounted for after the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires that killed at least 115 will have their classification changed to deceased through a legal process if they are not found or their remains are left unidentified. Star-Advertiser.
Cleanup of Lahaina’s watery graveyard begins. State and federal agencies are combining forces to oversee the cleanup of Lahaina Harbor, which became a watery graveyard for scores of boats burned and damaged by the massive West Maui wildfire. Star-Advertiser.
West Maui Businesses May Soon Be Able To Tap Into A New $25 Million Grant Program. The program would distribute grants of $10,000 to $20,000 as a lifeline to struggling Lahaina business owners. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Family medicine training to expand on Kaua‘i. The University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, will invest $750,000 to plan and develop a rural family medicine residency program on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Kapa‘a Swimming Pool to reopen Thursday; blessing held last week. Officials initially anticipated construction to be complete by late May 2023. However, further renovations were deemed necessary before the pool reopened. When exposed after removing the tiles and plaster, the pool’s original shell was more deteriorated than expected. Kauai Now.
Lahaina is a Toxic Stew - Posted on September 6, 2023, by Henry Curtis The fire in Lahaina has caused extensive chemical contamination.
