ACLU, others sue Green over emergency housing rules, raises coming for educational assistants, principals, AG probe into Lahaina fires to take 12 months, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Raises for Hawaii educational assistants, vice principals get tentative OK. A tentative agreement that would raise the salaries of educational assistants and vice principals in Hawaii’s public schools was announced today by Gov. Josh Green. The average base salary for educational assistants would jump from $35,425 to $40,611 and vice principal pay would go from $96,912 to $116,292, starting in the 2024 fiscal year. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s Sentencing Process Is Complicating Efforts To Reform The Prison System. More aggressive minimum sentences coincide with severe overcrowding and deteriorating prison conditions. Civil Beat.
New Congressional Probe Targets Hawaiian Electric Over Deadly Maui Fires. Republicans in the House have announced two separate investigations into the Aug. 8 fire that killed at least 115 people in Lahaina. Civil Beat.
House Republicans seek answers on wildfire from Hawaiian Electric, state. Three members of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent a letter Wednesday to the company, the state Public Utilities Commission and the Hawaii State Energy Office with questions about actions addressing fire risks before Aug. 8, a sequence of events that day and other things in connection with the regulated utility and the Maui disaster. Star-Advertiser.
Legislature should create authority to oversee Lahaina’s future, UHERO says. In its first forecast following the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina fire, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization on Thursday proposed the creation of a new entity to oversee what comes next for Lahaina over the years to come — to be created by the state Legislature. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island.
Probe of Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to take 12 months. Professional fire investigators hired by the state attorney general have been probing the policies and performance of the state and Maui County during the Aug. 8 wildfires that killed at least 115 and displaced about 4,300 people. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now.
Hawaii investigates unsolicited land offers while trying to keep Lahaina in local hands. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said today his administration has opened several investigations into people who have allegedly made unsolicited offers for property in the fire-stricken Maui town of Lahaina in violation of a new emergency order. Associated Press.
Oahu
Company erects massive tanks in Kapolei for military to store fuel. The federal government sought alternatives last year to store fuel in Hawaii and contracted Island Energy Services, which built several storage tanks in Kapolei. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Former zoo veterinarian technician to head up Hawai‘i County’s newly established Animal Control and Protection. A zoo veterinarian technician from Melbourne, Florida, will head up Hawai‘i County’s newly established Animal Control and Protection Agency, starting Friday. Big Island Now.
Hawaii Care Choices to expand its offerings. Hawaii Care Choices will reopen its Pohai Malama Care Center facility in Hilo in the next few months as the care provider celebrates its 40th anniversary. Tribune-Herald.
U.S. Renal Care opens kidney dialysis clinic in Prince Kuhio Plaza. The other dialysis clinic in Hilo operating independent of a hospital is Liberty Dialysis, at the corner of Kinoole and West Lanikaula streets. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
More than 1,700 students from Lahaina public schools have not enrolled since the wildfire. The state Department of Education estimates that out of the nearly 3,000 students who were enrolled at four Lahaina public schools prior to the Aug. 8 wildfire, 1,757 of them have not enrolled in another public school or opted for distance learning. Maui Now.
Gov. Green expects number of unaccounted to drop on Maui. An updated list of people unaccounted for in the wake of the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire is due to be released today, and Gov. Josh Green said he expects the number to have dropped to “the lower double digits” — and perhaps below 50 — from the 388 names first released Aug. 24. Star-Advertiser.
Millions raised, how much is getting to Maui? Millions of dollars have poured into organizations that provide relief after the Maui wildfires and officials said the money is starting to get to where it needs to go. KHON2.
Maui mayor details activities surrounding deadly Lahaina fire. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on Thursday gave his account of the events surrounding the devastating fires of Aug. 8, saying that the “severe gravity of the impact was not clear in the initial hours” of what would become the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
HTA approves $2.6M plan to aid Maui tourism economy. An emergency declaration last month gave HTA access to a $5 million tourism special fund, which if needed could help the cash-strapped agency fund the tourism recovery plan. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Hanalei Hill slope stabilization work begins next week. A single-lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Highway 560) is slated for the week of Sept. 5 as part of the Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization project. Kauai Now.
Ground broken for Kapa‘a Pop Warner storage facility. Dignitaries from the Wescon Region Pop Warner, the Kaua‘i Pop Warner Football League, Kapa‘a Eagles Pop Warner, the Junior Olympic softball team and Kalani Construction broke ground Saturday on a new storage facility for Kapa‘a Pop Warner and the softball team at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex next to Radford Sam Fong pavilion. Garden Island.
Outrigger acquires resort on Kauai. Outrigger Hospitality Group has finalized the purchase of Kaua‘i Beach Resort &Spa — the hotel company’s eighth global beach resort acquisition in the past three years and one of several new Hawaii investments. Star-Advertiser.
