Saiki seeks criminal penalties for unscrupulous fundraising, some Lahaina fire victims asked to leave hotels for tourists, college students improve Skyline ridership numbers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

HTA pursues tourism recovery plan for Maui, state. The Hawaii Tourism Authority board is seeking a contractor to develop a Tourism Recovery Plan that supports Maui and the state in rebuilding the economy following the devastating Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Here are some of the changes in Gov. Green's latest emergency housing proclamation. The changes now exclude the area affected by the Lāhainā wildfire, restore cultural and environmental protections, and reinstate the open meetings through the Sunshine Law. The new proclamation also prioritizes state and county affordable housing projects, which aim to create thousands of new low-income and workforce housing units statewide. Hawaii Public Radio.
UH fundraising dips, but still tops $100M mark. Money raised by the University of Hawaii Foundation to benefit UH students, programs and research amounted to $103.6 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year — a decrease of more than one-third compared with the previous year. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawai‘i’s four-year universities earn high marks for grad rates, more. The University of Hawaiʻi’s three 4-year universities were highly ranked in the U.S. News and World Report 2024 Best Colleges rankings released Monday. Big Island Now. Kauai Now.
Oahu
Skyline ridership up since fall classes started at LCC, UH West Oahu. There has been an increase in ridership on the Skyline rail system since Aug. 21, according to the Department of Transportation Services (DTS). That was the day the University of Hawaii and all of its campuses started classes. KITV4.
Amendments made to parking limits bill. A City Council committee has approved amendments to a proposed measure to make permanent a years-long program to restrict parking in Kalihi Valley — including a proposed fee structure with fixed, annual permit fees. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Bill seeks to ease rules for home solar systems. Installing a home solar system could become cheaper under a new bill that will be discussed by the Hawaii County Council. Tribune-Herald.
State ups security around derelict hotel. Gov. Josh Green has signed a second emergency proclamation regarding the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel, and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has established 24-hour security following recent break-ins at the dilapidated resort. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Ahead of tourism reboot in West Maui, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move. Some Lahaina residents who lost their homes are being forced to move from temporary housing as hotels prepare to welcome visitors back to West Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Five additional Lahaina wildfire victims were identified; a total of 74 people have been named. The Maui Police Department released the names of five more victims from the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire on Sunday. Maui Now.
Maui Residents ‘Want Hope’ As Council Develops Wildfire Recovery Plan. Members held the first in a series of meetings to gather public input on what actions the county should take. Civil Beat.
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due. Almost six weeks after the devastating wildfire, mortgage payments are coming due — even for some whose homes or businesses no longer exist. Advocates are urging banks to give their customers a bigger break. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Falck pledges to maintain current services in county. Advance life support services will be maintained for Maui County’s ambulances and Falck, a global healthcare and emergency services company, says if anything they will try “to improve it.” Maui News.
Lahaina Residents Can Return To Their Burned Properties Soon. But Is The Air Safe? Some health experts say the state and county should be more cautious in their approach. Civil Beat.
State Water Code suspension lifted as debate continues over rights in West Maui. The Commission on Water Resource Management will receive an update from staff on the status of water resources in West Maui at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Hawaii Public Radio.
Lahaina banyan tree sprouting new leaves. New growth sprouting from the 150- year-old banyan tree in Lahaina offers signs of hope for its revival more than a month after fire singed its leaves. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
4,200 pounds of marine debris airlifted from Kaua‘i’s shores by helicopter. Surfrider Kaua‘i announced its 12-week annual Operation Airlift program has concluded, as volunteers partnered with Jack Harter Helicopters and Timbers Kaua‘i Ocean Club to fly 2 tons of marine debris out of some of the island’s hardest-to-reach shores. Garden Island.
