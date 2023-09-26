Cesspools threaten coral reef, Lahaina residents begin inspecting destroyed homesites, food security grants available for small farms, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii Business magazine.
Some residents face heartbreak, closure as they return to Lahaina. It was like a funeral procession as the first Lahaina evacuees with passes to reenter the burn zone began returning Monday to their homes along Kaniau Road, known as Zone 1-C. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Senate Committee on Water and Land supports reinstatement of Kaleo Manuel. More support for Commission on Water Resource Management’s former deputy chair Kaleo Manuel, this time coming from Senator Lorraine Inouye who is the Chair of the Senate’s Committee on Water and Land. KITV4.
More than $3.5M in grants to promote food security in Hawaiʻi. The grants, made possible through the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program, will provide support for small-scale gardening, herding, and livestock operations to increase the quantity and quality of locally grown food in communities experiencing food insecurity. Maui Now.
KITV’s local newscasts return after several days of ‘serious technical issues’. KITV4 Island News returned today with the 6 p.m. local newscast, after being knocked off the air since Thursday. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Oahu
Board of Water Supply eyes rate increases, military's Red Hill defueling process. Residential water rates follow a tier system, but the BWS reports an average family using 9,000 gallons monthly would see their bills increase from $60 to nearly $100 by July 2028. Hawaii Public Radio.
University of Hawaii launches Red Hill resource hub. As the military prepares to begin draining the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility next month, the University of Hawaii at Manoa has launched the Red Hill Information Hub, which it describes as a “one stop shop of the latest information, data and tools that can also be used for education, communication and research.” Star-Advertiser.
Plans For A New Honolulu Jail Hit Another Snag. The jail is supposed to be built on the site of the old animal quarantine station in Halawa, but the quarantine station probably won't relocate for another two or three years. Civil Beat.
City installs new surveillance cameras in Chinatown. Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office has announced that the first phase of the city’s new Chinatown security camera system upgrades are complete. Star-Advertiser.
In civil suit, Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients. Ten women have accused a high-profile Oahu pediatrician of sex abuse and misconduct, and five have now filed a civil suit against him. The remaining five are expected to join the claim against Dr. Gregory Yim. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Lawsuit seeks to force Big Island to apply for pollution permit. A community group filed a lawsuit against Hawaii County on Monday saying treated wastewater from the county’s Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant is polluting Honokohau Harbor in violation of the Clean Water Act. Star-Advertiser.
Tackling Puna’s cesspools: Environmental impact statement outlines options for wastewater treatment services. A final environmental impact statement about the addition of wastewater treatment services for Puna was released Saturday by the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. Tribune-Herald.
Police Body Cam Video Shows Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In HPP. 30-year old Kaena Kaohu of Kea‘au was shot and killed by police after an exchange of gunfire in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Saturday. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
Maui police identify Lahaina resident, 83, as latest fire fatality. Of the 97 confirmed fatalities, 83 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while six others have been identified but their families have not been located or notified. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
A Major Power Outage In Lahaina The Day Of The Fire Likely Saved Lives. High winds and the power failure caused many businesses in Lahaina to shut down the day of the fire, which reduced visitors and foot traffic on the streets of the town. Civil Beat.
Kaulana Mahina: Lottery nears for workforce apartment homes in Wailuku. Applications will soon be available for an upcoming lottery planned for the Kaulana Mahina apartment homes in Wailuku. The development features 324 apartment homes with 195 designed as Workforce Housing, reserved for households earning more than 50% and up to 140% of the area median income. Maui Now.
UH-Maui enrollment higher than last fall. Enrollment at the University of Hawai’i Maui College is up 7.5 percent this fall over the fall 2022 semester, the college said. Maui News.
Kauai
Future of converting Kapaa housing development to affordable housing uncertain. Kaua‘i County Council members approved a resolution urging the county to acquire the Courtyards at Waipouli apartments last week, but the future of the complex as an affordable housing development remains unclear. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i firefighters extinguish 12-acre brush fire in Anahola – arson suspected. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. However, first responders advised homes along Pilipoli Road to evacuate as a precaution. Kauai Now.
