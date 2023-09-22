Census shows most Native Hawaiians now live outside Hawaii, Green vows Maui residents won't be displaced by tourists, school enrollment flat, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii News Now.
Green Promises West Maui Residents Won’t Be Displaced By Tourism’s Return. Officials say visitor demand to the Valley Isle is very low and Lahaina fire survivors will continue to be housed in area hotels as needed. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
University of Hawaii report details ‘heavy blow’ to Maui’s economy after fires. Wildfires have delivered a “heavy blow” to Maui’s economy and will exert costs on the county and state that will last well into the future, according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization report released today. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Garden Island.
Maui to host PGA Tour opener in January, 5 months after deadly fires. The PGA Tour is returning to Maui to start the new season with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, five months after deadly wildfires destroyed nearby Lahaina and killed at least 97 people. Associated Press.
Little change in enrollment at Hawaii public schools. The number of students enrolled is 167,649, compared with an enrollment of 168,634 students at the start of last school year — a difference of 0.6%, the DOE said in a new release. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Regaining public trust could be an uphill battle for the state Water Commission. After 12 hours of deliberation and public testimony at the monthly meeting of the state Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM), it was clear that regaining the public's trust could be an uphill battle for Commission Chair Dawn Chang and Gov. Josh Green. Hawaii Public Radio.
Native Hawaiian churches urge investigation into missionary role in federal boarding schools. The history of Christianity in Hawaiʻi is a complicated one. And now parts of that history have led to an investigation by the United Church of Christ. Hawaii Public Radio.
Reduced light and caution urged during turtle nesting season. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies are asking the public to be on the lookout for turtles on local beaches this nesting season, which began in mid-April and continues through September but can last as late as December. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Police Chief Had A Good 1st Year But There’s ‘Room To Grow,’ Eval Says. The police commission largely praised Chief Joe Logan's job performance but said he can do better with communications. Civil Beat.
City to hold public hearing on proposed rule changes for shore water events. Shore water events include surf contests, canoe regattas, triathlons and swim races. Hawaii News Now.
Criminals beware: New Chinatown camera system boasts next-level surveillance. Phase one of the city’s upgraded Chinatown surveillance system is now online. It boasts state-of-the-art capabilities like 360-degree coverage, on-screen tracking and much more. KHON2.
Bidding Deadline For The Last Major Honolulu Rail Contract Is Extended. HART blamed state licensing delays, but the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs says there is no backlog. Civil Beat.
State agency disputes HART CEO’s comments over delays. The state agency that licenses construction industry contractors says recent claims that the Maui wildfire disaster has caused long delays within its application system that have hampered the progress of the Skyline project to Kakaako are unfounded. Star-Advertiser.
Prosecutor handling Hawaii Loa murder case is fired. Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm this week fired the deputy prosecutor handling the case against the man accused of murdering a Hawaii Loa Ridge resident and concealing the body in a cement-filled bathtub. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kailua Post Office suffering from lack of cleaning. The local President of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 5516 that represents letter carriers assigned to the Kailua-Kona Post Office says the lack of janitorial services has created unsightly and unhealthy work conditions. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi County Provides Resource Hub For Displaced Maui Residents. In tandem with Governor Green’s announcement on finding longer-term housing options for displaced Maui residents, the County of Hawaiʻi unveiled a virtual resource hub to assist. Big Island Video News.
Paving work starts on Waikōloa Road next week. Work on the long-awaited $26 million Waikōloa Road Rehabilitation Project is a reason to celebrate for many people. Big Island Now.
Maui
Passes to Maui disaster zone now available. Thirty-six street addresses are included in the first residential zone to reopen to property owners and residents who will be able to see for themselves the destruction left behind by the deadly Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui News. Maui Now.
Hawaiian Electric begins restoration work in Lahaina at request of Maui Emergency Operations Center. The work will restore power to wastewater pumps and telecommunication services and improve electrical service reliability to surrounding residents and neighborhoods. Maui Now.
How a Maui PD officer worked with community to open an evacuation route. Alfredo Malapira is grateful to the Maui County PD officer who acted decisively on Aug. 8, opening a closed off route leading to Old Stuart Road (off of Keawe Street), at the urging of the community. KITV4.
Kauai
Corteva Agriscience grants awarded to local schools. The schools — King Kaumuali‘i Elementary School, Kalaheo Elementary School, Kaua‘i High School and Waimea Canyon Middle School and Waimea High School — all received their Corteva Agriscience grant moneys as part of the $35,000 total awarded by Corteva Agriscience for 2023. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i led counties in hotel performance last month, new report shows. Kaua‘i hotels came out on top last month, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Kauai Now.
