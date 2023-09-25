Ala Wai pedestrian bridge debated, Honolulu architect convicted of bribery still licensed, working permits, 11-year-old boy among latest Lahaina fire victims identified, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Maui Fire Lawsuits: Rampant Grass Growth Is As ‘Inherently Dangerous’ As Radioactive Waste. The lawsuits are invoking a legal doctrine historically applied to wild animals, nuclear waste and explosives. Civil Beat.
Red Cross invites immigrants, regardless of citizenship, to use its services. Some immigrants who have been affected by the Lāhainā fires last month may be hesitant about seeking disaster relief assistance. The latest U.S. Census Bureau data show that about 32% of Lahaina’s population is “foreign-born." Hawaii Public Radio.
Groups claim Hawaiʻi's midwifery law violates UN human rights standards. The Center for Reproductive Rights and other health and justice organizations that collaborated on the report will present additional information to the United Nations Human Rights Committee in Geneva, Switzerland next month. Hawaii Public Radio.
Majority of Native Hawaiians don't live in Hawaiʻi, according to US Census report. Of the more than 680,000 Native Hawaiians in the U.S., 55% of the population is currently living outside Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio. Big Island Now.
Technical troubles knock KITV4 local newscasts off the air for days. KITV4 Island News has not had an on-air local newscast for several days, reportedly due to technical difficulties. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Architect Is Headed To Prison For Bribery But Still Has His License. Bill Wong still has active permit applications even as he waits for his prison term to begin. More than two years after Wong admitted to bribing county permitting workers with over $100,000, and two months since he was sentenced, Wong still holds a state of Hawaii architecture license. The Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, or DCCA, has yet to take any formal action against him. Civil Beat.
An Ex-Cop Who Went To Jail On Felony Drugs Charges Is Getting His Record Wiped Clean. Alan Ahn, who was a bit player in the Kealoha scandal, says he deserves the chance to restore his reputation without the stigma of a criminal history. Civil Beat.
COVID among reasons nine EMS ambulances closed this weekend. An unusually high number of City ambulances were closed during Sunday’s midnight shift, nine out of 21 ambulances were offline due to low staffing. The Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland said sick leave due to COVID-19 was among the reasons. KHON2.
Rents Could Double For Some Ewa Beach Tenants In Affordable Housing Complex. Section 8 tenants of Villages of Moe'e Ku fear they could be forced from their homes if proposed rent increases go through. Civil Beat.
Wildfire concerns grow on Oahu after deadly Aug. 8 Maui fires. Like Lahaina, the west side of Oahu is at high risk for wildfires. The Waianae coastline and valleys are hot spots due to a high number of ignitions per square mile, dry conditions and an abundance of invasive grass fuels. Star-Advertiser.
HFD: Cigarette lighter caused fire at old Stadium Bowl-O-Drome. The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a fire that broke out at the former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome Saturday was intentionally set making it the property’s second arson in under a month. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Toppled Waikiki Gandhi statue prompts concern amid acts of vandalism. The statue of spiritual and political leader Mahatma Gandhi that stood in Waikiki was found toppled on the morning of Aug. 8, but there are differing views on what may have happened to it. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Judge to hear petitions by defendants in Dana Ireland killing. Two of three Native Hawaiian men convicted of the 1991 Christmas Eve abduction, rape and killing of Dana Ireland in lower Puna will have their day in court on Oct. 23. Tribune-herald.
Ka‘u residents call for preservation, limited development of Great Crack and Ala Wai‘i parcels. At an open house event Saturday in Pahala, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park personnel solicited community feedback about potential future uses of a pair of parcels that the park recently took over stewardship for: the 1,951-acre Great Crack property and the adjacent 2,750-acre Ala Wai‘i property. Tribune-Herald.
Funds released to develop agricultural water resource for North Kohala. Capital improvement project funds of $1.5 million were released by Governor Josh Green for the development of the ‘Upolu Well and will fund improvements to the water well to support agriculture in North Kohala. West Hawaii Today.
Fern Forest to be battleground for yellow Himalayan raspberry. Fern Forest subdivision in Puna will become the newest front in a war against an aggressive invasive plant spreading around the Big Island. Tribune-Herald.
Kaumana Cave Closed After Partial Collapse. County officials say the collapse appears to be in the area near the entrance to the cave and no injuries have been reported. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Lahaina boy, five others identified as among 97 fatalities. The six people were identified after their families were notified. They were Michael Morinho, 61; Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35; Alfred Rawlings, 84; Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51; Justin Recolizado, 11; and Terri Thomas, 62. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Maui Now. KHON. KITV4.
Hawaii economists say Lahaina locals could be priced out of rebuilt town without zoning changes. Residents who survived the wildfire that leveled the Maui town of Lahaina might not be able to afford to live there after it is rebuilt unless officials alter the zoning laws and make other changes, economists warned Friday. Associated Press.
Federal government to cover full costs of fire debris removal. The federal government will cover 100 percent of the costs for debris removal following the Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina that destroyed more than 2,200 structures, the White House announced. Maui News.
State preps thousands of PPE kits as some Lahaina residents prepare to go into the burn zone. Residents going into the burn zone Monday will be given a bag from the Department of Health that includes things like gloves, goggles, even PPE that covers the entire body. Hawaii News Now.
Launiupoko Beach Park reopens for public use in time for the weekend. Eight staff in the Parks department lost their homes to the fire, but worked to ensure the beach park could reopen so families could enjoy it over the weekend. Maui Now.
5 Lahaina residents selected to help Maui mayor with wildfire recovery efforts. The Lahaina Advisory Team includes: Hokulea crewmember and waterman Archie Kalepa, who turned his home into a distribution hub. Lahainaluna High wrestling coach Kim Ball, who’s also the founder and president of Hi-Tech Maui, Inc. U.S. Army veteran Rick Nava, who served on the West Maui Taxpayers Association and the Maui Chamber of Commerce. Kaliko Store, a training and cultural advisor for Hyatt Resorts. Laurie DeGama, owner of No Ka Oi Deli in Lahaina and president of the Lahainaluna PTSA. Hawaii News Now.
Surviving Lahaina artifacts remain at risk. Most of Lahaina’s surviving historical and cultural artifacts remain buried under ash and debris a month and a half after a horrific wildfire ravaged the center of the historic town. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Deadline nears to apply for real property tax relief, exemptions. If you are a primary resident of the island and not already receiving a home exemption or related tax credit, you could be eligible to file a claim to reduce the real property taxes on your home. The deadline to apply for 2024 real property tax relief and exemptions is Oct. 2. Kauai Now.
Opening night for Kaua‘i High School gym. Kapa‘a High School junior varsity girls volleyball coach Mai’lika Napoleon said the look of disbelief and astonishment on their faces was indescribable when they first walked into the newly minted Kaua‘i High School gym on Friday. Garden Island.
