$42M to improve Hawaii green space, congressional committee investigating Lahaina insurance issues, HECO taps utility bankruptcy expert as CFO, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

The Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection announced that it will hold a field briefing in Lahaina to address questions and take testimony pertaining to wildfire-related insurance claims. The briefing will take place from 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m., Sept. 28. KITV4.
Chief Pelletier to Maui Police Commission: ‘We saved lives’. The Maui Police Department’s preliminary after-action report of its response to the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires will not be completed for a few more months, and the final report may take up to two years. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Mayor Bissen responsible for Lahaina evacuation per Hawaii Revised
Statutes. The Hawaii Revised Statutes states under section 127A-13
(b)(4) that "under a local state of emergency," the Mayor has the power
to "direct and control the mandatory evacuation of the civilian
population." KITV4.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Hires Utility Bankruptcy Expert As CFO. Investment banker Scott DeGhetto will be paid about $1.5 million for a 15-month gig. Civil Beat.
HMSA says it resolved COVID-19 shot coverage confusion. Hawaii Medical Service Association is telling members it is covering the updated COVID-19 vaccine for the fall and winter after some people said they paid out of pocket for the shot, HMSA official said a technical issue on its end is being blamed for the confusion. KHON2.
Oahu
Landlords Hosting Illegal Game Rooms Could Face Fines Of $1,000 Per Day. Draft Honolulu City Council legislation would raise the stakes for landlords who allow illegal gambling in their units. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
City in high-stakes talks with military over proposed new landfill site. Last year, the city went back to the drawing board on selecting a new site for a municipal landfill after the Board of Water of Supply said six potential locations identified to replace Waimanalo Gulch in Nanakuli were too close to Oahu’s aquifer. Hawaii News Now.
‘This has got to end’: Pipes leaking millions of gallons of water a month at Dillingham Airfield still not fixed. Leaky pipes at Dillingham Airfield on Oahu’s North Shore have been a problem for years, causing millions of gallons of water to be wasted monthly. Hawaii News Now.
City to close Moiliili Neighborhood Park for month-long maintenance and renovations. Moiliili Neighborhood Park is one of the city’s busiest. But when you look at its nearly three and a half acres, you can definitely tell its overdue for a refresh. Hawaii News Now.
2 Kailua schools earn 2023 National Blue Ribbon recognition. Ka‘elepulu and Maunawili Elementary schools in Kailua received the National Blue Ribbon award from the U.S. Department of Education. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii County Council works to identify legislative priorities for next year. The Hawaii County Council wants the state Legislature to pursue bills to better regulate vaping and allow counties more control over dangerous roads. Tribune-Herald.
Critically Endangered, Nocturnal Seabird Found On Hawaiʻi Island. A Critically Endangered ‘akē‘akē, or band-rumped storm-petrel, was recently found nesting on Hawaiʻi island within the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve. Big Island Video News. Garden Island.
Maui
Maui County announces first residential reentry zone. Maui County late Wednesday announced reentry procedures for Lahaina residents to access properties in the restricted disaster zone that have been off-limits in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 firestorm, which killed at least 97 people and destroyed more than 2,200 properties. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
In wake of devastating wildfire, experts propose new sources of water for parched West Maui. The West Maui water shortage is part of the reason for the devastating wildfire in Lahaina — and has caused huge division in the community. Hawaii News Now.
DOE opens distance learning hub in Kahana for over 250 students. The state Department of Education opened a distance learning hub in Kahana on Tuesday that will host displaced Lahaina students while their campuses remain closed following the Aug. 8 wildfire. Maui News.
Planned Lahaina visits divide survivors. Maui County plans to let some survivors back into the devastated historic Lahaina fire area Monday and Tuesday, but evacuees have mixed feelings about what they’ll see and how they’ll feel. Star-Advertiser.
One more victim identified by police six weeks after Lahaina wildfire. The Maui Police Department on Wednesday added Lahaina resident Kirk Carter, who died Aug. 15 at Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Honolulu, to its official list of fatalities from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
FFA students given scholarships to attend national convention. Four Kaua‘i High School students from the school’s Future Farmers of America will be joining a group of about 50 people from Hawai‘i at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, starting on Oct. 29 and wrapping up on Nov. 5. Garden Island.
Hawai`i Public Utility Commission`s Legal Framework for Investigating Maui Fire - Posted on September 21, 2023, by Henry Curtis The Hawai`i Public Utility Commission has broad authority over all aspects of public utilities and may la...
The allocation of $42 million to enhance green spaces in Hawaii is a commendable move, demonstrating a commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the islands. The congressional committee's investigation into Lahaina insurance issues is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and fairness in the insurance sector, which directly impacts residents' livelihoods.
HECO's decision to appoint a utility bankruptcy expert as their CFO signals a proactive approach to financial stability, assuring consumers of responsible management of their energy needs. These developments, along with other Hawaiian news, highlight the state's proactive efforts in addressing critical issues affecting the community, the environment, and the economy. It is heartening to see Hawaii's dedication to its residents' well-being and its commitment to a sustainable future.
